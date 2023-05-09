Itochu : 決算説明資料（補足資料)

As of October 1, 2022, ITOCHU dissolved the mutual-holdings for certain group companies held by The 8th Company as minority and the other Division Company as majority, and shares of such group companies are only held by the other Division Company. These changes are reflected in the FYE 2023 Q3-4 results and the FYE 2023 Q1-2 results are not affected by these changes. According to the above, FYE 2022 Q3-4 results are reclassified in the same manner.
17
Segment Information
【Textile】
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Gross trading profit
96.8
116.5
+
19.7
Equity in earnings of associates and
4.5
5.4
+
0.9
joint ventures
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
25.1
25.5
+
0.3
Core profit
18.1
23.0
+
4.8
Core Operating Cash Flows
23.0
28.9
+
5.9
Mar. 2022
Mar. 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Total assets
436.8
457.7
+
20.9
【Machinery】
（Unit : billion yen）
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Gross trading profit
205.8
234.8
+
29.0
Plant Project, Marine & Aerospace
46.4
54.7
+
8.3
Automobile, Construction Machinery &
159.4
180.1
+
20.7
Industrial Machinery
Equity in earnings of associates and
42.4
44.7
+
2.3
joint ventures
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
80.3
107.1
+
26.8
Plant Project, Marine & Aerospace
38.3
51.6
+
13.3
Automobile, Construction Machinery &
42.0
55.5
+
13.5
Industrial Machinery
Core profit
72.8
106.6
+
33.8
Core Operating Cash Flows
86.7
109.7
+
22.9
Mar. 2022
Mar. 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Total assets
1,302.7
1,664.6
+
362.0
Plant Project, Marine & Aerospace
616.6
690.6
+
74.0
Automobile, Construction Machinery &
686.1
974.1
+
287.9
Industrial Machinery
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
Summary of changes
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
Summary of changes
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)
107.1
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)
30
20
10
0
25.1 25.5
8.5
5.9
8.0
6.6
4.77.5
5.3
4.1
Increased due to the improvement of apparel-related companies resulting from the alleviation of the impact of COVID-19, partially offset by the decrease in extraordinary gains.
100
80.3
10.0
80
25.7
14.2
60
20.5
40
52.7
19.3
20
26.2
18.7
0
Increased due to favorable performance in automobile-related companies and North American construction machinery companies, the start of equity pick-up of Hitachi Construction Machinery, and the gain on the sale of a North American beverage-equipment-maintenance company, partially offset by the losses on aircrafts leased to Russian airlines in a leasing-related company and the impairment losses in foreign companies.
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
Results
Results
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
Q1
Q2 Q3 Q4
Results
Results
18
Segment Information
【Metals & Minerals】
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Gross trading profit
179.0
222.0
+
43.1
Equity in earnings of associates and
47.2
62.0
+
14.8
joint ventures
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
226.5
246.9
+
20.4
Core profit
203.0
245.9
+
42.9
Core Operating Cash Flows
230.2
268.6
+
38.4
Mar. 2022
Mar. 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Total assets
1,285.3
1,274.8
(10.5)
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
【Energy & Chemicals】
（Unit : billion yen）
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Gross trading profit
253.1
315.4
+
62.3
Energy
124.6
170.2
+
45.6
Chemicals
118.1
129.2
+
11.1
Power & Environmental Solution
10.4
16.0
+
5.6
Equity in earnings of associates and
12.4
8.6
(3.8)
joint ventures
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
90.6
114.3
+
23.6
Energy
47.9
71.3
+
23.4
Chemicals
32.8
33.3
+
0.5
Power & Environmental Solution
9.9
9.6
(0.3)
Core profit
86.1
107.3
+
21.1
Core Operating Cash Flows
117.6
155.8
+
38.2
Mar. 2022
Mar. 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Total assets
1,489.3
1,552.6
+
63.4
Energy
818.0
816.7
(1.3)
Chemicals
602.2
628.7
+
26.5
Power & Environmental Solution
69.1
107.2
+
38.1
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
246.9
Summary of changes
120
114.3
Summary of changes
226.5
45.9
49.0
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)
Increased due to higher coal prices,
90
90.6
34.4
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)
250
200
150
100
50
0
45.363.2
57.459.3
77.975.4
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
Results
Results
the stable performance in North American business in Marubeni- Itochu Steel, and the depreciation of the yen, partially offset by lower iron ore prices and the absence of extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
25.3
31.3
60
35.5
30
26.6
14.9
21.9
0
15.0
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
Results
Results
Increased due to the improvement in profitability in energy trading transactions resulting from higher market prices and the stable performance in electricity transactions, partially offset by the decrease in dividends.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
19
Segment Information
【Food】
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Gross trading profit
320.4
330.9
+
10.5
Equity in earnings of associates and
16.7
4.4
(12.2)
joint ventures
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
61.8
16.5
(45.3)
Core profit
57.3
34.5
(22.8)
Core Operating Cash Flows
87.7
78.3
(9.4)
Mar. 2022
Mar. 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Total assets
1,979.5
2,146.8
+
167.3
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
Summary of changes
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)
61.8
Decreased due to the deterioration in
【General Products & Realty】
（Unit : billion yen）
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Gross trading profit
190.3
225.0
+
34.7
Forest Products,
138.7
168.7
+
30.0
General Merchandise & Logistics
Construction & Real Estate
51.6
56.3
+
4.7
Equity in earnings of associates and
30.3
38.5
+
8.2
joint ventures
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
105.4
94.8
(10.6)
Forest Products,
90.2
68.9
(21.2)
General Merchandise & Logistics
Construction & Real Estate
15.2
25.9
+
10.7
Core profit
75.9
89.3
+
13.4
Core Operating Cash Flows
77.2
101.8
+
24.6
Mar. 2022
Mar. 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Total assets
1,126.2
1,223.3
+
97.1
Forest Products,
666.2
752.3
+
86.1
General Merchandise & Logistics
Construction & Real Estate
460.0
471.0
+
11.0
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
Summary of changes
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)
60
profitability in meat-products-related
15.4
companies, lower sales volume
40
16.5
resulting
from decline in demand
14.8
because of inflation, the increase in
9.1
logistics cost and the impairment loss
15.3
in Dole, partially offset by the
20
10.2
improvement in profitability in
16.2
17.5
provisions-related transactions and
the gains on the group reorganization
0
in domestic sugar companies and
(20.3)
North American oils and fats
(20)
companies.
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Results
Results
100
80
60
40
20
0
105.4
94.8
13.3
8.6
19.6
23.3
20.6
36.4
51.8
26.6
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
Results
Results
Decreased due to the absence of extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the stable performance in real estate business and IFL(European pulp- related company), and revaluation gain resulting from the conversion of a North American engineered wood products company into a consolidated subsidiary.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
20
Segment Information
【ICT & Financial Business】
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Gross trading profit
295.9
286.1
(9.8)
ICT
203.1
190.1
(13.0)
Financial & Insurance Business
92.7
96.0
+
3.2
Equity in earnings of associates and
43.5
40.5
(3.0)
joint ventures
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
104.4
64.4
(40.0)
ICT
67.4
47.3
(20.2)
Financial & Insurance Business
37.0
17.1
(19.9)
Core profit
73.4
57.4
(16.0)
Core Operating Cash Flows
95.8
72.0
(23.8)
Mar. 2022
Mar. 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Total assets
1,350.4
1,308.1
(42.3)
ICT
840.8
749.3
(91.5)
Financial & Insurance Business
509.6
558.8
+
49.2
【The 8th】
（Unit : billion yen）
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Gross trading profit
387.6
383.8
(3.7)
Equity in earnings of associates and
0.8
0.3
(0.5)
joint ventures
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
44.2
23.0
(21.1)
Core profit
18.2
24.5
+
6.4
Core Operating Cash Flows
79.5
67.8
(11.7)
Mar. 2022
Mar. 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Total assets
1,813.8
1,906.7
+
92.9
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
Summary of changes
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
Summary of changes
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)
100
104.4
15.7
80
22.0
64.4
60
26.0
40
48.1
13.0
20
14.8
18.6
0
10.6
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
Results
Results
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)
Decreased due to the deterioration of remeasurement gains(losses) for fund held investments, lower earnings in mobile-phone-related business, and the absence of extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the gain on the sale of CONEXIO.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
50
30
10
(10)
44.2
2.4
10.5
23.0
40.06.8
12.6
6.9
(8.7)
(3.3)
FYE 2022
FYE 2023
Results
Results
Decreased due to the absence of extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year, whereas the positive impact by the increase in daily sales along with higher number of customers/spend per customer with enhancement of product appeal and sales promotion exceeded the cost increase resulting from changes in external environment, such as franchisee support payments in FamilyMart.