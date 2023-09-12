202
Top Commitment
Sustainability at the ITOCHU Group
Environment
Society
Governance
SDGs Bond (Sustainability Bond)
Evaluation by Society
Independent Assurance Report
Evaluation by Society
Inclusion in FTSE4Good Index Series・FTSE Blossom Japan Index・FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index
The FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.
The FTSE Blossom Japan Index and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index are both broad ESG indices and are adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) of Japan as a core ESG benchmark for its passive investments.
We have earned AAA, the highest MSCI ESG Rating, as a frst trading company in December 2020, and have maintained this highest rating ever since.
The use by ITOCHU Corporation of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates ( "MSCI" ) data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of ITOCHU Corporation by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided 'as-is' and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.
The inclusion of ITOCHU Corporation in any MSCI Index, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement or promotion of ITOCHU Corporation by MSCI or any of its affiliates. The MSCI indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI. MSCI and the MSCI index names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI or its affiliates.
FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company) confrms that ITOCHU Corporation has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria, and has satisfed the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series, FTSE Blossom Japan Index, and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index. Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, these indices are designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, and are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.
Inclusion in MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index and MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)
The MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index based on the MSCI Japan IMI Top 700 Index, its parent index, which includes large, mid and small-cap securities in the Japanese markets. The Index is designed to represent the performance of companies that have high Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. The index aims to target sector weights that reflect the relative sector weights of MSCI Japan IMI Top 700 Index in order to limit the systematic risk introduced by the ESG selection process. Overall the index targets coverage of 50% of the parent index.
MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN) was created as a benchmark for social themes within the framework of ESG by U.S. company MSCI. Index fgures are calculated using data disclosed under the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace, with constituents comprised of those companies which earn a high gender diversity score.
Inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index・Asia Pacific Index (for 10 Consecutive Years)
The DJSI evaluates and analyzes companies from a variety of perspectives and selects stocks based on the results of an independent survey covering three aspects: economy, environment, and society. As an international benchmark for measuring corporate sustainability performance, the DJSI has a signifcant impact on corporate behavior.
In S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which is used by DJSI as its basic data, ITOCHU received the highest score in its Trading Companies & Distributors Industry" out of 61 industries. (As of November 2022)
Top Commitment
Sustainability at the ITOCHU Group
Environment
Society
Evaluation by Society
S&P Global ESG Score 2022 Top 1% Industry Ranking (for Eighth Consecutive Years)
ITOCHU Corporation was awarded Top1% at the S&P Global ESG Score 2022, winning the recognition of S&P Global, a U.S. fnancial research institution that evaluates companies making efforts in sustainability and offers information to investors. ITOCHU has become the top for the eighth consecutive year in the Trading Companies & Distributors sector. (As of February 2023)
203
Governance
SDGs Bond (Sustainability Bond)
Evaluation by Society
Independent Assurance Report
Inclusion in S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index
The S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index is a global environmental stock index adopted by Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF). Using TOPIX as the universe, this index of S&P Dow Jones Indices, the world's leading independent index provider, overweights companies that have high carbon efficiency within their industry as calculated by Trucost on a market value basis and companies that disclose information on greenhouse gas emissions (As of April 2023).
Inclusion in Morningstar Japan ex-REIT Gender Diversity Tilt Index (GenDi J)
Built with the data and scoring methodology of Equileap, GenDi J is designed to emphasize the stocks of companies that have strong gender diversity policies embedded in their corporate culture and that ensure equal opportunities to employees, irrespective of their gender. (As of April 2023)
Morningstar, Inc., and/or one of its affiliated companies (individually and collectively, "Morningstar" ) has authorized Itochu Corporation to use of the Morningstar Japan ex-REIT Gender Diversity Tilt Logo ( "Logo" ) to reflect the fact that, for the designated ranking year, Itochu Corporation ranks in the top quintile of companies comprising the Morningstar® Japan ex-REIT Gender Diversity Tilt IndexSM ( "Index" ) on the issue of gender diversity in the workplace. Morningstar is making the Logo available for use by Itochu Corporation solely for informational purposes. Itochu Corporation use of the Logo should not be construed as an endorsement by Morningstar of Itochu Corporation or as a recommendation, offer or solicitation to purchase, sell or underwrite any security associated with Itochu Corporation. The Index is designed to reflect gender diversity in the workplace in Japan, but Morningstar does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the Index or any data included in it. Morningstar makes no express or implied warranties regarding the Index or the Logo, and expressly disclaim all warranties of merchantability or ftness for a particular purpose or use with respect to the Index, any data included in it or the Logo. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall Morningstar or any of its third party content providers have any liability for any damages (whether direct or indirect), arising from any party's use or reliance on the Index or the Logo, even if Morningstar is notifed of the possibility of such damages. The Morningstar name, Index name and the Logo are the trademarks or services marks of Morningstar, Inc. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
CDP
- CDP Climate Change
CDP Climate Change evaluates corporate action on climate change. In FYE 2023, we scored a B.
- CDP Water
CDP Water evaluates corporate efforts related to water stewardship. In FYE 2023, we scored a A-.
- CDP Supplier Engagement Rating (SER)
CDP SER evaluates the performance of the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire on governance, targets, Scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement. In FYE 2023, we scored A-.
204
Top Commitment
Sustainability at the ITOCHU Group
Environment
Society
Governance
SDGs Bond (Sustainability Bond)
Evaluation by Society
Independent Assurance Report
Evaluation by Society
Inclusion in SOMPO Sustainability Index (for 12 Consecutive Years)
This index is used as a unique active index in "SOMPO Sustainable Management", for pension funds and institutional investors, which invests widely in ESG-rated companies that SOMPO Asset Management Co., Ltd. started operation in August 2012.
Minister of the Environment Award / Silver Award in the Environmentally Sustainable Company Category, the Ministry of Environment's 4th ESG Finance Awards Japan
By screening and selecting companies proactively engaged in environmentally sustainable management, the purpose of these awards is to share the details of the efforts made by the winning companies with even more stakeholders.
We received this award in recognition of the great progress we have made in efforts required of us as an environmentally sustainable company and appropriate information disclosures. For example, under the corporate philosophy of "Sampo-yoshi," recognizing changes in the external environment, we will transform our business portfolio toward decarbonization and achieve "Offset Zero" through the active promotion of businesses that contribute to the reduction of GHG emissions, in addition, we have set goals and have governance functioning in our sustainability promotion system.
Excellence Award, the Sustainability category of the Internet IR Awards by Daiwa Investor Relations
The Sustainability category was newly established 2021. ITOCHU was selected for the Excellence Award from a list of 155 companies (out of 3,946 listed companies) eligible for the IR Award, based on criteria such as "home page," "overall policy," "environment," "society," "governance," and "support."
Ranked No. 1 in all industries in Gomez ESG Site Rankings 2022 (for 2 Consecutive Years)
The high recognition was given to our ESG information in the evaluation of listed companies for information adequacy of websites on Sustainability. ITOCHU was selected on top of the List of Superior Companies in 377 companies. The survey process consists of fve categories: 1) website ease of use, 2) overall ESG information, 3) Environmental (E) information, 4) Social (S) information, and 5) Governance (G) information. Evaluation criteria are set to assume the use of information by not only shareholders and investors, but a wide range of stakeholders.
Top Commitment
Sustainability at the ITOCHU Group
Environment
Society
Evaluation by Society
New Diversity Management Selection 100
A project for selecting excellent companies that provide diverse human resources with opportunities and an environment for exercising their potential. (Selected in 2016 / Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)
Eruboshi Certification (Stage 2)
This is a system to certify companies with an excellent record of promoting the success of women in the workplace (Acquired in 2016 / Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare)
Platinum Kurumin Authorization
Companies making excellent initiatives to provide employees with support at work as well as with childcare receive approval to display the Platinum Kurumin Authorization mark. (Received in 2016 / Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare)
205
Governance
SDGs Bond (Sustainability Bond)
Evaluation by Society
Independent Assurance Report
2017 Award for Excellence from the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare for Excellent Equal Opportunity/Work and Family-Life Balance Companies" (Family-friendly Companies" Category)
A program recognizing companies that promote exemplary programs with an equal emphasis on work and childcare/nursing care. (Selected in 2017 / Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare)
Ministerial Award for Women Empowering Companies 2020
The award promotes a work environment where women can actively participate and is given to companies that have made distinguished achievements in terms of policy, initiatives and performance related to the promotion of women to executives and managerial positions, and the disclosure of information about them. (Awarded in 2020 / Cabinet Office)
FYE 2022 Nadeshiko Brand
The aim is to promote investment in companies and to accelerate the pace of initiatives by each company. The initiative introduces listed companies excellent in empowering women as attractive brands for investors who emphasize improving corporate value over the mid-to-long term to achieve that aim. (Selected in 2022 / Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and Tokyo Stock Exchange)
206
Top Commitment
Sustainability at the ITOCHU Group
Environment
Society
Governance
SDGs Bond (Sustainability Bond)
Evaluation by Society
Independent Assurance Report
Evaluation by Society
Health and Productivity Stock 2016-2017
Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organization (White 500)
Selects companies engaged in strategically carrying out initiatives with regard to employee health from a management perspective (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE))
- First general trading company to be selected as a Health and Productivity Stock two years in a row
- Selected as a White 500 company seven years in a row from FYE 2017
The Best Practice Enterprise
These awards are held once a year to select just one company in each prefecture as The Best Practice Enterprise that is working proactively to reduce long working hours as a part of the overwork elimination campaign. (November 2017 / Tokyo Labor Bureau)
Nihon no Jinjibu HR Awards 2018
Award of Excellence in the Corporate Human Resources Category
This is an award system that honors innovators in felds such as human resources, personnel development and labor management. (November 2018)
Award for Companies Promoting Cancer Control in the Action Plan for Promotion of Cancer Control, sponsored by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (Selected in February 2018)
Company with Outstanding Cancer Control Promotion (Selected in March 2021)
This program recognizes companies that are proactive in taking cancer control measures and which are engaged in comprehensive, advanced cancer control measures. (Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare)
1st gan-ally-bu Awards
These awards were established to realize workplaces and a society where it is possible for cancer patients to work actively while receiving care. They were established by the gan-ally-bu private sector project working on the problem of cancer and employment in which employees work while receiving cancer care. (October 2018)
Tokyo Metropolitan Government award commending companies which implement superior initiatives to help cancer patients balance cancer treatment and work
This program recognizes companies that implement superior initiative to help employees with cancer balance treatment with work. (Selected in February 2018 / Tokyo Metropolitan Government)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Itochu Corporation published this content on 12 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2023 07:19:07 UTC.