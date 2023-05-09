Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Itochu Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:28:28 2023-05-09 am EDT
4701.00 JPY   +2.31%
12:20aItochu : Supplementary Information on FYE 2023 Business Results Summary
PU
12:10aItochu : 決算説明資料（補足資料)
PU
05/08Japanese shares end lower amid stronger yen, US bank jitters
RE
Itochu : FYE 2023 Business Results Summary & FYE 2024 Management Plan

05/09/2023 | 12:20am EDT
FYE 2023 Business Results Summary

May 9, 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

Data and projections contained in these materials are based on the information available at the time of publication, and various factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from those presented in such forward-looking statements. ITOCHU Corporation, therefore, wishes to caution that readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and further, that ITOCHU Corporation has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other developments.

Summary of Financial Results for FYE 2023

Unit : billion yen

  • "Net profit attributable to ITOCHU" was ¥800.5 bil., achieved over ¥800.0 bil. for 2 consecutive years.
  • "Core profit" was approximately ¥787.5 bil., recorded all-time high, resulting from further growth
    in non-resource sectors mainly in Machinery, Energy & Chemicals and General Products & Realty Companies, and the depreciation of the yen. [Record High: 2 consecutive years]
    ITOCHU accumulated profit steadily with robust earnings base which was well-diversified and resistant to economic fluctuations.
  • "Core operating cash flows" was ¥871.0 bil. [Record High: 2 consecutive years]
  • "ROE" was 17.8% and overachieved the initial target (about 13-16%).

ITOCHU

Extraordinary gains and losses

Core profit(*)

(*) Core profit is shown in round figures.

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

Increase/

FYE 2023 Forecast

Results

Results

Decrease

(Disclosed on Nov. 4)

Achievement

820.3

800.5

(19.8)

800.0

100%

130.0

13.0

(117.0)

(*1)

30.0

690.0

787.5

(*2)+

97.5

770.0

102%

(*2) Including Forex

(*1) Including a loss buffer: (20.0)

Impact:+ 80.0

Ratio (%) of group companies reporting profits

Core operating cash flows

NET DER

ROE

EPS

90.9%

88.6%

Decreased

2.3pt

790.0

871.0

+

81.0

0.54

0.50

Improved 0.05pt

21.8%

17.8%

Decreased

4.1pt

552.86 yen

546.10 yen

(6.76 yen)

Dividend information (per share)

Annual (Planned)

*

140 yen

Interim (Paid)

*

65 yen

*: Record High (NET DER: Best Record)

2

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU by Segment

FYE 2022

(*1)

FYE 2023 (*1)

Results

Results

820.3

800.5

800

25.1

25.5

80.3

*

107.1

700

600

226.5

500

*

246.9

90.6

400

61.8

*

114.3

300

105.4

16.5

94.8

200

104.4

64.4

100

44.2

23.0

82.0

108.1

0

Non-

610.3

587.8

Resource

Resource

221.6

215.6

Others

(11.6)

(2.8)

Non-

*2)

73%

73%

Resource(%)

*: Record High

(*1) As of October 1, 2022, ITOCHU dissolved the mutual-holdings

for certain group companies held by The 8th Company as minority

and the other Division Company as majority, and shares of such

group companies are only held by the other Division Company.

These changes are reflected in the FYE 2023 Q3-4 results and

the FYE 2023 Q1-2 results are not affected by these changes.

According to the above, FYE 2022 Q3-4 results are reclassified

in the same manner.

Unit : billion yen

Summary of Changes from the Previous Fiscal Year

Textile [Inc / (Dec):¥ 0.3 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.*3:(4.5))]

Increased due to the improvement of apparel-related companies resulting from the alleviation of the impact of COVID-19, partially offset by the decrease in extraordinary gains.

Machinery [Inc / (Dec):¥ 26.8 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.:(7.0))]

Increased due to favorable performance in automobile-related companies and North American construction machinery companies, the start of equity pick-up of Hitachi Construction Machinery, and the gain on the sale of a North American beverage-equipment-maintenance company, partially offset by the losses on aircrafts leased to Russian airlines in

a leasing-related company and the impairment losses in foreign companies.

Metals & Minerals [Inc / (Dec):¥ 20.4 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.:(22.5))]

Increased due to higher coal prices, the stable performance in North American business in Marubeni-Itochu Steel, and the depreciation of the yen, partially offset by lower iron ore prices and the absence of extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year.

Energy & Chemicals [Inc / (Dec):¥ 23.6 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.:2.5)]

Increased due to the improvement in profitability in energy trading transactions resulting from higher market prices and the stable performance in electricity transactions, partially offset by the decrease in dividends.

Food [Inc / (Dec):¥ (45.3) bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.(22.5))]

Decreased due to the deterioration in profitability in meat-products-related companies, lower sales volume resulting from decline in demand because of inflation, the increase in logistics cost and the impairment loss in Dole, partially offset by the improvement in profitability in provisions-related transactions and the gains on the group reorganization

in domestic sugar companies and North American oils and fats companies.

General Products & Realty [Inc / (Dec):¥ (10.6) bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.:(24.0))]Decreased due to the absence of extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the stable

performance in real estate business and IFL(European pulp-related company), and revaluation gain resulting from the conversion of a North American engineered wood products company into a consolidated subsidiary.

ICT & Financial Business [Inc / (Dec):¥ (40.0) bil.(incl. Extra. G&L. :(24.0))]Decreased due to the deterioration of remeasurement gains(losses) for fund held investments,

lower earnings in mobile-phone-related business, and the absence of extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the gain on the sale of CONEXIO.

The 8th [Inc / (Dec):¥ (21.1) bil.(incl. Extra. G&L. :(27.5))]

Decreased due to the absence of extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year, whereas the positive impact by the increase in daily sales along with higher number of customers/spend per customer with enhancement of product appeal and sales promotion exceeded the cost increase resulting from changes in external environment, such as franchisee support payments in FamilyMart.

Others, Adjustments & Eliminations [Inc / (Dec):¥ 26.2 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.:12.5)]

Increased due to higher earnings in CITIC Limited resulting from the stable performance in comprehensive financial business, revaluation gain on securities business, and the depreciation of the yen, even with the impact of lower iron ore prices and the impairment losses on its group companies, in addition to lower tax expenses, partially offset by the increase in interest expenses resulting from higher U.S. dollar interest rates and the impairment loss on

C.P. Pokphand.

(*2) % composition is calculated using the total of Non-Resource and Resource sectors as 100%.

3

(*3) Extra. G&L. means "Extraordinary Gains and Losses".

Core Profit of FYE 2023 Results/YoY Factor Comparison

Total

Unit : billion yen

Non-Resource72% →73%(*1)）】

Resource28% →27%(*1)）】

*:Record High

(*1)

Non-resource/resource

ratio of core profit

4

Extraordinary Gains and Losses

FYE 2022

Segments

Results

Major items

[Q4]

Textile

7.0

4.0

[Q1]Gain on the sale of fixed assets in EDWIN:1.0

[Q4]Gain on the partial sale of a foreign company:2.5

Machinery

7.5

[Q1]Gain on the sale of a water utility company in IEI:4.0

[Q2]Gain on the conversion of the bond to equity of Spire Global:2.5

Metals &

23.5

1.0

[Q1]Realization of foreign exchange gains due to the

Minerals

de-consolidation of ITOCHU Coal Americas:22.0

[Q3]Gain from change in ownership ratio of a lithium-ion

Energy &

4.5

0.5

batteries company:2.0

Chemicals

Revaluation gain due to the conversion of mega-solar

companies into consolidated subsidiaries in ITOCHU ENEX:1.5

Food

4.5

3.5

[Q2]Gain on the partial sale of a domestic company:1.0

[Q4]Gain on the sale of packaging box and label printing business in Dole:3.0

General

[Q1]Gain on the sale of Japan Brazil Paper & Pulp Resources

Products &

29.5

Development:32.0

Realty

Higher tax expenses in ETEL due to U.K. Tax Reform:(1.5)

ICT & Financial

[Q2]Gain on the de-consolidation of Paidy:30.5

31.0

(2.5)

[Q3]Gain on the sale of fixed assets in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions:1.5

Business

[Q4]Impairment losses in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions:(2.0)

The 8th

26.0

(3.5)

[Q1]Gain on the partial sale of Taiwan FamilyMart:29.5

[Q4]Impairment losses in FamilyMart:(3.5)

Others,

Adjustments &

(3.5)

(2.0)

[Q4]Impairment loss on CTEI:(1.0)

Eliminations

Total

130.0

1.0

[FYE 2022 Results] Non-Resource:110.0, Resource:22.5, Others:(2.5)

Unit : billion yen

FYE 2023

Results

Major items

[Q4]

2.5

0.5

[Q3]Gain on the partial sale of

an industrial-material-related company:1.0

[Q1, Q3]Losses on aircrafts leased to Russian airlines in

a leasing-related company:(14.0) [Q1:(8.5), Q3:(5.5)]

[Q1, Q3]Gains on a specific overseas project and

0.5

(14.0)

business:3.5 [Q1:2.5, Q3:1.0]

[Q2]Gain on the sale of a North American

beverage-equipment-maintenance company:22.0

Gain on the sale of a vehicle-related company:3.0

[Q4]Impairment losses on foreign companies:(14.0)

1.0 1.0

7.0 7.0 [Q4]Reversal of allowance for long-term energy contract:8.5

[Q1]Gain on the group reorganization

in North American oils and fats companies:3.5

(18.0)

(21.5)

[Q4]Impairment loss in Dole:(22.5)

Impairment loss in a North American meat-products-related company:(4.5)

Impairment losses in Prima Meat Packers:(1.5)

Gain on the reorganization in domestic sugar companies:7.0

[Q1]Impairment loss on sawn timber business in IFL:(1.5)

5.5

(1.0)

[Q2]Revaluation gain resulting from the conversion of

a North American engineered wood products company

into a consolidated subsidiary:8.5

[Q4]Gain on the sale of CONEXIO:6.5

7.0 7.0 Gain on the partial sale of a domestic company:2.0 Impairment loss in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions:(1.5)

(1.5)

(1.5) [Q4]Losses related to fixed assets in FamilyMart:(1.5)

[Q1]Revaluation gain on securities business in CITIC Limited:20.5 Reversal of allowance for risk assets:3.0

9.0 (12.5) [Q3]Impairment loss on CTEI:(2.0)

[Q4]Impairment losses on group companies of CITIC Limited:(8.5) Impairment loss on C.P. Pokphand:(1.5)

13.0 (35.0) [FYE 2023 Results] Non-Resource:13.5, Resource:(1.0), Others:0.5

(*) Major items are shown in round figures.

5

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 04:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
