Itochu : FYE 2023 Business Results Summary & FYE 2024 Management Plan

According to the above, FYE 2022 Q3-4 results are reclassified

the FYE 2023 Q1-2 results are not affected by these changes.

These changes are reflected in the FYE 2023 Q3-4 results and

group companies are only held by the other Division Company.

and the other Division Company as majority, and shares of such

for certain group companies held by The 8th Company as minority

（Unit : billion yen）

Summary of Changes from the Previous Fiscal Year

Textile [Inc / (Dec):¥ 0.3 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.（*3）:(4.5))]

Increased due to the improvement of apparel-related companies resulting from the alleviation of the impact of COVID-19, partially offset by the decrease in extraordinary gains.

Machinery [Inc / (Dec):¥ 26.8 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.:(7.0))]

Increased due to favorable performance in automobile-related companies and North American construction machinery companies, the start of equity pick-up of Hitachi Construction Machinery, and the gain on the sale of a North American beverage-equipment-maintenance company, partially offset by the losses on aircrafts leased to Russian airlines in

a leasing-related company and the impairment losses in foreign companies.

Metals & Minerals [Inc / (Dec):¥ 20.4 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.:(22.5))]

Increased due to higher coal prices, the stable performance in North American business in Marubeni-Itochu Steel, and the depreciation of the yen, partially offset by lower iron ore prices and the absence of extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year.

Energy & Chemicals [Inc / (Dec):¥ 23.6 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.:2.5)]

Increased due to the improvement in profitability in energy trading transactions resulting from higher market prices and the stable performance in electricity transactions, partially offset by the decrease in dividends.

Food [Inc / (Dec):¥ (45.3) bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.(22.5))]

Decreased due to the deterioration in profitability in meat-products-related companies, lower sales volume resulting from decline in demand because of inflation, the increase in logistics cost and the impairment loss in Dole, partially offset by the improvement in profitability in provisions-related transactions and the gains on the group reorganization

in domestic sugar companies and North American oils and fats companies.

General Products & Realty [Inc / (Dec):¥ (10.6) bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.:(24.0))]Decreased due to the absence of extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the stable

performance in real estate business and IFL(European pulp-related company), and revaluation gain resulting from the conversion of a North American engineered wood products company into a consolidated subsidiary.

ICT & Financial Business [Inc / (Dec):¥ (40.0) bil.(incl. Extra. G&L. :(24.0))]Decreased due to the deterioration of remeasurement gains(losses) for fund held investments,

lower earnings in mobile-phone-related business, and the absence of extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the gain on the sale of CONEXIO.

The 8th [Inc / (Dec):¥ (21.1) bil.(incl. Extra. G&L. :(27.5))]

Decreased due to the absence of extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year, whereas the positive impact by the increase in daily sales along with higher number of customers/spend per customer with enhancement of product appeal and sales promotion exceeded the cost increase resulting from changes in external environment, such as franchisee support payments in FamilyMart.

Others, Adjustments & Eliminations [Inc / (Dec):¥ 26.2 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.:12.5)]

Increased due to higher earnings in CITIC Limited resulting from the stable performance in comprehensive financial business, revaluation gain on securities business, and the depreciation of the yen, even with the impact of lower iron ore prices and the impairment losses on its group companies, in addition to lower tax expenses, partially offset by the increase in interest expenses resulting from higher U.S. dollar interest rates and the impairment loss on

C.P. Pokphand.