FYE 2024 1st Quarter

Business Results Summary

August 4, 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

Summary of FYE 2024 1st Quarter

Summary of Financial Results for FYE 2024 1st Quarter

Unit : billion yen

  • "Net profit attributable to ITOCHU" was ¥213.2 bil. and the progress toward the FYE 2024 forecast of ¥780.0 bil. was 27%. Made a steady start to certainly achieve the FYE 2024 forecast.
  • "Core profit" was approximately ¥190.0 bil., the 2nd highest following the same period of the previous fiscal year which was the highest record as Q1 results. Even under uncertain economic circumstances, ITOCHU accumulated profit steadily from the stable performance in non-resource sectors mainly in Machinery and The 8th Companies.
  • "Ratio of group companies reporting profits" was 83.0%, increased by 2.3 points compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.
  • "Core operating cash flows" was ¥172.0 bil. due to the stable performance in operating revenues.

Net profit attributable to

ITOCHU

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

Increase/

FYE 2024 Forecast

Progress

Q1 Results

Q1 Results

Decrease

(Disclosed on May 9)

230.6

213.2

(17.4)

780.0

27%

Extraordinary gains and losses

19.5

23.0

+

3.5

(*1)

(20.0)

Core profit(*)

(*) Core profit is shown in round figures.

211.0

190.0

(*2)

( 21.0)

(*2) Including Forex

Impact+ 7.0

800.0 24%

(*1) Including a loss buffer (50.0)

Ratio (%) of group companies

80.7%

83.0%

Increased 2.3pt

Dividend information (per share)

reporting profits

Annual (Planned)

*

160 yen

Core operating cash flows

211.0

172.0

(39.0)

Interim (Planned)

*

80 yen

*Record High

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU by Segment

FYE 2023(*1)

FYE 2024

FYE 2024

Forecast

Q1 Results

Q1 Results

(Disclosed on May 9)

250

800

780.0

230.6

33.0

4.1

213.2

18.8

105.0

4.6

700

200

*

31.7

600

75.6

237.0

56.2

500

150

22.7

400

88.0

100

18.7

*

37.5

300

61.0

26.7

*

20.8

90.0

10.7

200

17.5

50

4.3

14.4

100

78.0

49.0

10.6

21.0

20.1

67.0

0

0

Non-

158.0

164.8

620.0

Resource

Resource

66.8

46.7

210.0

Others

5.8

1.7

(50.0)

Non-

(*2)

70%

78%

75%

Resource (%)

*: Record High

(*1) As of October 1, 2022, ITOCHU dissolved the mutual-holdings

for certain group companies held by The 8th Company as minority and the other Division Company as majority, and shares of such group companies are only held by

the other Division Company. Accordingly, FYE 2023 Q1 Results are reclassified in the same manner.

(*2) % composition is calculated using the total of Non-Resource and Resource sectors as 100%.

(*3) Extra. G&L. means "Extraordinary Gains and Losses".

Unit : billion yen

Summary of Changes from the Same Period of the Previous Fiscal Year

Textile [Inc/(Dec)¥0.5 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.*3：ー), Progress14%]

Increased due to the stable performance in apparel-related companies resulting from the recovery of retail market because of the alleviation of the impact of COVID-19.

Machinery [Inc/(Dec)¥12.9 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.6.0), Progress30%]

Increased due to favorable sales in automobile-related companies, the start of equity pick-up of

Hitachi Construction Machinery from the 3rd quarter of the previous fiscal year, and the absence of the losses

on aircrafts leased to Russian airlines in a leasing-related company in the same period of the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the decrease in charter income resulting from the decline in shipping market.

Metals & Minerals[Inc/(Dec)¥(19.4) bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.：ー), Progress24%]Decreased due to lower coal and iron ore prices, etc.

Energy & Chemicals [Inc/(Dec)¥14.7 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.18.5), Progress43%]

Increased due to the stable performance in electricity transactions and the revaluation gain on a lithium-ion batteries company, partially offset by the impact of lower market prices in oil-exploration-related companies and the absence of favorable performance in chemical-related transactions in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Food [Inc/(Dec)¥2.1 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.1.0), Progress34%]

Increased due to the improvement in profitability in provisions-related transactions and food-distribution-related companies, partially offset by the increase in interest expense with higher U.S. dollar interest rates in Dole and lower earnings in a North American meat-products-related company.

General Products & Realty [Inc/(Dec)¥(9.3) bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.1.5), Progress19%]Decreased due to lower earnings in IFL (Europeanpulp-relatedcompany) resulting from lower pulp prices and

lower sales volume, in addition to the absence of favorable performance in construction-materials-related business and overseas real estate business in the same period of the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the stable performance in domestic real estate transactions.

ICT & Financial Business [Inc/(Dec)¥3.7 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.：ー), Progress18%]

Increased due to the stable transactions in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions, the improvement in retail-finance-related companies, higher agency commissions in HOKEN NO MADOGUCHI GROUP, the improvement of remeasurement gains(losses) for fund held investments, and the start of equitypick-upof Gaitame.Com from the 3rdquarter of the previous fiscal year.

The 8th [Inc/(Dec)¥6.2 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.：ー), Progress50%]

Increased due to the increase in daily sales along with higher number of customers and spend per customer resulting from enhancement of product appeal and sales promotion, and the improvement of impairment losses on stores, partially offset by the increase in various costs caused by changes in external environment

and execution of digital measures to strengthen business foundations in FamilyMart.

Others, Adjustments & Eliminations [Inc/(Dec)¥(28.9) bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.(23.5))]

Decreased due to lower earnings in CITIC Limited resulting from the absence of revaluation gain on securities business in the same period of the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the stable performance

in comprehensive financial services segment, the increase in interest expense with higher U.S. dollar interest rates, and lower earnings in C.P. Pokphand resulting from lower pork prices.

Core Profit (YoY Factor Comparison)

Total

230.6

FYE 2023 Q1 Results

Non-Resource

12.0

Coal

(9.0)

Resource

(7.0)

Iron ore

(6.5)

19.5

Approx.

Others

(2.5)

Crude oil (2.0)

Non-Resource

(14.0)

211.0

2.5

Resource

(0.5)

(17.5)

Others

1.5

(13.0) 7.0

Core profit decreased by ¥(21.0) bil. or (10%)

Unit : billion yen

FYE 2024 Q1 Results

Approx.23.0

190.0

213.2

Net profit

Extraordinary

Core profit

Net

Resource

Interest

Forex

Core profit

Extraordinary

Net profit

attributable

gains and

prices

gains and

attributable

to ITOCHU

losses

losses

to ITOCHU

Non-Resource68% →75%(*1)）】

Machinery

7.0

Food

4.0

The 8th

6.5

General Products & Realty (10.5)

16.5

ICT & Financial Business 4.5

23.0

Approx.

12.0

(14.0)

Approx.

158.0

141.5

2.5

142.0

164.8

Core profit increased by ¥0.5 bil. or 0%

Net profit

Extraordinary

Core profit

Net

Interest

Forex

Core profit Extraordinary

Net profit

attributable

gains and

gains and

attributable

to ITOCHU

losses

losses

to ITOCHU

Resource32% →25%(*1)）】

Metals &

(6.5) Coal

(9.0)

0.0

Approx.

Minerals

67.0

Iron ore

(6.5)

(7.0)

Crude oil

(2.0)

66.8

(17.5)

Approx.

0.0

(0.5)

46.5

4.5

46.7

Core profit decreased by ¥(20.5) bil. or (31%)

Net profit

Extraordinary

Core profit

Net

Resource

Interest

Forex

Core profit

Extraordinary

Net profit

attributable

gains and

prices

gains and

attributable

to ITOCHU

losses

losses

to ITOCHU

*Record High

(*1) Non-resource/resource

ratio of core profit

