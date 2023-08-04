(*2) % composition is calculated using the total of Non-Resource and Resource sectors as 100%.

the other Division Company. Accordingly, FYE 2023 Q1 Results are reclassified in the same manner.

for certain group companies held by The 8th Company as minority and the other Division Company as majority, and shares of such group companies are only held by

（Unit : billion yen）

Summary of Changes from the Same Period of the Previous Fiscal Year

Textile [Inc/(Dec)：¥0.5 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.（*3）：ー), Progress：14%]

Increased due to the stable performance in apparel-related companies resulting from the recovery of retail market because of the alleviation of the impact of COVID-19.

Machinery [Inc/(Dec)：¥12.9 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.：6.0), Progress：30%]

Increased due to favorable sales in automobile-related companies, the start of equity pick-up of

Hitachi Construction Machinery from the 3rd quarter of the previous fiscal year, and the absence of the losses

on aircrafts leased to Russian airlines in a leasing-related company in the same period of the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the decrease in charter income resulting from the decline in shipping market.

Metals & Minerals[Inc/(Dec)：¥(19.4) bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.：ー), Progress：24%]Decreased due to lower coal and iron ore prices, etc.

Energy & Chemicals [Inc/(Dec)：¥14.7 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.：18.5), Progress：43%]

Increased due to the stable performance in electricity transactions and the revaluation gain on a lithium-ion batteries company, partially offset by the impact of lower market prices in oil-exploration-related companies and the absence of favorable performance in chemical-related transactions in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Food [Inc/(Dec)：¥2.1 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.：1.0), Progress：34%]

Increased due to the improvement in profitability in provisions-related transactions and food-distribution-related companies, partially offset by the increase in interest expense with higher U.S. dollar interest rates in Dole and lower earnings in a North American meat-products-related company.

General Products & Realty [Inc/(Dec)：¥(9.3) bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.：1.5), Progress：19%]Decreased due to lower earnings in IFL (Europeanpulp-relatedcompany) resulting from lower pulp prices and

lower sales volume, in addition to the absence of favorable performance in construction-materials-related business and overseas real estate business in the same period of the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the stable performance in domestic real estate transactions.

ICT & Financial Business [Inc/(Dec)：¥3.7 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.：ー), Progress：18%]

Increased due to the stable transactions in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions, the improvement in retail-finance-related companies, higher agency commissions in HOKEN NO MADOGUCHI GROUP, the improvement of remeasurement gains(losses) for fund held investments, and the start of equitypick-upof Gaitame.Com from the 3rdquarter of the previous fiscal year.

The 8th [Inc/(Dec)：¥6.2 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.：ー), Progress：50%]

Increased due to the increase in daily sales along with higher number of customers and spend per customer resulting from enhancement of product appeal and sales promotion, and the improvement of impairment losses on stores, partially offset by the increase in various costs caused by changes in external environment

and execution of digital measures to strengthen business foundations in FamilyMart.

Others, Adjustments & Eliminations [Inc/(Dec)：¥(28.9) bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.：(23.5))]

Decreased due to lower earnings in CITIC Limited resulting from the absence of revaluation gain on securities business in the same period of the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the stable performance

in comprehensive financial services segment, the increase in interest expense with higher U.S. dollar interest rates, and lower earnings in C.P. Pokphand resulting from lower pork prices.

