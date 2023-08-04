FYE 2024 1st Quarter
Business Results Summary
August 4, 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
Data and projections contained in these materials are based on the information available at the time of publication, and vari ous factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from those presented in such forward -looking statements. ITOCHU Corporation, therefore, wish es to caution that readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and further, that ITOCHU Corporation has no obligation to update any forward -looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other developments.
Summary of FYE 2024 1st Quarter
Summary of Financial Results for FYE 2024 1st Quarter
（Unit : billion yen）
- "Net profit attributable to ITOCHU" was ¥213.2 bil. and the progress toward the FYE 2024 forecast of ¥780.0 bil. was 27%. Made a steady start to certainly achieve the FYE 2024 forecast.
- "Core profit" was approximately ¥190.0 bil., the 2nd highest following the same period of the previous fiscal year which was the highest record as Q1 results. Even under uncertain economic circumstances, ITOCHU accumulated profit steadily from the stable performance in non-resource sectors mainly in Machinery and The 8th Companies.
- "Ratio of group companies reporting profits" was 83.0%, increased by 2.3 points compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.
- "Core operating cash flows" was ¥172.0 bil. due to the stable performance in operating revenues.
Net profit attributable to
ITOCHU
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
Increase/
FYE 2024 Forecast
Progress
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Decrease
(Disclosed on May 9)
230.6
213.2
(17.4)
780.0
27%
Extraordinary gains and losses
19.5
23.0
+
3.5
(*1)
(20.0)
Core profit(*)
(*) Core profit is shown in round figures.
211.0
190.0
(*2)
( 21.0)
(*2) Including Forex
Impact：+ 7.0
800.0 24%
(*1) Including a loss buffer： (50.0)
Ratio (%) of group companies
80.7%
83.0%
Increased 2.3pt
Dividend information (per share)
reporting profits
Annual (Planned)
*
160 yen
Core operating cash flows
211.0
172.0
(39.0)
Interim (Planned)
*
80 yen
*：Record High
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU by Segment
FYE 2023(*1)
FYE 2024
FYE 2024
Forecast
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
(Disclosed on May 9)
250
800
780.0
230.6
33.0
4.1
213.2
18.8
105.0
4.6
700
200
*
31.7
600
75.6
237.0
56.2
500
150
22.7
400
88.0
100
18.7
*
37.5
300
61.0
26.7
*
20.8
90.0
10.7
200
17.5
50
4.3
14.4
100
78.0
49.0
10.6
21.0
20.1
67.0
0
0
Non-
158.0
164.8
620.0
Resource
Resource
66.8
46.7
210.0
Others
5.8
1.7
(50.0)
Non-
(*2)
70%
78%
75%
Resource (%)
*: Record High
(*1) As of October 1, 2022, ITOCHU dissolved the mutual-holdings
for certain group companies held by The 8th Company as minority and the other Division Company as majority, and shares of such group companies are only held by
the other Division Company. Accordingly, FYE 2023 Q1 Results are reclassified in the same manner.
(*2) % composition is calculated using the total of Non-Resource and Resource sectors as 100%.
(*3) Extra. G&L. means "Extraordinary Gains and Losses".
（Unit : billion yen）
Summary of Changes from the Same Period of the Previous Fiscal Year
Textile [Inc/(Dec)：¥0.5 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.（*3）：ー), Progress：14%]
Increased due to the stable performance in apparel-related companies resulting from the recovery of retail market because of the alleviation of the impact of COVID-19.
Machinery [Inc/(Dec)：¥12.9 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.：6.0), Progress：30%]
Increased due to favorable sales in automobile-related companies, the start of equity pick-up of
Hitachi Construction Machinery from the 3rd quarter of the previous fiscal year, and the absence of the losses
on aircrafts leased to Russian airlines in a leasing-related company in the same period of the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the decrease in charter income resulting from the decline in shipping market.
Metals & Minerals[Inc/(Dec)：¥(19.4) bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.：ー), Progress：24%]Decreased due to lower coal and iron ore prices, etc.
Energy & Chemicals [Inc/(Dec)：¥14.7 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.：18.5), Progress：43%]
Increased due to the stable performance in electricity transactions and the revaluation gain on a lithium-ion batteries company, partially offset by the impact of lower market prices in oil-exploration-related companies and the absence of favorable performance in chemical-related transactions in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Food [Inc/(Dec)：¥2.1 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.：1.0), Progress：34%]
Increased due to the improvement in profitability in provisions-related transactions and food-distribution-related companies, partially offset by the increase in interest expense with higher U.S. dollar interest rates in Dole and lower earnings in a North American meat-products-related company.
General Products & Realty [Inc/(Dec)：¥(9.3) bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.：1.5), Progress：19%]Decreased due to lower earnings in IFL (Europeanpulp-relatedcompany) resulting from lower pulp prices and
lower sales volume, in addition to the absence of favorable performance in construction-materials-related business and overseas real estate business in the same period of the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the stable performance in domestic real estate transactions.
ICT & Financial Business [Inc/(Dec)：¥3.7 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.：ー), Progress：18%]
Increased due to the stable transactions in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions, the improvement in retail-finance-related companies, higher agency commissions in HOKEN NO MADOGUCHI GROUP, the improvement of remeasurement gains(losses) for fund held investments, and the start of equitypick-upof Gaitame.Com from the 3rdquarter of the previous fiscal year.
The 8th [Inc/(Dec)：¥6.2 bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.：ー), Progress：50%]
Increased due to the increase in daily sales along with higher number of customers and spend per customer resulting from enhancement of product appeal and sales promotion, and the improvement of impairment losses on stores, partially offset by the increase in various costs caused by changes in external environment
and execution of digital measures to strengthen business foundations in FamilyMart.
Others, Adjustments & Eliminations [Inc/(Dec)：¥(28.9) bil.(incl. Extra. G&L.：(23.5))]
Decreased due to lower earnings in CITIC Limited resulting from the absence of revaluation gain on securities business in the same period of the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the stable performance
in comprehensive financial services segment, the increase in interest expense with higher U.S. dollar interest rates, and lower earnings in C.P. Pokphand resulting from lower pork prices.
Core Profit (YoY Factor Comparison)
【Total】
230.6
FYE 2023 Q1 Results
Non-Resource
12.0
Coal
(9.0)
Resource
(7.0)
Iron ore
(6.5)
19.5
Approx.
Others
(2.5)
Crude oil (2.0)
Non-Resource
(14.0)
211.0
2.5
Resource
(0.5)
(17.5)
Others
1.5
(13.0) 7.0
Core profit decreased by ¥(21.0) bil. or (10%)
（Unit : billion yen）
FYE 2024 Q1 Results
Approx.23.0
190.0
213.2
Net profit
Extraordinary
Core profit
Net
Resource
Interest
Forex
Core profit
Extraordinary
Net profit
attributable
gains and
prices
gains and
attributable
to ITOCHU
losses
losses
to ITOCHU
【Non-Resource（68% →75%(*1)）】
Machinery
7.0
Food
4.0
The 8th
6.5
General Products & Realty (10.5)
16.5
ICT & Financial Business 4.5
23.0
Approx.
12.0
(14.0)
Approx.
158.0
141.5
2.5
＊142.0
164.8
Core profit increased by ¥0.5 bil. or 0%
Net profit
Extraordinary
Core profit
Net
Interest
Forex
Core profit Extraordinary
Net profit
attributable
gains and
gains and
attributable
to ITOCHU
losses
losses
to ITOCHU
【Resource（32% →25%(*1)）】
Metals &
(6.5) Coal
(9.0)
0.0
Approx.
Minerals
67.0
Iron ore
(6.5)
(7.0)
Crude oil
(2.0)
66.8
(17.5)
Approx.
0.0
(0.5)
46.5
4.5
46.7
Core profit decreased by ¥(20.5) bil. or (31%)
Net profit
Extraordinary
Core profit
Net
Resource
Interest
Forex
Core profit
Extraordinary
Net profit
attributable
gains and
prices
gains and
attributable
to ITOCHU
losses
losses
to ITOCHU
*：Record High
(*1) Non-resource/resource
ratio of core profit
