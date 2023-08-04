Appendix
Supplementary Information on
FYE 2024 1st Quarter Business Results Summary
- As of October 1, 2022, ITOCHU dissolved the mutual-holdings for certain group companies held by The 8th Company as minority and the other Division Company as majority, and shares of such group companies are only held by the other Division Company.
Accordingly, all quarterly results for FYE 2023 are reclassified in the same manner.
Textile
（Unit : billion yen）
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
Increase/
Summary of changes
FYE 2024
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Decrease
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)
Forecast
Progress
Gross trading profit
23.9
28.4
+
4.5
Increased due to the stable performance in
Equity in earnings of associates and
1.2
1.6
+
0.4
apparel-related companies resulting from
joint ventures
the recovery of retail market because of
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
4.1
4.6
+
0.5
the alleviation of the impact of COVID-19.
Core profit
4.1
4.6
+
0.5
Mar. 2023
Jun. 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Total assets
457.7
462.6
+
4.9
141.0
33.0
20%
14%
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
33.0
30
25.5
5.9
20
28.4
8.0
10
7.5
4.1
4.6
0
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q2-4 Forecast
Profits/Losses from Major Group Companies
Owner
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
-ship
Q1 Results Q1 Results
Results
Forecast
JOI'X CORPORATION
100.0%
0.0
0.0
1.1
1.4
LEILIAN CO., LTD.
100.0%
0.3
0.3
0.7
1.0
DESCENTE LTD.
41.0%
0.9
Aug. 10
4.1
4.5 (*1)
DOME CORPORATION
69.7%
－
(0.5)
0.5
0.8
EDWIN CO., LTD.
100.0%
0.2
0.3
0.6
0.7
Sankei Co., Ltd.
100.0%
0.3
0.4
1.1
1.1
ITOCHU Textile Prominent (ASIA) Ltd.
(Hong Kong)
100.0%
0.5
0.2
2.2
2.0
[IPA]
ITOCHU TEXTILE (CHINA) CO., LTD.
(China)
100.0%
0.4
0.5
2.1
2.0
[ITS]
Note: The date above is the financial announcement date of each company.
(*1) The figures are the company's forecast announced as of Aug. 2, excluding IFRS adjustment, multiplied by ITOCHU's ownership percentage.
Machinery
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
Increase/
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Decrease
Gross trading profit
52.4
55.4
+
3.0
Plant Project, Marine & Aerospace
13.2
12.5
(0.7)
Automobile, Construction Machinery &
39.2
42.9
+
3.7
Industrial Machinery
Equity in earnings of associates and
2.9
23.2
+
20.3
joint ventures
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
18.8
31.7
+
12.9
Plant Project, Marine & Aerospace
9.1
10.7
+
1.6
Automobile, Construction Machinery &
9.7
21.0
+
11.2
Industrial Machinery
Core profit
24.8
31.7
+
6.9
Mar. 2023
Jun. 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Total assets
1,664.6
1,722.5
+
57.9
Plant Project, Marine & Aerospace
690.6
725.8
+
35.2
Automobile, Construction Machinery &
974.1
996.8
+
22.7
Industrial Machinery
Summary of changes
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)
Increased due to favorable sales in automobile- related companies, the start of equity pick-up of Hitachi Construction Machinery from
the 3rd quarter of the previous fiscal year, and the absence of the losses on aircrafts leased to Russian airlines in a leasing-related company in the same period of the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the decrease in charter income resulting from the decline in shipping market.
（Unit : billion yen）
FYE 2024
Forecast Progress
221.0 25%
58.0 22%
- 26%
- 30%
- 25%
62.0 34%
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
120
107.4
105.0
10.0
90
25.7
73.3
60
52.9
30
18.8
31.7
0
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q2-4 Forecast
Profits/Losses from Major Group Companies
Owner
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
-ship
Q1 Results Q1 Results
Results
Forecast
Tokyo Century Corporation
30.0%
(3.5)
Aug. 9
4.1
21.0
(*1)
North American electric-power-related business
ー
1.7
2.6
6.7
11.5
(I-Power Investment Inc. etc.)(*2)
I-ENVIRONMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED [IEI]
(U.K.)
100.0%
0.7
0.7
3.6
3.3
ITOCHU Plantech Inc.
100.0%
0.3
0.3
1.9
1.4
IMECS Co., Ltd.
100.0%
1.0
1.0
3.3
4.0
JAMCO Corporation
33.4%
0.1
Aug. 10
0.7
0.8
(*1)
JAPAN AEROSPACE CORPORATION
100.0%
0.3
0.5
1.7
1.8
YANASE & CO., LTD.
82.8%
2.8
2.9
12.7
11.8
Auto Investment Inc. [AII]
(U.S.A.)
100.0%
0.8
0.7
3.0
2.0
Citrus Investment LLC (*3)
100.0%
－
3.1
3.6
8.7
ITOCHU MACHINE-TECHNOS CORPORATION
100.0%
(0.1)
(0.1)
1.4
1.5
North American construction-machinery-related business
ー
1.5
1.8
6.4
4.7
(MULTIQUIP INC. etc.)(*4)
Note: The dates above are the financial announcement date of each company.
(*1) The figures are the company's forecast announced as of Aug. 2, excluding IFRS adjustment, multiplied by ITOCHU's ownership percentage.
(*2) The figures are the sum of results/forecasts of the group companies engaged in the North American electric power business and related service business.
(*3) From FYE 2023 Q3, the figures include net profit from Hitachi Construction Machinery, which is the affiliate of the company. The figures do not include the interest income, etc. resulting from ITOCHU's loan to the partner.
(*4) The figures are the sum of results/forecasts of the group companies engaged in the North American construction-machinery-related business.
Metals & Minerals
（Unit : billion yen）
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
Increase/
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Decrease
Gross trading profit
69.9
46.8
(23.2)
Equity in earnings of associates and
17.4
14.2
(3.2)
joint ventures
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
75.6
56.2
(19.4)
Core profit
75.6
56.2
(19.4)
Summary of changes
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)
Decreased due to lower coal and iron ore prices, etc.
FYE 2024 Forecast
185.0
237.0
Progress
25%
24%
Mar. 2023
Jun. 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Total assets
1,274.8
1,319.1
+ 44.3
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
Profits/Losses from Major Group Companies
250
200
150
100
50
0
Q1
247.4
237.0
49.0
63.2
180.8
59.5
75.6
56.2
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
Q2 Q3 Q4 Q2-4 Forecast
Owner
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
-ship
Q1 Results Q1 Results
Results
Forecast
ITOCHU Minerals & Energy of
(Australia)
100.0%
53.5
36.5
176.3
166.8
Australia Pty Ltd [IMEA]
Iron ore
N.A.
39.0
33.1
136.3
－ (*1)
Coal
N.A.
14.5
3.4
40.0
－ (*1)
JAPÃO BRASIL MINÉRIO DE
(Brazil)
77.3%
4.7
4.5
8.9
－ (*1)
FERRO PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA. [JBMF]
Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.
50.0%
13.5
12.4
47.8
－ (*1)
ITOCHU Metals Corporation
100.0%
0.8
0.8
3.0
3.0
(*1) Due to the relationships with investees and partners, "FYE 2024 Forecast" is not presented.
ITOCHU's Ownership (Sales Results)
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
Q1 Results Q1 Results
Results
Forecast
Iron ore（million tons）
5.9
6.5
23.7
25.9
IMEA
5.4
5.7 *
21.5 *
23.5 *
JBMF(CSN Mineração S.A.)
0.5
0.7
2.2
2.4
(*) incl. iron ore business in Canada
Energy & Chemicals
（Unit : billion yen）
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
Increase/
Summary of changes
FYE 2024
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Decrease
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)
Forecast
Progress
Gross trading profit
70.0
68.0
(2.0)
Increased due to the stable performance in
285.0
24%
Energy
34.4
30.4
(4.0)
electricity transactions and the revaluation gain
119.0
26%
Chemicals
32.6
32.2
(0.4)
on a lithium-ion batteries company, partially
148.0
22%
Power & Environmental Solution
3.0
5.4
+
2.4
offset by the impact of lower market prices
18.0
30%
Equity in earnings of associates and
6.2
0.6
(5.5)
in oil-exploration-related companies and the
joint ventures
absence of favorable performance in chemical-
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
22.7
37.5
+
14.7
related transactions in the same period of the
88.0
43%
Energy
10.0
7.5
(2.5)
previous fiscal year.
28.0
27%
Chemicals
10.2
7.5
(2.7)
38.0
20%
Power & Environmental Solution
2.5
22.4
+
19.9
22.0
102%
Core profit
22.7
19.0
(3.8)
Mar. 2023
Jun. 2023
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Total assets
1,552.6
1,622.0
+
69.3
Energy
816.7
854.7
+
38.0
Chemicals
628.7
648.8
+
20.1
Power & Environmental Solution
107.2
118.5
+
11.3
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
Profits/Losses from Major Group Companies
Owner
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
115.8
120
-ship
Q1 Results Q1 Results
Results
Forecast
ITOCHU Oil Exploration
(Cayman Islands)
100.0%
4.1
2.0
7.1
4.8
(Azerbaijan) Inc. [CIECO Azer]
34.4
88.0
ITOCHU PETROLEUM CO.,
(Singapore)
100.0%
0.6
0.2
1.7
1.6
90
(SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. [IPC SPR]
ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD.
54.0%
2.4
2.8
7.5
7.3 (*1)
Japan South Sakha Oil Co., Ltd.
25.0%
2.9
1.2
2.7
－ (*2)
60
31.3
50.5
Dividends from LNG Projects
N.A.
0.3
0.3
10.2
7.5
ITOCHU CHEMICAL FRONTIER Corporation
100.0%
1.8
2.1
7.6
7.4
ITOCHU PLASTICS INC.
100.0%
1.4
1.3
5.3
5.4
27.3
C.I. TAKIRON Corporation
55.7%
0.3
Aug. 4
1.4
2.8 (*1)
30
Note: The date above is the financial announcement date of each company.
37.5
(*1) The figures are the company's forecast announced as of Aug. 2, excluding IFRS adjustment, multiplied by ITOCHU's ownership percentage.
22.7
(*2) Due to the relationships with investees and partners, "FYE 2024 Forecast" is not presented.
ITOCHU's Ownership (Sales Results)
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
0
Results
Forecast
FYE 2023
FYE 2024
Oil & Gas（1,000BBL/day*）
26
23
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q2-4 Forecast
(*)
Natural Gas converted to crude oil is
equivalent to
6,000cf =1BBL
