Appendix

Supplementary Information on

FYE 2024 1st Quarter Business Results Summary

  1. As of October 1, 2022, ITOCHU dissolved the mutual-holdings for certain group companies held by The 8th Company as minority and the other Division Company as majority, and shares of such group companies are only held by the other Division Company.

Accordingly, all quarterly results for FYE 2023 are reclassified in the same manner.

Textile

Unit : billion yen

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

Increase/

Summary of changes

FYE 2024

Q1 Results

Q1 Results

Decrease

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)

Forecast

Progress

Gross trading profit

23.9

28.4

+

4.5

Increased due to the stable performance in

Equity in earnings of associates and

1.2

1.6

+

0.4

apparel-related companies resulting from

joint ventures

the recovery of retail market because of

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

4.1

4.6

+

0.5

the alleviation of the impact of COVID-19.

Core profit

4.1

4.6

+

0.5

Mar. 2023

Jun. 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Total assets

457.7

462.6

+

4.9

141.0

33.0

20%

14%

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

33.0

30

25.5

5.9

20

28.4

8.0

10

7.5

4.1

4.6

0

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q2-4 Forecast

Profits/Losses from Major Group Companies

Owner

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

-ship

Q1 Results Q1 Results

Results

Forecast

JOI'X CORPORATION

100.0%

0.0

0.0

1.1

1.4

LEILIAN CO., LTD.

100.0%

0.3

0.3

0.7

1.0

DESCENTE LTD.

41.0%

0.9

Aug. 10

4.1

4.5 (*1)

DOME CORPORATION

69.7%

(0.5)

0.5

0.8

EDWIN CO., LTD.

100.0%

0.2

0.3

0.6

0.7

Sankei Co., Ltd.

100.0%

0.3

0.4

1.1

1.1

ITOCHU Textile Prominent (ASIA) Ltd.

(Hong Kong)

100.0%

0.5

0.2

2.2

2.0

[IPA]

ITOCHU TEXTILE (CHINA) CO., LTD.

(China)

100.0%

0.4

0.5

2.1

2.0

[ITS]

Note: The date above is the financial announcement date of each company.

(*1) The figures are the company's forecast announced as of Aug. 2, excluding IFRS adjustment, multiplied by ITOCHU's ownership percentage.

Machinery

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

Increase/

Q1 Results

Q1 Results

Decrease

Gross trading profit

52.4

55.4

+

3.0

Plant Project, Marine & Aerospace

13.2

12.5

(0.7)

Automobile, Construction Machinery &

39.2

42.9

+

3.7

Industrial Machinery

Equity in earnings of associates and

2.9

23.2

+

20.3

joint ventures

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

18.8

31.7

+

12.9

Plant Project, Marine & Aerospace

9.1

10.7

+

1.6

Automobile, Construction Machinery &

9.7

21.0

+

11.2

Industrial Machinery

Core profit

24.8

31.7

+

6.9

Mar. 2023

Jun. 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Total assets

1,664.6

1,722.5

+

57.9

Plant Project, Marine & Aerospace

690.6

725.8

+

35.2

Automobile, Construction Machinery &

974.1

996.8

+

22.7

Industrial Machinery

Summary of changes

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)

Increased due to favorable sales in automobile- related companies, the start of equity pick-up of Hitachi Construction Machinery from

the 3rd quarter of the previous fiscal year, and the absence of the losses on aircrafts leased to Russian airlines in a leasing-related company in the same period of the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the decrease in charter income resulting from the decline in shipping market.

Unit : billion yen

FYE 2024

Forecast Progress

221.0 25%

58.0 22%

  1. 26%
  1. 30%
  1. 25%

62.0 34%

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

120

107.4

105.0

10.0

90

25.7

73.3

60

52.9

30

18.8

31.7

0

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q2-4 Forecast

Profits/Losses from Major Group Companies

Owner

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

-ship

Q1 Results Q1 Results

Results

Forecast

Tokyo Century Corporation

30.0%

(3.5)

Aug. 9

4.1

21.0

(*1)

North American electric-power-related business

1.7

2.6

6.7

11.5

(I-Power Investment Inc. etc.)(*2)

I-ENVIRONMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED [IEI]

(U.K.)

100.0%

0.7

0.7

3.6

3.3

ITOCHU Plantech Inc.

100.0%

0.3

0.3

1.9

1.4

IMECS Co., Ltd.

100.0%

1.0

1.0

3.3

4.0

JAMCO Corporation

33.4%

0.1

Aug. 10

0.7

0.8

(*1)

JAPAN AEROSPACE CORPORATION

100.0%

0.3

0.5

1.7

1.8

YANASE & CO., LTD.

82.8%

2.8

2.9

12.7

11.8

Auto Investment Inc. [AII]

(U.S.A.)

100.0%

0.8

0.7

3.0

2.0

Citrus Investment LLC (*3)

100.0%

3.1

3.6

8.7

ITOCHU MACHINE-TECHNOS CORPORATION

100.0%

(0.1)

(0.1)

1.4

1.5

North American construction-machinery-related business

1.5

1.8

6.4

4.7

(MULTIQUIP INC. etc.)(*4)

Note: The dates above are the financial announcement date of each company.

(*1) The figures are the company's forecast announced as of Aug. 2, excluding IFRS adjustment, multiplied by ITOCHU's ownership percentage.

(*2) The figures are the sum of results/forecasts of the group companies engaged in the North American electric power business and related service business.

(*3) From FYE 2023 Q3, the figures include net profit from Hitachi Construction Machinery, which is the affiliate of the company. The figures do not include the interest income, etc. resulting from ITOCHU's loan to the partner.

(*4) The figures are the sum of results/forecasts of the group companies engaged in the North American construction-machinery-related business.

Metals & Minerals

Unit : billion yen

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

Increase/

Q1 Results

Q1 Results

Decrease

Gross trading profit

69.9

46.8

(23.2)

Equity in earnings of associates and

17.4

14.2

(3.2)

joint ventures

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

75.6

56.2

(19.4)

Core profit

75.6

56.2

(19.4)

Summary of changes

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)

Decreased due to lower coal and iron ore prices, etc.

FYE 2024 Forecast

185.0

237.0

Progress

25%

24%

Mar. 2023

Jun. 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Total assets

1,274.8

1,319.1

+ 44.3

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

Profits/Losses from Major Group Companies

250

200

150

100

50

0

Q1

247.4

237.0

49.0

63.2

180.8

59.5

75.6

56.2

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

Q2 Q3 Q4 Q2-4 Forecast

Owner

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

-ship

Q1 Results Q1 Results

Results

Forecast

ITOCHU Minerals & Energy of

(Australia)

100.0%

53.5

36.5

176.3

166.8

Australia Pty Ltd [IMEA]

Iron ore

N.A.

39.0

33.1

136.3

(*1)

Coal

N.A.

14.5

3.4

40.0

(*1)

JAPÃO BRASIL MINÉRIO DE

(Brazil)

77.3%

4.7

4.5

8.9

(*1)

FERRO PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA. [JBMF]

Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.

50.0%

13.5

12.4

47.8

(*1)

ITOCHU Metals Corporation

100.0%

0.8

0.8

3.0

3.0

(*1) Due to the relationships with investees and partners, "FYE 2024 Forecast" is not presented.

ITOCHU's Ownership (Sales Results)

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

Q1 Results Q1 Results

Results

Forecast

Iron oremillion tons

5.9

6.5

23.7

25.9

IMEA

5.4

5.7 *

21.5 *

23.5 *

JBMF(CSN Mineração S.A.)

0.5

0.7

2.2

2.4

(*) incl. iron ore business in Canada

Energy & Chemicals

Unit : billion yen

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

Increase/

Summary of changes

FYE 2024

Q1 Results

Q1 Results

Decrease

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)

Forecast

Progress

Gross trading profit

70.0

68.0

(2.0)

Increased due to the stable performance in

285.0

24%

Energy

34.4

30.4

(4.0)

electricity transactions and the revaluation gain

119.0

26%

Chemicals

32.6

32.2

(0.4)

on a lithium-ion batteries company, partially

148.0

22%

Power & Environmental Solution

3.0

5.4

+

2.4

offset by the impact of lower market prices

18.0

30%

Equity in earnings of associates and

6.2

0.6

(5.5)

in oil-exploration-related companies and the

joint ventures

absence of favorable performance in chemical-

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

22.7

37.5

+

14.7

related transactions in the same period of the

88.0

43%

Energy

10.0

7.5

(2.5)

previous fiscal year.

28.0

27%

Chemicals

10.2

7.5

(2.7)

38.0

20%

Power & Environmental Solution

2.5

22.4

+

19.9

22.0

102%

Core profit

22.7

19.0

(3.8)

Mar. 2023

Jun. 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Total assets

1,552.6

1,622.0

+

69.3

Energy

816.7

854.7

+

38.0

Chemicals

628.7

648.8

+

20.1

Power & Environmental Solution

107.2

118.5

+

11.3

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

Profits/Losses from Major Group Companies

Owner

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

115.8

120

-ship

Q1 Results Q1 Results

Results

Forecast

ITOCHU Oil Exploration

(Cayman Islands)

100.0%

4.1

2.0

7.1

4.8

(Azerbaijan) Inc. [CIECO Azer]

34.4

88.0

ITOCHU PETROLEUM CO.,

(Singapore)

100.0%

0.6

0.2

1.7

1.6

90

(SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. [IPC SPR]

ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD.

54.0%

2.4

2.8

7.5

7.3 (*1)

Japan South Sakha Oil Co., Ltd.

25.0%

2.9

1.2

2.7

(*2)

60

31.3

50.5

Dividends from LNG Projects

N.A.

0.3

0.3

10.2

7.5

ITOCHU CHEMICAL FRONTIER Corporation

100.0%

1.8

2.1

7.6

7.4

ITOCHU PLASTICS INC.

100.0%

1.4

1.3

5.3

5.4

27.3

C.I. TAKIRON Corporation

55.7%

0.3

Aug. 4

1.4

2.8 (*1)

30

Note: The date above is the financial announcement date of each company.

37.5

(*1) The figures are the company's forecast announced as of Aug. 2, excluding IFRS adjustment, multiplied by ITOCHU's ownership percentage.

22.7

(*2) Due to the relationships with investees and partners, "FYE 2024 Forecast" is not presented.

ITOCHU's Ownership (Sales Results)

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

0

Results

Forecast

FYE 2023

FYE 2024

Oil & Gas1,000BBL/day*

26

23

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q2-4 Forecast

(*)

Natural Gas converted to crude oil is

equivalent to

6,000cf =1BBL

15

