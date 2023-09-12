170 Top Commitment Sustainability at the ITOCHU Group Environment Society Governance SDGs Bond (Sustainability Bond) Evaluation by Society Independent Assurance Report Corporate Governance Risk Management Compliance Corporate Governance

Basic Policy

ITOCHU Group adopts the spirit of "Sampo-yoshi" as our corporate mission. In Japanese, "yoshi" means "good," "sampo" means three sides consisting of (1) the seller ("urite"), (2) the buyer ("kaite") and (3) society ("seken"). "Sampo-yoshi" is therefore "urite-yoshi" (meaning "good for the seller"), "kaite-yoshi" (meaning "good for the buyer") and "seken-yoshi" (meaning "good for society"). This spirit originates from the message of our founder Chubei Itoh I (the merchant based in the former Ohmi Province of Japan (present-day Shiga Prefecture). We sincerely wish to contribute to solving social issues by not purely seeking to maximize our profts but also considering and responding to the expectations and trust of all of our surrounding stakeholders, including our customers, our shareholders and our employees. "Sampo-yoshi" is the business spirit by which we aim to bring a positive effect into the world and to contribute to realizing a sustainable society for all. Furthermore, we adopt "I am One with Infnite Missions" as our guideline of conduct. These words mean that each individual employee should consider his or her business conduct on his or her own initiative in order to complete our infnite missions aim for better business operations which are good for the seller, good for the buyer, and good for society as well as for a better future.

It is our fundamental management policy to build a fair and good relationship with various stakeholders based on our corporate mission and our guideline of conduct and thus improve our corporate value from a long-term perspective. In accordance with this policy, with the intention to ensure proper and efficient execution by management, we will enhance the transparency of decision-making and establish a corporate governance system in which monitoring and supervision functions are appropriately incorporated.

A strong leadership and a transparent decision-making system are pillars of good corporate governance. ITOCHU adopts an organizational structure with the presence of Audit & Supervisory Board (kansayaku secchi kaisha). In recent years, ITOCHU has gradually shifted to a governance model where executive officers decide and carry out the day to day business under the direction and supervision of the Board of Directors, along with implementing measures to strengthen monitoring.

In order to separate execution by and monitoring over management, we reduced the number of executive Directors and the increased percentage of Outside Directors on our Board of Directors to one-third or more from April 2017. We will also maintain this percentage of Outside Directors also in FYE 2021 and onwards. Additionally, ITOCHU has established, as voluntary advisory committees to the Board, a Governance and Remuneration Committee and a Nomination Committee, both of which are chaired by an Outside Director and comprised of a majority of Outside Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (collectively "Outside Officers") and a Women's Advancement Committee as another voluntary advisory committee which is chaired by an Outside Director, with at least half of its members comprised of Outside Officers, and has continued to monitor management through the eyes of Outside Officers. As of June 23, 2023, in order to facilitate a more comprehensive and organic linkage between governance, remuneration, and nomination, the Governance and Remuneration Committee" and the Nomination Committee" have been restructured as the "Governance, Nomination, and Remuneration Committee." The committee will be chaired by an Outside Director and will consist of a majority of Outside Directors among its members. ITOCHU continues to maintain oversight of management by Outside Officers.

In appointing Outside Officers, ITOCHU places great importance on their independence, and in this connection, ITOCHU has adopted its own independence criteria, augmenting the independence criteria established by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

This highly independent Board of Directors monitors execution by management as well as deliberates the execution of business that is of high quantitative or qualitative importance. The Company believes this arrangement facilitates not only appropriate monitoring over execution by management but also the consideration of important business execution from an external perspective.

It is also vital that ITOCHU disclose its fnancial and non-fnancial information to stakeholders as part of good governance. For this purpose, ITOCHU adopts a "Basic IR Policy" to further promote multi-party stakeholder dialogue, and makes best efforts to disclose such information both timely and adequately. Through communication with its stakeholders, ITOCHU aims to enhance its corporate value on a long-term basis.

We believe that our current corporate governance structure accords with good and effective corporate governance called for by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, in its Corporate Governance Code. ITOCHU will continue to evaluate and improve its corporate governance structure so that it always best suits ITOCHU in any given moment and time in its corporate history.

Targets and Action Plan