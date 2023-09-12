207
Top Commitment
Sustainability at the ITOCHU Group
Environment
Society
Governance
SDGs Bond (Sustainability Bond)
Evaluation by Society
Independent Assurance Report
Independent Assurance Report
Message from the Sustainability Management Division
We would like to express our gratitude to the readers of ESG Report 2023. Our division promotes ITOCHU Group sustainability activity areas such as Response to Climate Change as well as Respect and Consideration for Human Rights, together with various initiatives contributing to the achievement of the SDGs. We will also proactively continue our efforts in ESG (environmental, social, and governance) information disclosure so as to increase our corporate value and better meet our stakeholders' expectations.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Itochu Corporation published this content on 12 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2023 07:19:07 UTC.