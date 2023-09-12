207 Top Commitment Sustainability at the ITOCHU Group Environment Society Governance SDGs Bond (Sustainability Bond) Evaluation by Society Independent Assurance Report

Independent Assurance Report

Message from the Sustainability Management Division

We would like to express our gratitude to the readers of ESG Report 2023. Our division promotes ITOCHU Group sustainability activity areas such as Response to Climate Change as well as Respect and Consideration for Human Rights, together with various initiatives contributing to the achievement of the SDGs. We will also proactively continue our efforts in ESG (environmental, social, and governance) information disclosure so as to increase our corporate value and better meet our stakeholders' expectations.