    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
  Report
Itochu : Notice Regarding the Differences between Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 and the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 of a Subsidiary (ITOCHU-SHOKUHIN Co., Ltd.)

05/01/2023 | 01:18am EDT
May 1, 2023

This document is an English translation of a statement written originally in Japanese. The Japanese original should be considered as the primary version.

ITOCHU Corporation

(Code No. 8001, Prime Market)

Representative Director and President and Chief Operating Officer: Keita Ishii

Contact: Suguru Amano

General Manager, Investor Relations Division (TEL. +81-3-3497-7295)

Notice Regarding the Differences between Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 and the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

of a Subsidiary (ITOCHU-SHOKUHIN Co., Ltd.)

ITOCHU Corporation announces that ITOCHU-SHOKUHIN Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation, provided information on the differences between non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022

(%: Changes from the previous fiscal year)

Revenues

Ordinary profit

Net profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ended

635,007

5.0

10,334

55.5

6,442

67.4

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ended

604,681

-

6,646

-

3,847

-

March 31, 2022

Note: As the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been applied from the beginning of previous fiscal year, the respective figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 reflect the application of the said accounting standard, etc., and the changes from the previous year are not stated.

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 05:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
