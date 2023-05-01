Itochu : Notice Regarding the Differences between Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 and the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 of a Subsidiary (ITOCHU-SHOKUHIN Co., Ltd.)

This document is an English translation of a statement written originally in Japanese. The Japanese original should be considered as the primary version.

ITOCHU Corporation

Representative Director and President and Chief Operating Officer: Keita Ishii

Notice Regarding the Differences between Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 and the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

of a Subsidiary (ITOCHU-SHOKUHIN Co., Ltd.)

ITOCHU Corporation announces that ITOCHU-SHOKUHIN Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation, provided information on the differences between non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022

(%: Changes from the previous fiscal year)

Revenues Ordinary profit Net profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Fiscal year ended 635,007 5.0 10,334 55.5 6,442 67.4 March 31, 2023 Fiscal year ended 604,681 - 6,646 - 3,847 - March 31, 2022

Note: As the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been applied from the beginning of previous fiscal year, the respective figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 reflect the application of the said accounting standard, etc., and the changes from the previous year are not stated.