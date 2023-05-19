Itochu : Notice of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（1.65MB）

Information on Exercise of Voting Rights

The right to vote at the general meeting of shareholders is a principal right of shareholders.

Please exercise your voting rights after reading the REFERENCE DOCUMENTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS.

Apart from attending the general meeting of shareholders in person, you may exercise your voting rights by one of the following two methods.

1. Instructions on exercise of voting rights in writing (by mail)

Please indicate your approval or disapproval to each of the proposals on the Exercise Voting Rights Form and return it to ITOCHU Corporation.

Your vote must be arrived at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

2. Instructions on exercise of voting rights via the Internet

Please follow the instructions on the next page and input your approval or disapproval to each of the proposals.

You have to complete to enter your approval or disapproval of the proposal by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023.