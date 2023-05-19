Itochu : Notice of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（1.65MB）
This document is an unofficial translation of the Notice of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and is provided for your convenience only, without any warranty as to its accuracy or as to the completeness of the information. The Japanese original version of the document is the sole official version.
Stock Code: 8001
June 2, 2023
To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights
Masahiro Okafuji
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
ITOCHU Corporation
1-3, Umeda 3-chome,Kita-ku, Osaka
NOTICE OF THE 99TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
We are pleased to announce the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ITOCHU Corporation to be held as described below.
If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please read the REFERENCE DOCUMENTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS and exercise your voting rights so that it will reach us by 5 p.m., Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Please refer to "Information on Exercise of Voting Rights" on pages 3 to 4.)
Date:10 a.m., Friday, June 23, 2023 (Reception commences at 9 a.m.)
Place:The Hō Banquet Hall (2F), Hotel New Otani Osaka
4-1, Shiromi 1-chome,Chuo-ku, Osaka
3. Objectives of the Meeting:
Reports:
1.
The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the report of the
audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and
Audit & Supervisory Board for the 99th Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2022 to March
31, 2023) will be reported at the meeting.
2.
The Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 99th Fiscal Term (from April
1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) will be reported at the meeting.
Agenda:
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2: Election of Ten (10) Directors
Proposal No. 3: Election of Four (4) Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Other matters relating to ordinary general meetings of shareholders
In the event that a shareholder provides no indication of approval or disapproval with regard to the proposals, the shareholder shall be considered to have expressed approval, which shall be handled accordingly.
In the event that a vote is exercised in duplicate via Exercise Voting Rights Form and via the Internet, or more than one vote is exercised electronically, the latest vote shall be effective.
For those attending, please present the Exercise Voting Rights Form at the reception desk on arrival at the meeting. Please take note that persons other than shareholders who may exercise voting rights, such as proxy agents who are not shareholders themselves, or those accompanying shareholders, will not be permitted to enter the meeting venue.
Shareholders who request the delivery of materials in paper-based will receive paper documents containing the items subject to measures for electronic provision. Pursuant to the provisions of applicable laws and regulations as well as Article 16 of ITOCHU Corporation's Articles of Incorporation, these documents do not include the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and the Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements as well as the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Business Segment Information which are provided as reference materials. These documents are part of the documents that are audited by the Independent Auditor and Audit & Supervisory Board when preparing the audit report.
The right to vote at the general meeting of shareholders is a principal right of shareholders.
Please exercise your voting rights after reading the REFERENCE DOCUMENTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS.
Apart from attending the general meeting of shareholders in person, you may exercise your voting rights by one of the following two methods.
1. Instructions on exercise of voting rights in writing (by mail)
Please indicate your approval or disapproval to each of the proposals on the Exercise Voting Rights Form and return it to ITOCHU Corporation.
Your vote must be arrived at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
2. Instructions on exercise of voting rights via the Internet
Please follow the instructions on the next page and input your approval or disapproval to each of the proposals.
You have to complete to enter your approval or disapproval of the proposal by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet
You can simply login to the website for the exercise of voting rights without entering your voting rights exercise code and password.
Please scan the QR code located on the bottom right of the Exercise Voting Rights Form.
Indicate your approval or disapproval by following the instructions on the screen. Note that you may exercise your voting rights only once by using "smart vote"
If you want to change your votes after exercising your voting rights, please access the PC site, log in with the voting rights exercise code and password on the Exercise Voting Rights Form, and exercise your voting rights again. It is possible to access the PC site by re-reading the QR code.
[Website for the exercise of voting rights] https://www.web54.net(This website is available in Japanese only.)
Please access the website for the exercise of voting rights.
Enter your voting rights exercise code printed on the Exercise Voting Rights Form.
Enter your password printed on the Exercise Voting Rights Form.
Indicate your approval or disapproval by following the instructions on the screen.
If you are unclear as to the operation of your PC, smart phone, and mobile phone regarding the exercise of voting rights via the Internet, please contact the following number.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, Stock Transfer Agency Web Support (dedicated line) Tel: 0120-652-031 (toll free, available only in Japan)
(Service hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
・Institutional investors may use the "Voting Rights Electronic Exercise Platform" operated by ICJ, Inc.
・If you have exercised your voting rights both in writing (by mail) and via the Internet, the last one to arrive at ITOCHU Corporation shall be deemed effective. Also, if both votes have arrived on the same day, the one exercised via the Internet will be deemed effective.
・If you have exercised your voting rights multiple times via the Internet, the last one shall be deemed effective.
Guide to General Meeting of Shareholders Live Stream
An online live stream of the General Meeting of Shareholders will be provided as follows for shareholders who will be unable to attend in person.
Stream date:
10:00 a.m., Friday June 23, 2023
(Stream will be set up around 9:30 a.m., Friday June 23, 2023)
[Notes]
Only shareholders may view the stream.
Please refrain from capturing, recording, storing video, or audio from the stream, and from sharing the stream on places such as social media.
Please note that video and audio quality may be erratic depending on the device or Internet environment.
Communication and other charges for viewing the stream will be borne by the shareholders.
Although we will give due consideration to the privacy of our shareholders during the live-streaming, there is a possibility that those attending the meeting may be filmed as we will be filming inside the venue.
Viewing the live stream of the shareholders meeting is not attendance as stipulated by the Companies Act and will not be able to exercise your voting rights, ask questions, or make comments. Please exercise your voting rights beforehand in writing (bymail) or via the Internet.
If the live stream is not possible due to a network or other problems, notification of an alternate distribution channel or of thecancelation of the live stream will be announced promptly on ITOCHU Corporation's website.
[ITOCHU Corporation's website] https://www.itochu.co.jp/ja/ir/shareholder/general_meeting/