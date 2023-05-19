Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Itochu Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-19 am EDT
4825.00 JPY   -0.25%
04:00aItochu : Notice of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（1.65MB）
PU
04:00aItochu : Other Items on Electronic Provision Measures Concerning Notice of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（299KB）
PU
05/16Oriental Shiraishi Corporation announced that it expects to receive ¥5.366307156 billion in funding from ITOCHU Corporation
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Itochu : Notice of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（1.65MB）

05/19/2023 | 04:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This document is an unofficial translation of the Notice of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and is provided for your convenience only, without any warranty as to its accuracy or as to the completeness of the information. The Japanese original version of the document is the sole official version.

Stock Code: 8001

June 2, 2023

To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights

Masahiro Okafuji

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

ITOCHU Corporation

1-3, Umeda 3-chome,Kita-ku, Osaka

NOTICE OF THE 99TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

We are pleased to announce the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ITOCHU Corporation to be held as described below.

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please read the REFERENCE DOCUMENTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS and exercise your voting rights so that it will reach us by 5 p.m., Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Please refer to "Information on Exercise of Voting Rights" on pages 3 to 4.)

  1. Date:10 a.m., Friday, June 23, 2023 (Reception commences at 9 a.m.)
  2. Place:The Hō Banquet Hall (2F), Hotel New Otani Osaka

4-1, Shiromi 1-chome,Chuo-ku, Osaka

3. Objectives of the Meeting:

Reports:

1.

The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the report of the

audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and

Audit & Supervisory Board for the 99th Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2022 to March

31, 2023) will be reported at the meeting.

2.

The Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 99th Fiscal Term (from April

1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) will be reported at the meeting.

Agenda:

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Election of Ten (10) Directors

Proposal No. 3: Election of Four (4) Audit & Supervisory Board Members

  • Other matters relating to ordinary general meetings of shareholders
    1. In the event that a shareholder provides no indication of approval or disapproval with regard to the proposals, the shareholder shall be considered to have expressed approval, which shall be handled accordingly.
    2. In the event that a vote is exercised in duplicate via Exercise Voting Rights Form and via the Internet, or more than one vote is exercised electronically, the latest vote shall be effective.
    3. For those attending, please present the Exercise Voting Rights Form at the reception desk on arrival at the meeting. Please take note that persons other than shareholders who may exercise voting rights, such as proxy agents who are not shareholders themselves, or those accompanying shareholders, will not be permitted to enter the meeting venue.

1

  • Shareholders who request the delivery of materials in paper-based will receive paper documents containing the items subject to measures for electronic provision. Pursuant to the provisions of applicable laws and regulations as well as Article 16 of ITOCHU Corporation's Articles of Incorporation, these documents do not include the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and the Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements as well as the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Business Segment Information which are provided as reference materials. These documents are part of the documents that are audited by the Independent Auditor and Audit & Supervisory Board when preparing the audit report.
  • If circumstances are generated whereby revisions should be made to the items subject to measures for electronic provision, such notification, along with the items before and after revision, shall be published on ITOCHU Corporation's website (https://www.itochu.co.jp/ja/ir/shareholder/general_meeting/) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange website (https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show).

2

Information on Exercise of Voting Rights

The right to vote at the general meeting of shareholders is a principal right of shareholders.

Please exercise your voting rights after reading the REFERENCE DOCUMENTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS.

Apart from attending the general meeting of shareholders in person, you may exercise your voting rights by one of the following two methods.

1. Instructions on exercise of voting rights in writing (by mail)

Please indicate your approval or disapproval to each of the proposals on the Exercise Voting Rights Form and return it to ITOCHU Corporation.

Your vote must be arrived at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

2. Instructions on exercise of voting rights via the Internet

Please follow the instructions on the next page and input your approval or disapproval to each of the proposals.

You have to complete to enter your approval or disapproval of the proposal by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

3

Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet

You can simply login to the website for the exercise of voting rights without entering your voting rights exercise code and password.

  1. Please scan the QR code located on the bottom right of the Exercise Voting Rights Form.
    * "QR code" is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
  2. Indicate your approval or disapproval by following the instructions on the screen. Note that you may exercise your voting rights only once by using "smart vote"
    If you want to change your votes after exercising your voting rights, please access the PC site, log in with the voting rights exercise code and password on the Exercise Voting Rights Form, and exercise your voting rights again. It is possible to access the PC site by re-reading the QR code.
[Website for the exercise of voting rights] https://www.web54.net(This website is available in Japanese only.)
  1. Please access the website for the exercise of voting rights.
  2. Enter your voting rights exercise code printed on the Exercise Voting Rights Form.
  3. Enter your password printed on the Exercise Voting Rights Form.
  4. Indicate your approval or disapproval by following the instructions on the screen.

If you are unclear as to the operation of your PC, smart phone, and mobile phone regarding the exercise of voting rights via the Internet, please contact the following number.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, Stock Transfer Agency Web Support (dedicated line) Tel: 0120-652-031 (toll free, available only in Japan)

(Service hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Institutional investors may use the "Voting Rights Electronic Exercise Platform" operated by ICJ, Inc.

If you have exercised your voting rights both in writing (by mail) and via the Internet, the last one to arrive at ITOCHU Corporation shall be deemed effective. Also, if both votes have arrived on the same day, the one exercised via the Internet will be deemed effective.

If you have exercised your voting rights multiple times via the Internet, the last one shall be deemed effective.

4

Guide to General Meeting of Shareholders Live Stream

An online live stream of the General Meeting of Shareholders will be provided as follows for shareholders who will be unable to attend in person.

Stream date:

10:00 a.m., Friday June 23, 2023

(Stream will be set up around 9:30 a.m., Friday June 23, 2023)

[Notes]

  • Only shareholders may view the stream.
  • Please refrain from capturing, recording, storing video, or audio from the stream, and from sharing the stream on places such as social media.
  • Please note that video and audio quality may be erratic depending on the device or Internet environment.
  • Communication and other charges for viewing the stream will be borne by the shareholders.
  • Although we will give due consideration to the privacy of our shareholders during the live-streaming, there is a possibility that those attending the meeting may be filmed as we will be filming inside the venue.
  • Viewing the live stream of the shareholders meeting is not attendance as stipulated by the Companies Act and will not be able to exercise your voting rights, ask questions, or make comments. Please exercise your voting rights beforehand in writing (by mail) or via the Internet.
  • If the live stream is not possible due to a network or other problems, notification of an alternate distribution channel or of the cancelation of the live stream will be announced promptly on ITOCHU Corporation's website.
    [ITOCHU Corporation's website] https://www.itochu.co.jp/ja/ir/shareholder/general_meeting/

How to Log In

1. From a PC, tablet, smartphone, etc.

https://8001.ksoukai.jp

2. Enter your ID (shareholder number) and password (ZIP Code) on the login screen and click the Login button

About IDs and Passwords

Viewing the stream will require entering your ID (shareholder number) and password (ZIP Code). Your ID (shareholder number) may be found on the Exercise Voting Rights Form.

About IDs (shareholder numbers)

Please enter the 9-digit number printed on the Exercise Voting Rights Form.

About passwords (ZIP Code)

Please enter your 7-digit ZIP Code (no hyphen, half-width digits) as printed on the Exercise Voting Rights Form.

5

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 07:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ITOCHU CORPORATION
04:00aItochu : Notice of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（1.65MB）
PU
04:00aItochu : Other Items on Electronic Provision Measures Concerning Notice of the 99th Ordina..
PU
05/16Oriental Shiraishi Corporation announced that it expects to receive ¥5.366307156 billio..
CI
05/15Itochu : Presentation Materials with Script
PU
05/14China's rising clout spotlighted at finance chief meetings before G7 summit
RE
05/11Transcript : ITOCHU Corporation, 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
05/11Itochu : Announces the Launch of an Onshore Wind Farm Project in Aomori
PU
05/10Itochu : Supplementary Information on FYE 2023 Business Results Summary & FYE 2024 Managem..
PU
05/09Itochu Clocks 2% Decline in Fiscal FY23 Attributable Profit; Expects Lower FY24 Earning..
MT
05/09Global markets live: Lucid, Under Armour, Coty, PayPal, Western Digi..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITOCHU CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 13 798 B 99 576 M 99 576 M
Net income 2023 815 B 5 882 M 5 882 M
Net Debt 2023 2 220 B 16 021 M 16 021 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,66x
Yield 2023 2,92%
Capitalization 7 039 B 50 800 M 50 800 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 115 124
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Itochu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4 837,00 JPY
Average target price 5 166,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keita Ishii President, COO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Fumihiko Kobayashi Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Atsuko Muraki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITOCHU CORPORATION16.67%50 800
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION29.28%56 767
MITSUI & CO., LTD.14.69%47 091
MARUBENI CORPORATION29.60%24 035
SUMITOMO CORPORATION20.77%23 523
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION25.28%15 541
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer