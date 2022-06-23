Itochu : Notice of the Resolutions at the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 1 was approved and passed in its original form, with a term-end dividend of ¥ 63 per share.

Proposal No. 2: Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No. 2 was approved and passed in its original form. We partly amended Article 13 (Time and Place of Convocation of General Meeting of Shareholders) of the Articles of Incorporation, deleted Article 16 (Disclosure of Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. over the Internet and Deemed Provision) and newly established Article 16 (Measures, etc. for Providing Information in Electronic Format).

Proposal No. 3: Election of Ten (10) Directors

Proposal No. 3 was approved and passed in its original form. Eight (8) directors (Masahiro Okafuji, Keita Ishii, Fumihiko Kobayashi, Tsuyoshi Hachimura, Atsuko Muraki, Masatoshi Kawana, Makiko Nakamori and Kunio Ishizuka) were re-elected and reappointed as directors as of June 24, 2022 and two (2) directors (Hiroyuki Tsubai and Hiroyuki Naka) were newly elected and took office as directors as of June 24, 2022. Directors Atsuko Muraki, Masatoshi Kawana, Makiko Nakamori and Kunio Ishizuka are Outside Directors.

Proposal No. 4: AElection of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Proposal No. 4 was approved and passed in its original form. Mitsuru Chino was newly elected and took office as an audit & supervisory board member as of June 24, 2022.

Proposal No. 5: Revision of Remuneration Amount for Directors

Proposal No. 5 was approved and passed in its original form. We revised the monthly remuneration for Directors to within ¥1.0 billion annually (¥0.1 billion for Outside Directors), and separately from the above an amount of ¥3.0 billion annually for bonuses paid to Directors (excluding Outside Directors) depending on business performance and stock price.

Proposal No. 6: Revision of Remuneration Amount for Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Proposal No. 6 was approved and passed in its original form. We revised the remuneration for Audit & Supervisory Board Members from a monthly based amount to an annually based amount, and revised it to up to ¥250 million annually.