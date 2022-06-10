Itochu : Organizational Changes (PDF 256KB)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 12 070 B 90 155 M 90 155 M Net income 2022 837 B 6 255 M 6 255 M Net Debt 2022 2 338 B 17 464 M 17 464 M P/E ratio 2022 6,85x Yield 2022 2,91% Capitalization 5 700 B 42 580 M 42 580 M EV / Sales 2022 0,67x EV / Sales 2023 0,66x Nbr of Employees 125 944 Free-Float 87,9% Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 9 Last Close Price 3 879,00 JPY Average target price 4 685,56 JPY Spread / Average Target 20,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Keita Ishii President, COO & Representative Director Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP Fumihiko Kobayashi Representative Director & Executive Vice President Atsuko Muraki Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ITOCHU CORPORATION 10.26% 42 580 MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 30.83% 52 575 MITSUI & CO., LTD. 26.34% 40 925 ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 30.32% 31 959 MARUBENI CORPORATION 29.70% 18 594 SUMITOMO CORPORATION 15.88% 18 398