Itochu : Organizational Changes (PDF 256KB)

FY2022 Organizational Changes
ITOCHU Corporation has announced organizational changes taking effect as of July 1st, 2022.
Ⅰ .Divisions
Textile Company
●「Brand Marketing Division 1」and「Brand Marketing Division 2」will be merged, and renamed as「Brand Marketing Division」
|
【Present】
|
|
【New】
|
Textile Company
|
|
Textile Company
|
Brand Marketing Division 1
|
|
Brand Marketing Division
|
|
Brand Marketing Division 2
|
|
Ⅱ.Departments
Textile Company
●「Brand Marketing Department 1」and「Brand Marketing Department 2」in「Brand Marketing Division 1」will be merged, and renamed as「Brand Marketing Department 1」in「Brand Marketing Division」
|
【Present】
|
|
【New】
|
Brand Marketing Division 1
|
|
Brand Marketing Division
|
Brand Marketing Department 1
|
|
Brand Marketing Department 1
|
|
Brand Marketing Department 2
|
|
