  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Itochu Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:19 2022-06-10 am EDT
3847.00 JPY   -1.00%
01:12aITOCHU : Organizational Changes (PDF 256KB)
PU
01:12aITOCHU : Personnel Change (PDF 184KB)
PU
06/07INPEX - Collaboration in the business of renewable fuel in the land transportation field, Utilizing Renewable Diesel in tank trucks for the first time in Japan
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Itochu : Organizational Changes (PDF 256KB)

06/10/2022 | 01:12am EDT
FY2022 Organizational Changes

ITOCHU Corporation has announced organizational changes taking effect as of July 1st, 2022.

.Divisions

Textile Company

Brand Marketing Division 1andBrand Marketing Division 2will be merged, and renamed asBrand Marketing Division

Present

New

Textile Company

Textile Company

Brand Marketing Division 1

Brand Marketing Division

Brand Marketing Division 2

.Departments

Textile Company

Brand Marketing Department 1andBrand Marketing Department 2inBrand Marketing Division 1will be merged, and renamed asBrand Marketing Department 1inBrand Marketing Division

Present

New

Brand Marketing Division 1

Brand Marketing Division

Brand Marketing Department 1

Brand Marketing Department 1

Brand Marketing Department 2

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 05:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
