Itochu : Other Items on Electronic Provision Measures Concerning Notice of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（299KB）

Other Items on Electronic Provision Measures Concerning
Notice of the 99th
Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements…………………… 1
Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements……………… 30
(Reference) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows…………… 41
[Basis of Presenting Consolidated Financial Statements] 1. Basis of Consolidated Financial Statements
The Consolidated Financial Statements of ITOCHU Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) pursuant to the provision of paragraph 1, Article 120 of the Ordinance on Company Accounting. Some of the descriptions and notes required under IFRS have been omitted based on the provision of the latter part of the said paragraph of the Ordinance.
2. Scope of Consolidation and Application of Equity Method
Number of consolidated subsidiaries and names of principal consolidated subsidiaries Number of Consolidated Subsidiaries: 188 (*1)
Names of Principal Consolidated Subsidiaries:
Name
Domestic
Overseas
Dole International Holdings, Inc.
ITOCHU International Inc.
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation
ITOCHU (CHINA) HOLDING CO., LTD.
ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD.
ITOCHU Hong Kong Ltd.
FamilyMart Co., Ltd.
ITOCHU Europe PLC
C.I. TAKIRON Corporation
Orchid Alliance Holdings Limited
POCKET CARD CO., LTD.
European Tyre Enterprise Limited
Subsidiaries
ITOCHU Property Development, Ltd.
ITOCHU Minerals & Energy of Australia Pty
Prima Meat Packers, Ltd.
Ltd
YANASE & CO., LTD.
ITOCHU FIBRE LIMITED
ITOCHU LOGISTICS CORP.
ITOCHU-SHOKUHIN Co., Ltd.
NIPPON ACCESS, INC.
Citrus Investment LLC (*2)
Number of equity-method associated companies and names of principal associated companies Number of Equity-Method Associated Companies: 83 (*1)
Names of Principal Associated Companies:
Name
Domestic
Overseas
Equity-
Orient Corporation
C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd.
Tokyo Century Corporation
Method
Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.
Associated
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
Companies
DESCENTE LTD.
*1 Investment companies which are considered as part of the parent company (165 companies) and companies
other than those which are directly invested by the Company and its overseas trading subsidiaries (486 companies) are not included in the number of companies.
*2 Citrus Investment LLC is added as a principal consolidated subsidiary from this fiscal year.
Major changes in the scope of consolidation and application of equity method New
Subsidiaries: DOME CORPORATION
Equity-Method Associated Companies: ISUZU LEASING SERVICES LIMITED
Significant Accounting Policies are described in the "Significant Accounting Policies" notes.
[Notes to Consolidated Statement of Financial Position]
1. Pledged Assets as Collateral and Secured Obligations
(1) Pledged assets as collateral
(Millions of Yen)
Cash and Time deposits
105
Trade receivables and others
15,416
Inventories
26,496
Investments and non-current receivables
216,202
Property, plant and equipment
26,853
Total
285,072
(2) Secured obligations
Short-term borrowings
5,549
Trade payables and others
24,843
Long-term borrowings
8,176
Lease liabilities (short-term and long-term)
123,480
Total
162,048
2. Allowance for doubtful accounts directly deducted from assets Allowance for doubtful receivables directly
deducted from current assets, including trade receivables
¥22,992 million
Allowance for doubtful receivables directly
deducted from non-current assets, including non-current receivables
¥34,713 million
3.
Accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses
for property, plant and equipment
¥2,025,610 million
4.
Accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses
for investment property
¥45,712 million
5.
Fair value of investment property
¥43,981 million
6. Guarantees of Contracts and Others
The maximum potential amount of future payments and the amount of substantial risk of the guarantees for
associates, joint ventures and customers of the Company and its subsidiaries at March 31, 2023 were as follows: The maximum potential amount of future payments represents the amounts that the Company and its
subsidiaries could be obliged to pay if there were defaults. The amount of substantial risk represents the actual amount of liability incurred by the guaranteed parties within the maximum potential amount of future payments. The amounts that may be reassured from third parties have been excluded in determining the amount of substantial risk.
(Millions of Yen)
Guarantees for
Financial guarantees
performance
Total
transactions
Guarantees for associates and joint ventures:
Maximum potential amount of future payments………
¥ 79,565
¥ 3,142
¥ 82,707
Amount of substantial risk……………………………
69,691
3,142
72,833
Guarantees for customers:
Maximum potential amount of future payments………
33,010
44,673
77,683
Amount of substantial risk……………………………
21,952
8,360
30,312
Total:
Maximum potential amount of future payments………
¥ 112,575
¥ 47,815
¥ 160,390
Amount of substantial risk……………………………
91,643
11,502
103,145
JAPÃO BRASIL MINÉRIO DE FERRO PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA.("JBMF"), a subsidiary of the Company, currently holds CSN Mineração S.A. ("CM") which is recorded in Other investments accompanying the merger of Nacional Minérios S.A. ("NAMISA"), which was a joint venture of the Company, and the Casa de Pedra Mine and railway company shares and port facility usage rights owned by Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, the major Brazilian steel producer which is the parent company of NAMISA, in November 2015. NAMISA received a tax assessment notice in December 2012 from the Brazilian tax authorities relating to corporation tax and social contributions attributable to income for the period from 2009 to 2011 related to the deductibility of the amortization of goodwill for tax purposes over the period from August 2009 to July 2014. CM, which took over this tax assessment, filed suit in Brazilian federal court in September 2017 upon exhausting the administrative appeal procedures. CM received a tax assessment notice in December 2018 from the Brazilian tax authorities relating to corporation tax and social contributions attributable to income for the period from 2013 to 2014, and proceeded with the administrative appeal procedures in January 2019. With regards to the tax assessment, the impact on JBMF will be ¥38,982 million in the event that the amortization of goodwill for tax purposes is not deductible. The Company's proportionate interest related to the tax assessment is ¥27,150 million, including interest and penalties of ¥21,235 million. CM, which took over the tax litigation, recorded no liabilities related to this assessment.