Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Itochu Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-19 am EDT
4825.00 JPY   -0.25%
04:00aItochu : Notice of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（1.65MB）
PU
04:00aItochu : Other Items on Electronic Provision Measures Concerning Notice of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（299KB）
PU
05/16Oriental Shiraishi Corporation announced that it expects to receive ¥5.366307156 billion in funding from ITOCHU Corporation
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Itochu : Other Items on Electronic Provision Measures Concerning Notice of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（299KB）

05/19/2023 | 04:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This document is an unofficial translation of the Notice of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and is provided for your convenience only, without any warranty as to its accuracy or as to the completeness of the information. The Japanese original version of the document is the sole official version.

Other Items on Electronic Provision Measures Concerning

Notice of the 99th

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements…………………… 1

Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements……………… 30

(Reference) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows…………… 41

(Reference) Operating Segment Information…………………… 42

The items of this document have been excluded from the paper-based documents to be delivered to shareholders

who requested the delivery of documents stating items subject to measures for electronic provision

pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 16 of ITOCHU Corporation's Articles of Incorporation.

The Japanese original version of this document (excluding financial statements for reference) is in the scope of the

audit by the Corporate Auditors and Independent Auditor in preparing the Audit Reports.

ITOCHU Corporation's website: https://www.itochu.co.jp/en/ir/shareholder/general_meeting/

ITOCHU Corporation

[Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements]

[Basis of Presenting Consolidated Financial Statements] 1. Basis of Consolidated Financial Statements

The Consolidated Financial Statements of ITOCHU Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) pursuant to the provision of paragraph 1, Article 120 of the Ordinance on Company Accounting. Some of the descriptions and notes required under IFRS have been omitted based on the provision of the latter part of the said paragraph of the Ordinance.

2. Scope of Consolidation and Application of Equity Method

  1. Number of consolidated subsidiaries and names of principal consolidated subsidiaries Number of Consolidated Subsidiaries: 188 (*1)
    Names of Principal Consolidated Subsidiaries:

Name

Domestic

Overseas

Dole International Holdings, Inc.

ITOCHU International Inc.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

ITOCHU (CHINA) HOLDING CO., LTD.

ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD.

ITOCHU Hong Kong Ltd.

FamilyMart Co., Ltd.

ITOCHU Europe PLC

C.I. TAKIRON Corporation

Orchid Alliance Holdings Limited

POCKET CARD CO., LTD.

European Tyre Enterprise Limited

Subsidiaries

ITOCHU Property Development, Ltd.

ITOCHU Minerals & Energy of Australia Pty

Prima Meat Packers, Ltd.

Ltd

YANASE & CO., LTD.

ITOCHU FIBRE LIMITED

ITOCHU LOGISTICS CORP.

ITOCHU-SHOKUHIN Co., Ltd.

NIPPON ACCESS, INC.

Citrus Investment LLC (*2)

  1. Number of equity-method associated companies and names of principal associated companies Number of Equity-Method Associated Companies: 83 (*1)
    Names of Principal Associated Companies:

Name

Domestic

Overseas

Equity-

Orient Corporation

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Century Corporation

Method

Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.

Associated

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.

Companies

DESCENTE LTD.

*1 Investment companies which are considered as part of the parent company (165 companies) and companies

other than those which are directly invested by the Company and its overseas trading subsidiaries (486 companies) are not included in the number of companies.

*2 Citrus Investment LLC is added as a principal consolidated subsidiary from this fiscal year.

｜爀 ㄀⃿

  1. Major changes in the scope of consolidation and application of equity method New
    Subsidiaries: DOME CORPORATION
    Equity-Method Associated Companies: ISUZU LEASING SERVICES LIMITED

WELLNEO SUGAR Co., Ltd.

Gaitame.Com Co.,Ltd.

Exclusion

Subsidiaries: ITOCHU SUGAR CO.,LTD.

CONEXIO Corporation

Equity-Method Associated Companies: AYAHA CORPORATION

ISUZU MOTORS SALES LTD.

KUMESHIMA SUGAR CO.,LTD.

3. Significant Accounting Policies

Significant Accounting Policies are described in the "Significant Accounting Policies" notes.

｜爀 ㈀⃿

[Notes to Consolidated Statement of Financial Position]

1. Pledged Assets as Collateral and Secured Obligations

(1) Pledged assets as collateral

(Millions of Yen)

Cash and Time deposits

105

Trade receivables and others

15,416

Inventories

26,496

Investments and non-current receivables

216,202

Property, plant and equipment

26,853

Total

285,072

(2) Secured obligations

Short-term borrowings

5,549

Trade payables and others

24,843

Long-term borrowings

8,176

Lease liabilities (short-term and long-term)

123,480

Total

162,048

2. Allowance for doubtful accounts directly deducted from assets Allowance for doubtful receivables directly

deducted from current assets, including trade receivables

¥22,992 million

Allowance for doubtful receivables directly

deducted from non-current assets, including non-current receivables

¥34,713 million

3.

Accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses

for property, plant and equipment

¥2,025,610 million

4.

Accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses

for investment property

¥45,712 million

5.

Fair value of investment property

¥43,981 million

｜爀 ㌀⃿

6. Guarantees of Contracts and Others

The maximum potential amount of future payments and the amount of substantial risk of the guarantees for

associates, joint ventures and customers of the Company and its subsidiaries at March 31, 2023 were as follows: The maximum potential amount of future payments represents the amounts that the Company and its

subsidiaries could be obliged to pay if there were defaults. The amount of substantial risk represents the actual amount of liability incurred by the guaranteed parties within the maximum potential amount of future payments. The amounts that may be reassured from third parties have been excluded in determining the amount of substantial risk.

(Millions of Yen)

Guarantees for

Financial guarantees

performance

Total

transactions

Guarantees for associates and joint ventures:

Maximum potential amount of future payments………

¥ 79,565

¥ 3,142

¥ 82,707

Amount of substantial risk……………………………

69,691

3,142

72,833

Guarantees for customers:

Maximum potential amount of future payments………

33,010

44,673

77,683

Amount of substantial risk……………………………

21,952

8,360

30,312

Total:

Maximum potential amount of future payments………

¥ 112,575

¥ 47,815

¥ 160,390

Amount of substantial risk……………………………

91,643

11,502

103,145

JAPÃO BRASIL MINÉRIO DE FERRO PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA.("JBMF"), a subsidiary of the Company, currently holds CSN Mineração S.A. ("CM") which is recorded in Other investments accompanying the merger of Nacional Minérios S.A. ("NAMISA"), which was a joint venture of the Company, and the Casa de Pedra Mine and railway company shares and port facility usage rights owned by Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, the major Brazilian steel producer which is the parent company of NAMISA, in November 2015. NAMISA received a tax assessment notice in December 2012 from the Brazilian tax authorities relating to corporation tax and social contributions attributable to income for the period from 2009 to 2011 related to the deductibility of the amortization of goodwill for tax purposes over the period from August 2009 to July 2014. CM, which took over this tax assessment, filed suit in Brazilian federal court in September 2017 upon exhausting the administrative appeal procedures. CM received a tax assessment notice in December 2018 from the Brazilian tax authorities relating to corporation tax and social contributions attributable to income for the period from 2013 to 2014, and proceeded with the administrative appeal procedures in January 2019. With regards to the tax assessment, the impact on JBMF will be ¥38,982 million in the event that the amortization of goodwill for tax purposes is not deductible. The Company's proportionate interest related to the tax assessment is ¥27,150 million, including interest and penalties of ¥21,235 million. CM, which took over the tax litigation, recorded no liabilities related to this assessment.

｜爀 㐀⃿

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 07:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ITOCHU CORPORATION
04:00aItochu : Notice of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（1.65MB）
PU
04:00aItochu : Other Items on Electronic Provision Measures Concerning Notice of the 99th Ordina..
PU
05/16Oriental Shiraishi Corporation announced that it expects to receive ¥5.366307156 billio..
CI
05/15Itochu : Presentation Materials with Script
PU
05/14China's rising clout spotlighted at finance chief meetings before G7 summit
RE
05/11Transcript : ITOCHU Corporation, 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
05/11Itochu : Announces the Launch of an Onshore Wind Farm Project in Aomori
PU
05/10Itochu : Supplementary Information on FYE 2023 Business Results Summary & FYE 2024 Managem..
PU
05/09Itochu Clocks 2% Decline in Fiscal FY23 Attributable Profit; Expects Lower FY24 Earning..
MT
05/09Global markets live: Lucid, Under Armour, Coty, PayPal, Western Digi..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITOCHU CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 13 798 B 99 576 M 99 576 M
Net income 2023 815 B 5 882 M 5 882 M
Net Debt 2023 2 220 B 16 021 M 16 021 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,66x
Yield 2023 2,92%
Capitalization 7 039 B 50 800 M 50 800 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 115 124
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Itochu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4 837,00 JPY
Average target price 5 166,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keita Ishii President, COO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Fumihiko Kobayashi Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Atsuko Muraki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITOCHU CORPORATION16.67%50 800
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION29.28%56 767
MITSUI & CO., LTD.14.69%47 091
MARUBENI CORPORATION29.60%24 035
SUMITOMO CORPORATION20.77%23 523
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION25.28%15 541
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer