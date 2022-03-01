Itochu : Personnel Change (PDF 181KB)
March 1, 2022
ITOCHU Corporation
Personnel Change
Name
As of April 1, 2022
Current
Daisuke Sato
President,
Real Estate Department No.2
Makati Sky Plaza Inc.
