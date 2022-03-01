Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Itochu Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Itochu : Personnel Change (PDF 181KB)

03/01/2022 | 12:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 1, 2022

ITOCHU Corporation

Personnel Change

Name

As of April 1, 2022

Current

Daisuke Sato

President,

Real Estate Department No.2

Makati Sky Plaza Inc.

1

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 05:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITOCHU CORPORATION
12:08aITOCHU : Personnel Change (PDF 181KB)
PU
02/28Factbox - The top 10 Japanese companies with the highest average salaries
RE
02/25Advance Residence Inks $13 Million Deal with Itochu for Tokyo Properties
MT
02/24ITOCHU : Wins Second Prize in NIKKEI Integrated Report Award 2021
PU
02/17MIN ZHANG : China urges some iron ore traders to reduce inventory
RE
02/17ITOCHU : Personnel Changes (PDF 189KB)
PU
02/16ITOCHU : and Neste expand partnership to grow the availability of sustainable aviation fue..
PU
02/15China state planner summons iron ore traders amid price volatility - sources
RE
02/15Management of I.C. Autohandel Beteiligungen acquired I.C. Autohandel Beteiligungen Gmbh..
CI
02/13ITOCHU : FYE2022 3rd Quarter Business Results Summary (Appendix) (PDF 480KB)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 535 B 100 B 100 B
Net income 2022 766 B 6 645 M 6 645 M
Net Debt 2022 2 280 B 19 776 M 19 776 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,01x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 5 548 B 48 129 M 48 129 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 125 944
Free-Float -
Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Itochu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3 743,00 JPY
Average target price 4 011,82 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keita Ishii President, COO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Fumihiko Kobayashi Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Atsuko Muraki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITOCHU CORPORATION6.77%48 157
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION7.97%50 354
MITSUI & CO., LTD.9.95%41 725
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-3.82%23 693
SUMITOMO CORPORATION10.32%20 283
MARUBENI CORPORATION7.37%18 063