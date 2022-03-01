Itochu : Personnel Change (PDF 181KB)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 11 535 B 100 B 100 B Net income 2022 766 B 6 645 M 6 645 M Net Debt 2022 2 280 B 19 776 M 19 776 M P/E ratio 2022 7,01x Yield 2022 2,95% Capitalization 5 548 B 48 129 M 48 129 M EV / Sales 2022 0,68x EV / Sales 2023 0,69x Nbr of Employees 125 944 Free-Float - Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 3 743,00 JPY Average target price 4 011,82 JPY Spread / Average Target 7,18% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Keita Ishii President, COO & Representative Director Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP Fumihiko Kobayashi Representative Director & Executive Vice President Atsuko Muraki Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ITOCHU CORPORATION 6.77% 48 157 MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 7.97% 50 354 MITSUI & CO., LTD. 9.95% 41 725 ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -3.82% 23 693 SUMITOMO CORPORATION 10.32% 20 283 MARUBENI CORPORATION 7.37% 18 063