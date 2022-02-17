Itochu : Personnel Changes (PDF 189KB)
February 17, 2022
ITOCHU Corporation
Personnel Changes
Name
As of April 1, 2022
Current
Mitsunobu Nakamura
General Manager,
ITOCHU LOGISTICS CORP.
Planning & Development Department,
Chubu Branch
Toshiki Fujimura
Managing Director,
Managing Director,
ITOCHU LOGISTICS (CHINA) CO.,LTD;
ITOCHU LOGISTICS (CHINA) CO.,LTD
Chairman,
DATENG LOGISTICS (SHANGHAI) CO.,LTD.
Disclaimer
Itochu Corporation published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:13:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITOCHU CORPORATION
Sales 2022
11 535 B
99 920 M
99 920 M
Net income 2022
766 B
6 636 M
6 636 M
Net Debt 2022
2 280 B
19 747 M
19 747 M
P/E ratio 2022
7,11x
Yield 2022
2,91%
Capitalization
5 631 B
48 778 M
48 778 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,69x
EV / Sales 2023
0,70x
Nbr of Employees
125 944
Free-Float
88,9%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
3 799,00 JPY
Average target price
4 011,82 JPY
Spread / Average Target
5,60%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.