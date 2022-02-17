Log in
    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Itochu : Personnel Changes (PDF 189KB)

02/17/2022 | 12:14am EST
February 17, 2022

ITOCHU Corporation

Personnel Changes

Name

As of April 1, 2022

Current

Mitsunobu Nakamura

General Manager,

ITOCHU LOGISTICS CORP.

Planning & Development Department,

Chubu Branch

Toshiki Fujimura

Managing Director,

Managing Director,

ITOCHU LOGISTICS (CHINA) CO.,LTD;

ITOCHU LOGISTICS (CHINA) CO.,LTD

Chairman,

DATENG LOGISTICS (SHANGHAI) CO.,LTD.

1

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 535 B 99 920 M 99 920 M
Net income 2022 766 B 6 636 M 6 636 M
Net Debt 2022 2 280 B 19 747 M 19 747 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,11x
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 5 631 B 48 778 M 48 778 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 125 944
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Itochu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3 799,00 JPY
Average target price 4 011,82 JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keita Ishii President, COO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Fumihiko Kobayashi Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Atsuko Muraki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITOCHU CORPORATION7.85%48 615
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION8.54%50 592
MITSUI & CO., LTD.8.83%41 275
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED1.72%25 479
SUMITOMO CORPORATION9.50%20 120
MARUBENI CORPORATION5.63%17 759