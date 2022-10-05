Itochu : Presentation Materials with Script (PDF 769KB)

I will explain what led to our announcement of the upward revision of our FYE 2023 forecast for consolidated net profit (¥700.0 billion → ¥800.0 billion), dividend increase (¥130 minimum per share → ¥140 minimum per share), and share buybacks (¥35.0 billion).

First of all, of our initial annual plan of ¥700.0 billion, we achieved 33% in the first quarter through steady growth in core profit, especially in the non-resource sector. Regarding the second quarter, we confirmed that the strength of the first quarter had largely continued. We plan to release the details on November 4, 2022.

The upwardly revised ¥800.0 billion annual forecast still includes a ¥20.0 billion buffer. The ¥100.0 billion increase from the initial plan of ¥700.0 billion amounts to roughly 15% upward revision so we wanted to disclose this information as soon as possible.

General trading companies have displayed strong performance in FYE 2022 and 2023 with the soaring resource prices. Paying a close attention to whether our corporate value is underestimated in the market due to the impression that we enjoy limited benefit from soaring resource prices, we have continued holding dialogue with market participants.