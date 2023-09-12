Structures and Systems

When Group companies in Japan and overseas develop business in their respective domains and regions, the Division Companies of ITOCHU Corporation, the parent company, take the lead depending on the business area. The company presidents secure human resources and put the right person in the right position in accordance with laws/ordinances under the human resource strategy based on the management strategy. Furthermore, ITOCHU supports the creation of a management structure for ensuring that Group companies provide optimal labor environments for their employees.

Risk Assessment for Labor Practices in Business Investments and Financing Projects

When assessing potential investment and fnancing projects, in addition to economic aspects, ITOCHU uses an ESG checklist to identify and assess key ESG (environmental, social, governance) concerns relevant to the project, which includes topics related to labor practices - e.g. working conditions, occupational health and safety and stakeholder dialogue. We also monitor the progress and performance of our existing investment and fnancing projects and take necessary measures to make improvements.

For further details, please refer to the ESG Risk Assessment for New Business Investment Projects (P152).

Ensuring Compliance to Labor Standards

At ITOCHU, it is mandatory for employees upon recruitment to complete training on working conditions, which includes issues related to salary, working hours and holidays, occupational safety and health, benefts, and service regulations. We are working to ensure all employees comply with the labor standards of ITOCHU by making them available at all times on the Intranet in both Japanese and English. For domestic and overseas group companies, in addition to supporting the development of optimal work environments, we are also promoting the adoption of labor standards equivalent to ITOCHU standards.

In addition, ITOCHU continues to dispatch HR staff every year to the Tokyo Labor University Lectures held by the Japan Institute for Labor Policy and Training, an affiliated organization of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. Based on the current situation regarding human resources and labor management in general, including skill development, working hours and compensation, the course systematically teaches the structure of wages, the current issues of the modern labor market with its increasingly diverse employment patterns and the state of labor-management relations from the perspective of labor economics.