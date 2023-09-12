100
Labor Practices
Human Resources Development
Occupational Safety and Health Management
Respect and Consideration for Human Rights
Responsibilities to Customers
Sustainability in the Value Chain
Social Contribution Activities
ESG Data(Society)
Labor Practices: Employment and Benefits
Policy and Basic Concept
In running a global business in a wide range of domains, consolidated group companies join together to operate as the ITOCHU Group. ITOCHU has more than 110,000 consolidated employees as of the end of FYE 2023. ITOCHU is implementing various initiatives that aim to create a working environment where our diverse body of employees can reach their full potential. Some of our notable initiatives include: enhancing our early morning-focused work system to promote workstyle reforms, the establishment of various systems to support employees with caring duties, and the promotion of social activities among employees at our recreational facilities.
ITOCHU's Code of Ethical Conduct stipulates respect and consideration for human rights and the development of a rewarding work environment. Furthermore, ITOCHU's labor standards have been formulated in accordance with the principle of "Elimination of Discrimination in Respect of Employment and Occupation" of the International Labour Organization (ILO)'s "Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work (and its Follow-up)"*. For this reason, ITOCHU adheres to the statutory minimum wage and applies a consistent compensation system for the same qualifcations and position level (equal pay for equal work).
- The ITOCHU Group expresses its support to the Declaration through its Human Rights Policy, Section 2. Endorsement of International Agreement.
Results-basedevaluations and compensation Improve feedback and level of understanding to lead to growth
Proactive career development
Create opportunities for self-improvement based on individual aptitudes
Increasing awareness
of participation in management Form mid to long-term assets using the employee stock ownership association
- Challenging but Rewarding Company
- Thoroughly implement the bottom-up approach to management and embody "Sampo-yoshi " (good for the buyer, good for the seller, and good for society)
- Place emphasis on diversity and maximize all employees abilities.
Enhancing health
Develop an
environment to be able
to continue working
Securing
outstanding talent Improve the value of our corporate brand and human resources
Evolving work styles
Pursue eﬃciency
through
morning-focused work
Enhance employee motivation and willingness to contribute
Enhance labor productivity and corporate value
Targets and Action Plan
Risks
Opportunities
● Decline in labor productivity, loss of excellent human resources, missed business opportunities, increase in health-related expenses, and other events that
● Improvement of labor productivity, health and motivation, securing of excellent human resources, enhanced capability of responding to changes and
would result from failure to take appropriate measures.
business opportunities, and other events that will result from providing a motivating workplace environment.
Division
SDGs
Impact
Issues to Address
Business
Commitment
Specific Approach
Performance Indicators
Degree of Progress
Company
Targets
Classification
Area
(Non-Consolidated)
Improving operating
Human
We will aim to improve labor
● Conduct regular monitoring of employees' work
● Compliance to labor laws.
● Conducted monitoring of employee's working hours and working environment so as
Head-
Labor
efficiency and
situations.
● Rate of positive responses to the "employee
to prevent unpaid overtime work.
preventing long
resources
productivity and employee
● Conduct employee engagement survey.
engagement" item in the engagement survey:
● The positive answer rate to the "employee engagement" in employment survey which
quarters
Practices
working hours through
affairs
engagement by promoting varied
● Promote the percentage of taking employee acquiring
70% or higher.
conducted in FYE 2022 was 71%.
work style reform
work styles.
paid leave.
● Paid leave acquisition rate at 70% or higher.
● Percentage of taking employee acquiring paid leave; 62.2% in FYE 2023.
* Percentage of taking employee acquiring paid leave; 58.8% in FYE 2022, 52.6% in FYE 2021.
102
Labor Practices
Human Resources Development
Occupational Safety and Health Management
Respect and Consideration for Human Rights
Responsibilities to Customers
Sustainability in the Value Chain
Social Contribution Activities
ESG Data(Society)
Labor Practices: Employment and Benefits
Structures and Systems
When Group companies in Japan and overseas develop business in their respective domains and regions, the Division Companies of ITOCHU Corporation, the parent company, take the lead depending on the business area. The company presidents secure human resources and put the right person in the right position in accordance with laws/ordinances under the human resource strategy based on the management strategy. Furthermore, ITOCHU supports the creation of a management structure for ensuring that Group companies provide optimal labor environments for their employees.
Risk Assessment for Labor Practices in Business Investments and Financing Projects
When assessing potential investment and fnancing projects, in addition to economic aspects, ITOCHU uses an ESG checklist to identify and assess key ESG (environmental, social, governance) concerns relevant to the project, which includes topics related to labor practices - e.g. working conditions, occupational health and safety and stakeholder dialogue. We also monitor the progress and performance of our existing investment and fnancing projects and take necessary measures to make improvements.
For further details, please refer to the ESG Risk Assessment for New Business Investment Projects (P152).
Ensuring Compliance to Labor Standards
At ITOCHU, it is mandatory for employees upon recruitment to complete training on working conditions, which includes issues related to salary, working hours and holidays, occupational safety and health, benefts, and service regulations. We are working to ensure all employees comply with the labor standards of ITOCHU by making them available at all times on the Intranet in both Japanese and English. For domestic and overseas group companies, in addition to supporting the development of optimal work environments, we are also promoting the adoption of labor standards equivalent to ITOCHU standards.
In addition, ITOCHU continues to dispatch HR staff every year to the Tokyo Labor University Lectures held by the Japan Institute for Labor Policy and Training, an affiliated organization of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. Based on the current situation regarding human resources and labor management in general, including skill development, working hours and compensation, the course systematically teaches the structure of wages, the current issues of the modern labor market with its increasingly diverse employment patterns and the state of labor-management relations from the perspective of labor economics.
Employee Engagement
ITOCHU Corporation believes that continuing to raise the level of Employee Engagement (the degree to which employees with a strong desire to contribute to ITOCHU can capitalize on their own abilities optimally at their own initiative) will improve corporate value.
We conduct a large-scale engagement survey once every three to four years. In the latest survey conducted in December 2021, the positive answer rates for Employee Engagement and Employee Enablement were among the highest for all Japanese companies. These results represent an ongoing trend since the previous survey (conducted in FYE 2019). This indicates that many employees are proud of working for ITOCHU Corporation and engage in work with strong motivation to contribute to the company and with the aim of achieving better-than-expected results on a voluntary basis. We are also adopting new measures through workstyle reforms and independent career development support to respond to the issues identifed through this survey. We are verifying the effectiveness of these measures and building a structure to promptly take countermeasures.
■ Engagement Survey Score
FYE 2015
FYE 2019
FYE 2022
Employee Engagement
78
76
71
Employee Enablement
67
64
67
- The score is affirmative response (%)
103
Labor Practices
Human Resources Development
Occupational Safety and Health Management
Respect and Consideration for Human Rights
Responsibilities to Customers
Sustainability in the Value Chain
Social Contribution Activities
ESG Data(Society)
Labor Practices: Employment and Benefits
Promotion of Work-Style Reforms
As a business managed by a small group of people, ITOCHU Corporation believes that employees are its greatest asset, and that individual employees exerting their full potential will lead to improvement in corporate value. Since FYE 2011, we have aggressively promoted workstyle reforms as we implement various measures aimed at creating an environment that allows all employees to apply their unique traits and feel secure as they focus on their work.
Outline of Initiatives
- Morning-FocusedWork System Diagram
Evolving Our Morning-Focused Work System / Managing Work Time
The morning-focused work system we adopted in October 2013 has promoted workstyles that reflect the ITOCHU philosophy by encouraging a mindset among employees: leaving work early in the evening and coming to work early in the morning leads to more efficient work. This also had a signifcant impact on society by serving as a positive case study for the government's initiatives related to reducing long work hours.
The results of the employee engagement survey conducted in December 2021 pointed out a need for further initiatives related to supporting diverse workstyles. In response, in May 2022 we adopted a morning flex-time structure. We also adopted telecommuting. These initiatives enable early work start and end times, allowing free time to be used towards self-improvement, child care, and family care. We hope these initiatives will help increase employee motivation and lead to improvements in work productivity and in our corporate value.
In addition to ensuring compliance with labor union agreements and relevant laws, we will promote further workstyle reforms as a method of reducing total work hours.
ITOCHU believes its initiatives as a pioneer in work-style reform will both empower individual employees to change their approach to work, and promote balanced operational reforms. In this way, the Company is striving to achieve a work environment that enhances operational effectiveness, helps maintain and improve employee health, support the activities of employees who face time constraints from raising children or caring for family members in poor health and allows a more diverse set of employees to make full use of their capabilities.
■ Change in Labor Productivity with FYE 2011 as a Value of 1
Work-Style Reforms
- In principle, prohibit work between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm and shift any remaining work to the next morning. 5:00 am to 8:00 am is the recommended timeframe for starting early morning work.
- For employees who start work before 7:50 am, up to 9:00 am pay the same overtime rate (25%) as employees who work overtime as an incentive.
- Work between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am is prohibited.
- We distribute three snacks to employees who arrive at work before 8:00 a.m.
Providing 3 light meals to employees who arrived at office before 8:00.
104
Labor Practices
Human Resources Development
Occupational Safety and Health Management
Respect and Consideration for Human Rights
Responsibilities to Customers
Sustainability in the Value Chain
Social Contribution Activities
ESG Data(Society)
Labor Practices: Employment and Benefits
Balancing Work with Childcare and Nursing Care
ITOCHU Corporation goes above and beyond the requirements of the law to arrange programs regardless of gender that help employees balance work with their childcare and nursing care obligations. This allows them to continue making full use of their skills during their careers at the company, while resting assured they can handle stages of life where they must take care of children or elderly family members at home. In FYE 2017, the rate of male employees who used childcare leave exceeded 50% and we saw an increase in the number of male employees who took medium- and long-term childcare leave of one month or longer. Meanwhile, in FYE 2017 we introduced a telecommuting program which employees who meet certain conditions can take advantage of. Eligible employees include those with time constraints due to childcare or nursing care obligations, as well as those who face difficulty making the commute to work due to pregnancy, illness or other such reasons. We expanded the program to make all employees eligible to take advantage of it from May 2022. In addition, we continue to hold nursing care seminars every year in light of the fact the importance of preparing for nursing care has also become a social problem. At the same time, we introduced a service to provide nursing care information online in FYE 2018. We then introduced a one-stop nursing care assistance service to meet the needs of those seeking advice in April 2019.
Support Programs for Balancing Work with Childcare & Nursing Care
- Support for Childcare
- days after getting pregnantPregnancy (women olny)
Holiday
Pregnancy leave (�� days)
Leave
Miscarriage leave
System
・ (� days)
Childbirth
Maternity leave before childbirth (� weeks)
� weeks after
� years old � years old
School
Graduation from
childbirth
age
elementary school
Childcare (both men and women)
Childcare leave (until the child turns
two years old / interruptible)
Leave to nurse sick children (� days per year in the case of only one child;
Ten days per year in the case of two or more children)
Family support leave (Included in leave as a reward for diligence) Special parental leave
(A total of �� days until graduation from elementary school)
- Support for Nursing Care
Commencement of
� years
� years
� years
use of the system
Leave
Nursing care leave
(� years in total / interruptible)
・
Leave for nursing care (�� days granted each year regardless of the
number of family members in need of nursing care)
Holiday
Family support leave (Including Paid Leave)
System
Special nursing care leave (�� days for those with fewer than � service years, and with an upper limit in the accumulated
number of days at �� days (half day oﬀ may be included) for those with � or more service years.)
Flexible Work Style
（Applied to all Employees）
Morning ﬂex time, Telecommuting
system
Shorter working hours during
pregnancy (by �� minutes per day)
Limits on night work (�� p.m. - � a.m.)
Limits on overtime work
（Applied to all Employees）Morning ﬂex time, Telecommuting system
Shorter working hours for childcare (By �� minutes per day / Until graduation
of
from elementary school / Reduction of salary after the age of �)
�
A system which allows employees to work on
weeks)
chosen days(� year in total / interruptible)
・weeks)
Exemption from overtime work
Childcare
Limits on overtime work
leave at
(to �� hours per month / ��� hours per year)
Exemption from night work (�� p.m. - � a.m.)
Allowance for balancing childcare
and work
(Applied to all Employees) Morning ﬂex time, Telecommuting system
Shorter working hours for nursing care (Up to �� minutes per day for up to � years in total /
Flexible
Salary begins to be reduced accordingly in the �th year / Interruptible)
A system that allows employees to work on chosen days
Work
(� years in total / interruptible)
Exemption from overtime work
Style
Limits on overtime work (Up to �� hours per month / ��� hours per year)
Exemption from night work (�� p.m. - � a.m.)
Childcare
Use of I-Kids, a childcare center for employees (� - � years old)
support
Allowance for babysitter / Discount system for babysitter dispatch services
* Temporary childcare services are available until the child reaches school age.
Providing
Handbook on childcare (edition for women, edition for men, edition for superiors)
SNS for Pregnant・Parenting employees
Consultation
Guidance for returning to job
childcare leave / Follow-up meeting for those who have returned to work from childcare leave）
information
Health・Childcare Concierge / Health union telephone health consultation / Searching Nursery School Concierge
・
Support for career continuity（Career Vision Support Training / Three-party meeting on return from
Support
"Furusato Care Service" for employees posted abroad (care for their elderly relatives)
Nursing
Beneﬁts for Nursing Household Agency Services allowances・Allowances for purchasing nursing products
for
Consultation
Career Vision Support Training during
the absence
Seminar for Promotion of understanding (Balancing nursing and work)
informatio・
Handbook on nursing care
Providing
Nursing care concierge / Health union telephone health consultation
