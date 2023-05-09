Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Itochu Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:28:33 2023-05-09 am EDT
4701.00 JPY   +2.31%
12:20aItochu : Supplementary Information on FYE 2023 Business Results Summary
PU
12:10aItochu : 決算説明資料（補足資料)
PU
05/08Japanese shares end lower amid stronger yen, US bank jitters
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Itochu : Supplementary Information on FYE 2023 Business Results Summary

05/09/2023 | 12:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix (1)

Supplementary Information on

FYE 2023 Business Results Summary

  1. As of October 1, 2022, ITOCHU dissolved the mutual-holdings for certain group companies held by The 8th Company as minority and the other Division Company as majority, and shares of such group companies are only held by the other Division Company. These changes are reflected in the FYE 2023 Q3-4 results and the FYE 2023 Q1-2 results are not affected by these changes. According to the above, FYE 2022 Q3-4 results are reclassified in the same manner.

17

Segment Information

Textile

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Gross trading profit

96.8

116.5

+

19.7

Equity in earnings of associates and

4.5

5.4

+

0.9

joint ventures

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

25.1

25.5

+

0.3

Core profit

18.1

23.0

+

4.8

Core Operating Cash Flows

23.0

28.9

+

5.9

Mar. 2022

Mar. 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Total assets

436.8

457.7

+

20.9

Machinery

Unit : billion yen

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Gross trading profit

205.8

234.8

+

29.0

Plant Project, Marine & Aerospace

46.4

54.7

+

8.3

Automobile, Construction Machinery &

159.4

180.1

+

20.7

Industrial Machinery

Equity in earnings of associates and

42.4

44.7

+

2.3

joint ventures

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

80.3

107.1

+

26.8

Plant Project, Marine & Aerospace

38.3

51.6

+

13.3

Automobile, Construction Machinery &

42.0

55.5

+

13.5

Industrial Machinery

Core profit

72.8

106.6

+

33.8

Core Operating Cash Flows

86.7

109.7

+

22.9

Mar. 2022

Mar. 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Total assets

1,302.7

1,664.6

+

362.0

Plant Project, Marine & Aerospace

616.6

690.6

+

74.0

Automobile, Construction Machinery &

686.1

974.1

+

287.9

Industrial Machinery

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

Summary of changes

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

Summary of changes

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)

107.1

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)

30

20

10

0

25.1 25.5

8.5

5.9

8.0

6.6

4.77.5

5.3

4.1

Increased due to the improvement of apparel-related companies resulting from the alleviation of the impact of COVID-19, partially offset by the decrease in extraordinary gains.

100

80.3

10.0

80

25.7

14.2

60

20.5

40

52.7

19.3

20

26.2

18.7

0

Increased due to favorable performance in automobile-related companies and North American construction machinery companies, the start of equity pick-up of Hitachi Construction Machinery, and the gain on the sale of a North American beverage-equipment-maintenance company, partially offset by the losses on aircrafts leased to Russian airlines in a leasing-related company and the impairment losses in foreign companies.

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

Results

Results

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

Q1

Q2 Q3 Q4

Results

Results

18

Segment Information

Metals & Minerals

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Gross trading profit

179.0

222.0

+

43.1

Equity in earnings of associates and

47.2

62.0

+

14.8

joint ventures

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

226.5

246.9

+

20.4

Core profit

203.0

245.9

+

42.9

Core Operating Cash Flows

230.2

268.6

+

38.4

Mar. 2022

Mar. 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Total assets

1,285.3

1,274.8

(10.5)

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

Energy & Chemicals

Unit : billion yen

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Gross trading profit

253.1

315.4

+

62.3

Energy

124.6

170.2

+

45.6

Chemicals

118.1

129.2

+

11.1

Power & Environmental Solution

10.4

16.0

+

5.6

Equity in earnings of associates and

12.4

8.6

(3.8)

joint ventures

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

90.6

114.3

+

23.6

Energy

47.9

71.3

+

23.4

Chemicals

32.8

33.3

+

0.5

Power & Environmental Solution

9.9

9.6

(0.3)

Core profit

86.1

107.3

+

21.1

Core Operating Cash Flows

117.6

155.8

+

38.2

Mar. 2022

Mar. 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Total assets

1,489.3

1,552.6

+

63.4

Energy

818.0

816.7

(1.3)

Chemicals

602.2

628.7

+

26.5

Power & Environmental Solution

69.1

107.2

+

38.1

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

246.9

Summary of changes

120

114.3

Summary of changes

226.5

45.9

49.0

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)

Increased due to higher coal prices,

90

90.6

34.4

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)

250

200

150

100

50

0

45.363.2

57.459.3

77.975.4

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

Results

Results

the stable performance in North American business in Marubeni- Itochu Steel, and the depreciation of the yen, partially offset by lower iron ore prices and the absence of extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

25.3

31.3

60

35.5

30

26.6

14.9

21.9

0

15.0

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

Results

Results

Increased due to the improvement in profitability in energy trading transactions resulting from higher market prices and the stable performance in electricity transactions, partially offset by the decrease in dividends.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

19

Segment Information

Food

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Gross trading profit

320.4

330.9

+

10.5

Equity in earnings of associates and

16.7

4.4

(12.2)

joint ventures

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

61.8

16.5

(45.3)

Core profit

57.3

34.5

(22.8)

Core Operating Cash Flows

87.7

78.3

(9.4)

Mar. 2022

Mar. 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Total assets

1,979.5

2,146.8

+

167.3

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

Summary of changes

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)

61.8

Decreased due to the deterioration in

General Products & Realty

Unit : billion yen

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Gross trading profit

190.3

225.0

+

34.7

Forest Products,

138.7

168.7

+

30.0

General Merchandise & Logistics

Construction & Real Estate

51.6

56.3

+

4.7

Equity in earnings of associates and

30.3

38.5

+

8.2

joint ventures

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

105.4

94.8

(10.6)

Forest Products,

90.2

68.9

(21.2)

General Merchandise & Logistics

Construction & Real Estate

15.2

25.9

+

10.7

Core profit

75.9

89.3

+

13.4

Core Operating Cash Flows

77.2

101.8

+

24.6

Mar. 2022

Mar. 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Total assets

1,126.2

1,223.3

+

97.1

Forest Products,

666.2

752.3

+

86.1

General Merchandise & Logistics

Construction & Real Estate

460.0

471.0

+

11.0

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

Summary of changes

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)

60

profitability in meat-products-related

15.4

companies, lower sales volume

40

16.5

resulting

from decline in demand

14.8

because of inflation, the increase in

9.1

logistics cost and the impairment loss

15.3

in Dole, partially offset by the

20

10.2

improvement in profitability in

16.2

17.5

provisions-related transactions and

the gains on the group reorganization

0

in domestic sugar companies and

(20.3)

North American oils and fats

(20)

companies.

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Results

Results

100

80

60

40

20

0

105.4

94.8

13.3

8.6

19.6

23.3

20.6

36.4

51.8

26.6

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

Results

Results

Decreased due to the absence of extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the stable performance in real estate business and IFL(European pulp- related company), and revaluation gain resulting from the conversion of a North American engineered wood products company into a consolidated subsidiary.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

20

Segment Information

ICT & Financial Business

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Gross trading profit

295.9

286.1

(9.8)

ICT

203.1

190.1

(13.0)

Financial & Insurance Business

92.7

96.0

+

3.2

Equity in earnings of associates and

43.5

40.5

(3.0)

joint ventures

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

104.4

64.4

(40.0)

ICT

67.4

47.3

(20.2)

Financial & Insurance Business

37.0

17.1

(19.9)

Core profit

73.4

57.4

(16.0)

Core Operating Cash Flows

95.8

72.0

(23.8)

Mar. 2022

Mar. 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Total assets

1,350.4

1,308.1

(42.3)

ICT

840.8

749.3

(91.5)

Financial & Insurance Business

509.6

558.8

+

49.2

The 8th

Unit : billion yen

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Gross trading profit

387.6

383.8

(3.7)

Equity in earnings of associates and

0.8

0.3

(0.5)

joint ventures

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

44.2

23.0

(21.1)

Core profit

18.2

24.5

+

6.4

Core Operating Cash Flows

79.5

67.8

(11.7)

Mar. 2022

Mar. 2023

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Total assets

1,813.8

1,906.7

+

92.9

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

Summary of changes

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

Summary of changes

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)

100

104.4

15.7

80

22.0

64.4

60

26.0

40

48.1

13.0

20

14.8

18.6

0

10.6

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

Results

Results

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)

Decreased due to the deterioration of remeasurement gains(losses) for fund held investments, lower earnings in mobile-phone-related business, and the absence of extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by the gain on the sale of CONEXIO.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

50

30

10

(10)

44.2

2.4

10.5

23.0

40.06.8

12.6

6.9

(8.7)

(3.3)

FYE 2022

FYE 2023

Results

Results

Decreased due to the absence of extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year, whereas the positive impact by the increase in daily sales along with higher number of customers/spend per customer with enhancement of product appeal and sales promotion exceeded the cost increase resulting from changes in external environment, such as franchisee support payments in FamilyMart.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

21

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 04:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 13 798 B 102 B 102 B
Net income 2023 815 B 6 045 M 6 045 M
Net Debt 2023 2 220 B 16 465 M 16 465 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,23x
Yield 2023 3,07%
Capitalization 6 690 B 49 619 M 49 619 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 115 124
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Itochu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4 595,00 JPY
Average target price 5 166,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keita Ishii President, COO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Fumihiko Kobayashi Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Atsuko Muraki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITOCHU CORPORATION9.36%48 937
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION17.49%53 031
MITSUI & CO., LTD.10.62%46 656
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-51.09%27 229
MARUBENI CORPORATION26.20%24 039
SUMITOMO CORPORATION12.11%22 523
