Itochu set to invest in new Russian operator of Sakhalin-1 project -CFO
11/04/2022 | 01:07am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp is set to invest in the new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-1 project, the company's Chief Financial Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura told a news conference on Friday.
Itochu cut the value of its Russian assets to nearly zero at the end of September, down from 9.9 billion yen ($66.95 million)as of the end of June, Hachimura added.
($1 = 147.8700 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)