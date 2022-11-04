Advanced search
    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:12 2022-11-04 am EDT
4018.00 JPY   +0.12%
01:07aItochu set to invest in new Russian operator of Sakhalin-1 project -CFO
RE
12:06aItochu : Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
12:06aItochu : FYE2023 1st Half Presentation Material
PU
Itochu set to invest in new Russian operator of Sakhalin-1 project -CFO

11/04/2022 | 01:07am EDT
Logo of Itochu Corp is seen outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp is set to invest in the new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-1 project, the company's Chief Financial Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura told a news conference on Friday.

Itochu cut the value of its Russian assets to nearly zero at the end of September, down from 9.9 billion yen ($66.95 million)as of the end of June, Hachimura added.

($1 = 147.8700 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 13 431 B 90 570 M 90 570 M
Net income 2023 772 B 5 204 M 5 204 M
Net Debt 2023 2 230 B 15 035 M 15 035 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,55x
Yield 2023 3,47%
Capitalization 5 885 B 39 686 M 39 686 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 115 124
Free-Float 87,9%
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keita Ishii President, COO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Fumihiko Kobayashi Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Atsuko Muraki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITOCHU CORPORATION14.07%40 011
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED110.18%49 297
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION16.89%42 375
MITSUI & CO., LTD.31.41%37 781
SUMITOMO CORPORATION17.20%16 940
MARUBENI CORPORATION25.28%16 354