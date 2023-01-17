Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Itochu Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-17 am EST
4065.00 JPY   +0.79%
Japan's ANA, JAL expand sustainable aviation fuel purchases with Itochu deal
RE
01/16Itochu : Supply of Raven's SAF to Japan Airlines
PU
01/16Itochu : Supply of Raven's SAF to All Nippon Airways
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's ANA, JAL expand sustainable aviation fuel purchases with Itochu deal

01/17/2023 | 03:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: A ground crew member walks next to an All Nippon Airways (ANA) aircraft at Tokyo International Airport

(Reuters) - Japan's top airlines All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL) have expanded their sustainable aviation fuel purchases by adding supplies from Japanese trading house Itochu Corp and U.S. producer Raven SR, they said on Tuesday.

The global airline industry has sought to rely on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) -- which is produced from feedstock such as agricultural waste and used cooking oil -- to meet its net zero emissions target by 2050.

On Tuesday, Itochu and Raven SR signed a memorandum of understanding to supply the cleaner fuel to ANA and JAL, Itochu said in two statements.

Raven SR, in which Itochu invested $20 million together with three other companies in 2021, will start SAF's commercial production in California by 2025, with an aim to produce 200,000 tons per year by 2034 both in the United States and Europe.

ANA and JAL have both committed to using SAF to meet 10% of their fuel needs by 2030 in line with a government target. Last year, JAL agreed to buy SAF from Gevo from 2027, while ANA had previously secured a SAF supply deal with Neste.

The agreement would support ANA's mid- and long-term carbon reduction goals, Hideo Miyake, ANA's executive vice president for procurement, said in a separate statement.

Both Japanese and western companies, including Mitsubishi Corp, Boeing, and TotalEnergies SE, have been investing into SAF in Japan to meet decarbonisation targets and growing demand for cleaner energy.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. -0.58% 2748 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
BOEING -0.09% 214.13 Delayed Quote.12.41%
BRENT OIL 0.83% 84.78 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
GEVO, INC. -0.95% 2.08 Delayed Quote.9.47%
ITOCHU CORPORATION 0.79% 4065 Delayed Quote.-2.73%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. -0.54% 2566 Delayed Quote.-4.27%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 0.82% 4310 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
NESTE OYJ 0.40% 45.33 Delayed Quote.4.95%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.05% 59.39 Real-time Quote.1.24%
WTI 0.89% 79.677 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
Financials
Sales 2023 13 610 B 106 B 106 B
Net income 2023 808 B 6 286 M 6 286 M
Net Debt 2023 2 138 B 16 633 M 16 633 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,30x
Yield 2023 3,50%
Capitalization 5 899 B 45 883 M 45 883 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 115 124
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Itochu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4 033,00 JPY
Average target price 4 981,11 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keita Ishii President, COO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Fumihiko Kobayashi Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Atsuko Muraki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITOCHU CORPORATION-2.73%45 883
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-6.23%50 533
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-0.19%48 219
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-1.97%44 837
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-0.64%21 221
MARUBENI CORPORATION-1.02%19 843