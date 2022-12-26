Japan's Mitsui, Itochu and JERA to sign new long-term contracts to buy LNG from Oman -NHK
12/26/2022 | 05:58pm EST
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's trading houses Mitsui & Co, Itochu Corp and Japan's biggest power generator JERA are expected to sign new long-term contracts to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Oman, NHK said on Tuesday.
The Japanese companies are expected to buy a total of about 2 million tonnes of LNG, starting from 2025, through around 10-year contracts, public broadcaster NHK said.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sandra Maler)