  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Itochu Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-26 am EST
4187.00 JPY    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Mitsui, Itochu and JERA to sign new long-term contracts to buy LNG from Oman -NHK

12/26/2022 | 05:58pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co. is seen in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's trading houses Mitsui & Co, Itochu Corp and Japan's biggest power generator JERA are expected to sign new long-term contracts to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Oman, NHK said on Tuesday.

The Japanese companies are expected to buy a total of about 2 million tonnes of LNG, starting from 2025, through around 10-year contracts, public broadcaster NHK said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC -0.60% 1333 Delayed Quote.10.64%
ITOCHU CORPORATION 0.00% 4187 Delayed Quote.18.85%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 1.16% 3920 Delayed Quote.42.28%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.06% 233.1679 Real-time Quote.33.51%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. -4.28% 492 Delayed Quote.73.06%
Financials
Sales 2023 13 618 B 102 B 102 B
Net income 2023 808 B 6 078 M 6 078 M
Net Debt 2023 2 138 B 16 084 M 16 084 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,58x
Yield 2023 3,37%
Capitalization 6 131 B 46 120 M 46 120 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 115 124
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Itochu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4 187,00 JPY
Average target price 4 981,11 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keita Ishii President, COO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Fumihiko Kobayashi Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Atsuko Muraki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITOCHU CORPORATION18.85%46 104
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED117.47%50 089
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION16.62%46 605
MITSUI & CO., LTD.42.28%44 667
SUMITOMO CORPORATION29.37%20 712
MARUBENI CORPORATION35.73%19 546