Itochu Enex : Changes in Officers

|
Company:
|
Itochu Enex Co., Ltd.
|
Representative:
|
Kenji Okada, Representative Director, President and CEO
|
Stock code:
|
8133, Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section
|
Contact:
|
Masahiko Aoyagi
|
|
Manager, Corporate Communications Office
|
|
Tel: +81-3-4233-8003
|
|
Changes in Officers
Itochu Enex Co., Ltd. will announce the changes of officer as follows as of April 1, 2022.
1. Changes in Officer [Transfer of position]
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Current Position
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
President and Chief Executive Officer,
|
Kenji Sekiya
|
President and Chief Executive Officer,
|
ENEARC Kanto Co., Ltd.
|
|
ENEARC Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
Itochu Enex Co., Ltd.
Disclaimer
Itochu Enex Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 08:32:02 UTC.