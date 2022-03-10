Log in
    8133   JP3144000001

ITOCHU ENEX CO.,LTD.

(8133)
  Report
Itochu Enex : Changes in Officers

03/10/2022 | 03:33am EST
Company:

Itochu Enex Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Kenji Okada, Representative Director, President and CEO

Stock code:

8133, Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section

Contact:

Masahiko Aoyagi

Manager, Corporate Communications Office

Tel: +81-3-4233-8003

Changes in Officers

Itochu Enex Co., Ltd. will announce the changes of officer as follows as of April 1, 2022.

1. Changes in Officer [Transfer of position]

Name

New Position

Current Position

Executive Officer

President and Chief Executive Officer,

Kenji Sekiya

President and Chief Executive Officer,

ENEARC Kanto Co., Ltd.

ENEARC Co., Ltd.

Itochu Enex Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

Itochu Enex Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 08:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
