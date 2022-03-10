Itochu Enex : Changes in Officers

Company: Itochu Enex Co., Ltd. Representative: Kenji Okada, Representative Director, President and CEO Stock code: 8133, Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section Contact: Masahiko Aoyagi Manager, Corporate Communications Office Tel: +81-3-4233-8003 Changes in Officers

Itochu Enex Co., Ltd. will announce the changes of officer as follows as of April 1, 2022.

Name New Position Current Position Executive Officer President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenji Sekiya President and Chief Executive Officer, ENEARC Kanto Co., Ltd. ENEARC Co., Ltd.

1. Changes in Officer [Transfer of position]

