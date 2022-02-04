Itochu Enex : Changes in Representative Director, Officers and Reorganization
02/04/2022 | 03:56am EST
Itochu Enex Co., Ltd.
Kenji Okada, Representative Director, President and CEO
8133, Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section
Masahiko Aoyagi
Manager, Corporate Communications Office
Tel: +81-3-4233-8003
Changes in Representative Director, Officers, and Reorganization
Itochu Enex Co., Ltd. resolved the following with respect to changes in Representative Director, Officers and reorganization at its Board of Directors' meeting held on February 4, 2022.
Reasons for the change in Representative Director Further strengthening of management structure.
Details of the change in Representative Director
Name and title of the newly appointed Representative Director.
[Newly appointed Representative Director] Name : Tomofumi Yoshida
New Position: Representative Director, Executive Vice President
Scheduled date of appointment
Date of the annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 2022.
Brief history of the newly appointed Representative Director
[Name]
Tomofumi Yoshida
[Date of Birth and Age]
September 5, 1956
[Career Summary]
April 1979
Joined ITOCHU Corporation
April 2007
Executive Officer
April 2010
Managing Executive Officer
April 2012
President,ICT,General Products ＆ Realty Company
June 2012
Member of the Board, Managing Executive Officer
April 2014
Member of the Board, Senior Managing Executive Officer
April 2016
Senior Managing Executive Officer
President ＆ CEO, ITOCHU International Inc.
April 2018
President, General Products ＆ Realty Company（to date）
June 2018
Member of the Board, Senior Managing Executive Officer
April 2019
Member of the Board, Executive Vice President（to date）
Number of shares held 0 shares
Itochu Enex Co., Ltd.
3. Changes in Directors and Officers < As of March 31, 2022 > [Retiring Directors]
Name
New Position
Current Position
Fumio Shimizu
―
Director and Managing Officer
Hisato Okubo
―
Director
[Retiring Executive Officers]
Name
New Position
Current Position
Tsukasa Nakamura
―
Managing Officer
Shigeru Kondo
―
Executive Officer
As of April 1, 2022 > [Promotion of Executive Officer]
Name
New Position
Current Position
Tatsuro Utsumi
Managing Officer
Executive Officer
[New Executive Officers]
Name
New Position
Current Position
Kenji Sekiya
Executive Officer
―
Ken Watanabe
Executive Officer
―
Naotoshi Noda
Executive Officer
―
Kunio Nishimura
Executive Officer
―
Itochu Enex Co., Ltd.
[Change in Officers]
Name
New Position
Current Position
Director and Senior Managing Officer
Director and Senior Managing Officer
Chief Compliance Officer,
Kyosuke Wakamatsu
Chief Compliance Officer,
and Chief Operating Officer, Corporate
Assistant to Chief Executive Officer
Administration DivisionⅡ.
Director and Managing Officer
Director and Managing Officer
Chief Financial Officer,
Chief Financial Officer,
Atsushi Katsu
Chief Information Officer,
Chief Information Officer,
and Chief Operating Officer, Corporate
and Chief Operating Officer, Corporate
Administration DivisionⅠ
Administration Division
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Deputy Chief Operating Officer,
Minoru Kubota
Deputy Chief Operating Officer,
Corporate Administration Division and
Corporate Administration DivisionⅡ
General Manager, Legal & Credit Control
Department
Executive Officer
Assistant to Chief Financial Officer,
Executive Officer
Shinichiro Inoue
Deputy Chief Operating Officer,
Assistant to Chief Financial Officer, and
Corporate Administration DivisionⅠ , and
General Manager, Finance & General
General Manager, Finance & General
Accounting Department
Accounting Department
Executive Officer
Assistant to Chief Operating Officer,
Deputy Chief Operating Officer,
Industrial Business Division, and
Ken Watanabe
Industrial Business Division, and
General Manager, Planning &
General Manager, Platform Promotion
Administration Department, and
Department
Retail Business Office
Executive Officer
Deputy Chief Operating Officer,
General Manager, Power & Financial
Naotoshi Noda
Power & Utility Division, and
Business Department
General Manager, Power & Financial
Power & Utility Division
Business Department
Executive Officer
General Manager, Corporate Planning
Department, and
Kunio Nishimura
General Manager, Corporate Planning
General Manager, Human Resources &
Department.
General Affairs Department
Itochu Enex Co., Ltd.
[Candidates for new Directors]
Name
New Position
Current Position
Tatsuro Utsumi
Director and Managing Officer
Managing Officer
Yasuhiro Imazawa
Director and Executive Officer
―
Takuya Morikawa
Director (outside)
―
[Candidates for new Audit & Supervisory Board Member]
Name
New Position
Current Position
Shuji Katsurayama
Standing Audit & Supervisory Board
―
Member
[Change in Officer]
Name
New Position
Current Position
Director and Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer,
Yasuhiro Imazawa
Chief Information Officer,
―
and Chief Operating Officer, Corporate
Administration DivisionⅠ .
4. Reorganization
< As of April 1, 2022>
(1) Purpose of reorganization
Influenced by the trend toward a carbon-free society, the situation in the petroleum product-related business may become severe. However, the situation also requires that we take advantage of changes in the environment, promote growth in the electric power and environment fields, and create new business opportunities. To increase the flexibility of our activities, we will change part of our corporate structure.
Details of reorganization
Reorganization of Division.
We will reorganize the Corporate Administration Division into two divisions: Corporate Administration Division I and Corporate Administration Division II.
Reorganization of Departments/Branches [Car-Life Division]
・We will reorganize seven branch offices (the Hokkaido Branch, Tohoku Branch, East Japan Branch, Chubu Branch, Kansai Branch, Chugoku & Shikoku Branch, and Kyushu Branch) into four sales departments (the North Japan Sales Department, East Japan Sales Department, West Japan Sales Department, and Kyushu Sales Department).
Itochu Enex Co., Ltd.
・We will rename the Supply Department the Retail Supply Department. [Industrial Business Division]
・We will reorganize the Motor Solution Department the Platform Promotion Department.
・We will rename the Balancing and Origination Department the Supply & Terminalling Department. [Corporate Administration Division I]
We will place the Finance & General Accounting Department and IT Planning Department under its umbrella.
[Corporate Administration Division II]
We will place the Legal & Credit Control Department and Human Resources & General Affairs Department under its umbrella and establish a new Corporate Administration Department.
Itochu Enex Co., Ltd.
