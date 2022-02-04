Itochu Enex : Changes in Representative Director, Officers and Reorganization

Itochu Enex Co., Ltd. resolved the following with respect to changes in Representative Director, Officers and reorganization at its Board of Directors' meeting held on February 4, 2022.

Name New Position Current Position Tatsuro Utsumi Director and Managing Officer Managing Officer Yasuhiro Imazawa Director and Executive Officer ― Takuya Morikawa Director (outside) ― [Candidates for new Audit & Supervisory Board Member] Name New Position Current Position Shuji Katsurayama Standing Audit & Supervisory Board ― Member [Change in Officer] Name New Position Current Position Director and Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer, Yasuhiro Imazawa Chief Information Officer, ― and Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Administration DivisionⅠ .

[Candidates for new Directors]

4. Reorganization

< As of April 1, 2022>

(1) Purpose of reorganization

Influenced by the trend toward a carbon-free society, the situation in the petroleum product-related business may become severe. However, the situation also requires that we take advantage of changes in the environment, promote growth in the electric power and environment fields, and create new business opportunities. To increase the flexibility of our activities, we will change part of our corporate structure.

Details of reorganization

Reorganization of Division.

We will reorganize the Corporate Administration Division into two divisions: Corporate Administration Division I and Corporate Administration Division II. Reorganization of Departments/Branches [Car-Life Division]

・We will reorganize seven branch offices (the Hokkaido Branch, Tohoku Branch, East Japan Branch, Chubu Branch, Kansai Branch, Chugoku & Shikoku Branch, and Kyushu Branch) into four sales departments (the North Japan Sales Department, East Japan Sales Department, West Japan Sales Department, and Kyushu Sales Department).

