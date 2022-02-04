Log in
Itochu Enex : Changes in Representative Director, Officers and Reorganization

02/04/2022 | 03:56am EST
Company:

Itochu Enex Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Kenji Okada, Representative Director, President and CEO

Stock code:

8133, Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section

Contact:

Masahiko Aoyagi

Manager, Corporate Communications Office

Tel: +81-3-4233-8003

Changes in Representative Director, Officers, and Reorganization

Itochu Enex Co., Ltd. resolved the following with respect to changes in Representative Director, Officers and reorganization at its Board of Directors' meeting held on February 4, 2022.

  1. Reasons for the change in Representative Director Further strengthening of management structure.
  2. Details of the change in Representative Director
  1. Name and title of the newly appointed Representative Director.

[Newly appointed Representative Director] Name : Tomofumi Yoshida

New Position: Representative Director, Executive Vice President

  1. Scheduled date of appointment
    Date of the annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 2022.
  2. Brief history of the newly appointed Representative Director

[Name]

Tomofumi Yoshida

[Date of Birth and Age]

September 5, 1956

[Career Summary]

April 1979

Joined ITOCHU Corporation

April 2007

Executive Officer

April 2010

Managing Executive Officer

April 2012

President,ICT,General Products Realty Company

June 2012

Member of the Board, Managing Executive Officer

April 2014

Member of the Board, Senior Managing Executive Officer

April 2016

Senior Managing Executive Officer

President CEO, ITOCHU International Inc.

April 2018

President, General Products Realty Companyto date

June 2018

Member of the Board, Senior Managing Executive Officer

April 2019

Member of the Board, Executive Vice Presidentto date

  1. Number of shares held 0 shares

Itochu Enex Co., Ltd.

3. Changes in Directors and Officers < As of March 31, 2022 > [Retiring Directors]

Name

New Position

Current Position

Fumio Shimizu

Director and Managing Officer

Hisato Okubo

Director

[Retiring Executive Officers]

Name

New Position

Current Position

Tsukasa Nakamura

Managing Officer

Shigeru Kondo

Executive Officer

  • As of April 1, 2022 > [Promotion of Executive Officer]

Name

New Position

Current Position

Tatsuro Utsumi

Managing Officer

Executive Officer

[New Executive Officers]

Name

New Position

Current Position

Kenji Sekiya

Executive Officer

Ken Watanabe

Executive Officer

Naotoshi Noda

Executive Officer

Kunio Nishimura

Executive Officer

Itochu Enex Co., Ltd.

[Change in Officers]

Name

New Position

Current Position

Director and Senior Managing Officer

Director and Senior Managing Officer

Chief Compliance Officer,

Kyosuke Wakamatsu

Chief Compliance Officer,

and Chief Operating Officer, Corporate

Assistant to Chief Executive Officer

Administration Division.

Director and Managing Officer

Director and Managing Officer

Chief Financial Officer,

Chief Financial Officer,

Atsushi Katsu

Chief Information Officer,

Chief Information Officer,

and Chief Operating Officer, Corporate

and Chief Operating Officer, Corporate

Administration Division

Administration Division

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Deputy Chief Operating Officer,

Minoru Kubota

Deputy Chief Operating Officer,

Corporate Administration Division and

Corporate Administration Division

General Manager, Legal & Credit Control

Department

Executive Officer

Assistant to Chief Financial Officer,

Executive Officer

Shinichiro Inoue

Deputy Chief Operating Officer,

Assistant to Chief Financial Officer, and

Corporate Administration Division , and

General Manager, Finance & General

General Manager, Finance & General

Accounting Department

Accounting Department

Executive Officer

Assistant to Chief Operating Officer,

Deputy Chief Operating Officer,

Industrial Business Division, and

Ken Watanabe

Industrial Business Division, and

General Manager, Planning &

General Manager, Platform Promotion

Administration Department, and

Department

Retail Business Office

Executive Officer

Deputy Chief Operating Officer,

General Manager, Power & Financial

Naotoshi Noda

Power & Utility Division, and

Business Department

General Manager, Power & Financial

Power & Utility Division

Business Department

Executive Officer

General Manager, Corporate Planning

Department, and

Kunio Nishimura

General Manager, Corporate Planning

General Manager, Human Resources &

Department.

General Affairs Department

Itochu Enex Co., Ltd.

[Candidates for new Directors]

Name

New Position

Current Position

Tatsuro Utsumi

Director and Managing Officer

Managing Officer

Yasuhiro Imazawa

Director and Executive Officer

Takuya Morikawa

Director (outside)

[Candidates for new Audit & Supervisory Board Member]

Name

New Position

Current Position

Shuji Katsurayama

Standing Audit & Supervisory Board

Member

[Change in Officer]

Name

New Position

Current Position

Director and Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer,

Yasuhiro Imazawa

Chief Information Officer,

and Chief Operating Officer, Corporate

Administration Division .

4. Reorganization

< As of April 1, 2022>

(1) Purpose of reorganization

Influenced by the trend toward a carbon-free society, the situation in the petroleum product-related business may become severe. However, the situation also requires that we take advantage of changes in the environment, promote growth in the electric power and environment fields, and create new business opportunities. To increase the flexibility of our activities, we will change part of our corporate structure.

  1. Details of reorganization
  1. Reorganization of Division.
    We will reorganize the Corporate Administration Division into two divisions: Corporate Administration Division I and Corporate Administration Division II.
  2. Reorganization of Departments/Branches [Car-Life Division]

We will reorganize seven branch offices (the Hokkaido Branch, Tohoku Branch, East Japan Branch, Chubu Branch, Kansai Branch, Chugoku & Shikoku Branch, and Kyushu Branch) into four sales departments (the North Japan Sales Department, East Japan Sales Department, West Japan Sales Department, and Kyushu Sales Department).

Itochu Enex Co., Ltd.

We will rename the Supply Department the Retail Supply Department. [Industrial Business Division]

We will reorganize the Motor Solution Department the Platform Promotion Department.

We will rename the Balancing and Origination Department the Supply & Terminalling Department. [Corporate Administration Division I]

We will place the Finance & General Accounting Department and IT Planning Department under its umbrella.

[Corporate Administration Division II]

We will place the Legal & Credit Control Department and Human Resources & General Affairs Department under its umbrella and establish a new Corporate Administration Department.

Itochu Enex Co., Ltd.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itochu Enex Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 08:55:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
