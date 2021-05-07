Itochu Enex : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Kenji Okada, Representative Director, President and CEO
Contact:
Shinichiro Inoue, Executive Officer, Assistant to Chief Financial Officer and General
Manager, Finance & General Accounting Department
Tel: +81-3-4233-8008
Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
June 16, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
June 17, 2021
Scheduled date to file annual securities report:
June 16, 2021
Preparation of supplementary results briefing material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results presentation meeting:
Yes (for institutional
investors and analysts)
(Millions of yen with fractional amounts rounded, unless otherwise noted)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
Profit from
Net profit
attributable to
Comprehensive
Revenue
operating
Profit before tax
Net profit
Itochu Enex's
income
activities
shareholders
Fiscal year ended
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
March 31, 2021
739,067
(17.6)
19,346
0.5
20,039
0.3
14,364
1.3
12,168
0.9
15,185
7.7
March 31, 2020
897,427
(10.9)
19,257
7.9
19,978
2.9
14,185
3.8
12,056
4.3
14,096
7.2
Diluted earnings
Return on equity
Basic earnings per
obtained as the net
Ratio of profit
per share
profit attributable
Ratio of profit
share attributable
from operating
attributable to
to Itochu Enex's
before tax to total
to Itochu Enex's
activities to
Itochu Enex's
shareholders to
assets
shareholders
revenue
shareholders
total shareholders'
equity
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
March 31, 2021
107.79
-
9.2
5.0
2.6
March 31, 2020
106.81
-
9.6
5.2
2.1
Reference: Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:
¥1,726 million
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:
¥1,768 million
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total shareholders'
Ratio of
Total assets
Total equity
shareholders'
Shareholders'
equity
equity to total
equity per share
assets
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2021
408,327
161,399
136,233
33.4
1,206.88
March 31, 2020
387,657
151,884
128,333
33.1
1,136.89
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Net cash flows from
Net cash flows from
Net cash flows from
Cash and cash
(used in) operating
(used in) investing
(used in) financing
equivalents at end of
activities
activities
activities
the period
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
March 31, 2021
40,214
(125)
(24,528)
34,841
March 31, 2020
28,106
(1,411)
(26,196)
19,243
2. Cash dividends
Annual cash dividends per share
Ratio of total
Total cash
Dividend
amount of
First
Second
Third
dividends to
Fiscal
dividends
payout ratio
total
quarter-
quarter-
quarter-
Total
year-end
(Total)
(Consolidated)
shareholders'
end
end
end
equity
(Consolidated)
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
March 31, 2020
-
21.00
-
23.00
44.00
4,971
41.2
4.0
March 31, 2021
-
22.00
-
28.00
50.00
5,649
46.4
4.3
Fiscal year ending
41.5
March 31, 2022
-
23.00
-
23.00
46.00
(Forecast)
Note: Breakdown of year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: Ordinary dividend of ¥22.00, and anniversary commemorative dividend of ¥6.00
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net profit
Basic earnings
Profit from operating
per share
Revenue
Profit before tax
attributable to Itochu
attributable to
activities
Enex's shareholders
Itochu Enex's
shareholders
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Six months ending
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
September 30, 2021
Fiscal year ending
800,000
8.2
20,500
6.0
21,200
5.8
12,500
2.7
110.74
March 31, 2022
Note: The Company's performance is evaluated on a fiscal year basis. Accordingly, consolidated earnings forecasts for the first six months of fiscal year are not prepared.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
a. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRSs:
None
b. Changes in accounting policies other than the above:
None
c. Changes in accounting estimates:
None
Number of issued shares (common stock)
a. Total number of issued shares at end of period (including treasury stock)
As of March 31, 2021
116,881,106 shares
As of March 31, 2020
116,881,106 shares
b. Number of treasury stock at end of period
As of March 31, 2021
4,000,323 shares
As of March 31, 2020
4,000,584 shares
c. Average number of outstanding shares during period
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
112,880,739 shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
112,879,973 shares
Note on financial results
Total trading transactions decreased year on year due to the impact resulting from declining sales prices linked to a fall in crude oil prices and the decrease in sales volumes of domestic petroleum products.
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special notes (Caution regarding forward-looking statements and others)
The forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual business and other results may significantly differ from these forecasts due to various factors.
Please refer to "1. Overview of Operating Results and Others, (1) Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021" on page 2 of the attached materials for matters relating to earnings forecasts.
Contents of Attached Materials
1. Overview of Operating Results and Others..............................................................................................
2
(1)
Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 ....................................
2
(2)
Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 ....................................
7
(3)
Profit Distribution Policy and Dividends for the Fiscal Years Ended March 31, 2021 and
Ending March 31, 2022 ........................................................................................................................
9
2. Basic Concepts Underlying Selection of Accounting Standards ...........................................................
10
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto......................................................
11
(1)
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position..................................................................................
11
(2)
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ........................................................................
13
(3)
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity.................................................................................
15
(4)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.............................................................................................
16
(5)
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ....................................................................................
18
Notes on Uncertainties of Entity's Ability to Continue as Going Concern....................................
Earnings per Share .............................................................................................................................
21
Significant Events after the Reporting Period .................................................................................
21
- 1 -
1. Overview of Operating Results and Others
Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
Results of operations
During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the environment in the Japanese economy remained extremely difficult, with a sharp drop in consumer spending due to voluntary stay-at-home directives, as well as requests by local authorities to refrain from business activities, following two declarations of states of emergency to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), resulting in a significant slowdown in economic activity. As of 2021, the future outlook remains extremely uncertain.
The Group has established the "emergency headquarters for tackling the coronavirus pandemic," headed by the President, to carry out appropriate company-wide management by deciding on and executing company-wide policies and necessary measures, and by continuously collecting and spreading information internally and externally. In addition, with "employee safety" and "infection prevention" as the Company's top priorities, we are working to reduce the risk of infection through telecommuting, working at staggered hours and thorough disinfection of business sites, as well as to increase operational efficiency by improving the communication network environment necessary for the execution of business.
In terms of business, we promoted our business in accordance with our two-yearmedium-term business plan "Moving 2020 Horizons" announced in April 2019.
Overview of medium-term business plan
1. Name of the plan: Moving 2020 Horizons
2. Period:
Two years (FY2019 to FY2020)
3. Basic policy: Promotion of Growth Strategies
Maintaining and deepening the revenue base: Create Group synergy and further cultivate customer base.
Making inroads overseas and in peripheral fields: Proactively invest in overseas businesses and promote M&A of peripheral businesses.
Creating new businesses: Promote environmental businesses and so on.
Evolution of the Organizational Base
Strengthening Group management: Advance consolidated management and construct effective governance management structures.
Human resource strategies for growth: Promote diversity and nurture global human resources.
Promoting innovation: Pursue more efficient operations in existing business and promote digital solutions.
4. Quantitative plan (FY2020)*1:
Net profit attributable to Itochu Enex's shareholders: ¥11.0 billion
Dividend payout ratio: 40% or above
Real operating cash flow*2: ¥20.0 billion or above
Planned investment (2-year total): ¥43.0 billion
*1 The aforementioned quantitative plan has been reviewed on May 15, 2020 to take into account the impact of COVID-19.
*2 Real operating cash flow excludes working capital, etc. from cash flows from operating activities.
- 2 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.