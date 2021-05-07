Itochu Enex : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts rounded, unless otherwise noted)

This document is an English translation of financial results report released on April 30, 2021 and written initially in Japanese. The Japanese original should be considered as the primary version.

Note: The Company's performance is evaluated on a fiscal year basis. Accordingly, consolidated earnings forecasts for the first six months of fiscal year are not prepared.

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Note: Breakdown of year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: Ordinary dividend of ¥22.00, and anniversary commemorative dividend of ¥6.00

Total trading transactions decreased year on year due to the impact resulting from declining sales prices linked to a fall in crude oil prices and the decrease in sales volumes of domestic petroleum products.

c. Average number of outstanding shares during period

b. Number of treasury stock at end of period

a. Total number of issued shares at end of period (including treasury stock)

c. Changes in accounting estimates:

b. Changes in accounting policies other than the above:

a. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRSs:

Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None

1. Overview of Operating Results and Others

Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Results of operations

During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the environment in the Japanese economy remained extremely difficult, with a sharp drop in consumer spending due to voluntary stay-at-home directives, as well as requests by local authorities to refrain from business activities, following two declarations of states of emergency to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), resulting in a significant slowdown in economic activity. As of 2021, the future outlook remains extremely uncertain.

The Group has established the "emergency headquarters for tackling the coronavirus pandemic," headed by the President, to carry out appropriate company-wide management by deciding on and executing company-wide policies and necessary measures, and by continuously collecting and spreading information internally and externally. In addition, with "employee safety" and "infection prevention" as the Company's top priorities, we are working to reduce the risk of infection through telecommuting, working at staggered hours and thorough disinfection of business sites, as well as to increase operational efficiency by improving the communication network environment necessary for the execution of business.

In terms of business, we promoted our business in accordance with our two-yearmedium-term business plan "Moving 2020 Horizons" announced in April 2019.

Overview of medium-term business plan

1. Name of the plan: Moving 2020 Horizons

2. Period: Two years (FY2019 to FY2020)

3. Basic policy: Promotion of Growth Strategies

Maintaining and deepening the revenue base: Create Group synergy and further cultivate customer base. Making inroads overseas and in peripheral fields: Proactively invest in overseas businesses and promote M&A of peripheral businesses. Creating new businesses: Promote environmental businesses and so on.

Evolution of the Organizational Base

Strengthening Group management: Advance consolidated management and construct effective governance management structures. Human resource strategies for growth: Promote diversity and nurture global human resources. Promoting innovation: Pursue more efficient operations in existing business and promote digital solutions.

4. Quantitative plan (FY2020)*1:

Net profit attributable to Itochu Enex's shareholders: ¥11.0 billion Dividend payout ratio: 40% or above Real operating cash flow *2 : ¥20.0 billion or above Planned investment (2-year total): ¥43.0 billion

*1 The aforementioned quantitative plan has been reviewed on May 15, 2020 to take into account the impact of COVID-19.

*2 Real operating cash flow excludes working capital, etc. from cash flows from operating activities.

