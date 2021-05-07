Log in
Itochu Enex : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

05/07/2021 | 05:32am EDT
(Percentages indicate year-on-yearchanges.)

This document is an English translation of financial results report released on April 30, 2021 and written initially in Japanese. The Japanese original should be considered as the primary version.

April 30, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Company name:

Itochu Enex Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section

Stock code:

8133

URL:

https://www.itcenex.com/english/

Representative:

Kenji Okada, Representative Director, President and CEO

Contact:

Shinichiro Inoue, Executive Officer, Assistant to Chief Financial Officer and General

Manager, Finance & General Accounting Department

Tel: +81-3-4233-8008

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

June 16, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

June 17, 2021

Scheduled date to file annual securities report:

June 16, 2021

Preparation of supplementary results briefing material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results presentation meeting:

Yes (for institutional

investors and analysts)

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts rounded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Profit from

Net profit

attributable to

Comprehensive

Revenue

operating

Profit before tax

Net profit

Itochu Enex's

income

activities

shareholders

Fiscal year ended

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

March 31, 2021

739,067

(17.6)

19,346

0.5

20,039

0.3

14,364

1.3

12,168

0.9

15,185

7.7

March 31, 2020

897,427

(10.9)

19,257

7.9

19,978

2.9

14,185

3.8

12,056

4.3

14,096

7.2

Diluted earnings

Return on equity

Basic earnings per

obtained as the net

Ratio of profit

per share

profit attributable

Ratio of profit

share attributable

from operating

attributable to

to Itochu Enex's

before tax to total

to Itochu Enex's

activities to

Itochu Enex's

shareholders to

assets

shareholders

revenue

shareholders

total shareholders'

equity

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

March 31, 2021

107.79

-

9.2

5.0

2.6

March 31, 2020

106.81

-

9.6

5.2

2.1

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:

¥1,726 million

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:

¥1,768 million

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total shareholders'

Ratio of

Total assets

Total equity

shareholders'

Shareholders'

equity

equity to total

equity per share

assets

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2021

408,327

161,399

136,233

33.4

1,206.88

March 31, 2020

387,657

151,884

128,333

33.1

1,136.89

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Net cash flows from

Net cash flows from

Net cash flows from

Cash and cash

(used in) operating

(used in) investing

(used in) financing

equivalents at end of

activities

activities

activities

the period

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

March 31, 2021

40,214

(125)

(24,528)

34,841

March 31, 2020

28,106

(1,411)

(26,196)

19,243

2. Cash dividends

Annual cash dividends per share

Ratio of total

Total cash

Dividend

amount of

First

Second

Third

dividends to

Fiscal

dividends

payout ratio

total

quarter-

quarter-

quarter-

Total

year-end

(Total)

(Consolidated)

shareholders'

end

end

end

equity

(Consolidated)

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

March 31, 2020

-

21.00

-

23.00

44.00

4,971

41.2

4.0

March 31, 2021

-

22.00

-

28.00

50.00

5,649

46.4

4.3

Fiscal year ending

41.5

March 31, 2022

-

23.00

-

23.00

46.00

(Forecast)

Note: Breakdown of year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: Ordinary dividend of ¥22.00, and anniversary commemorative dividend of ¥6.00

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net profit

Basic earnings

Profit from operating

per share

Revenue

Profit before tax

attributable to Itochu

attributable to

activities

Enex's shareholders

Itochu Enex's

shareholders

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Six months ending

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

September 30, 2021

Fiscal year ending

800,000

8.2

20,500

6.0

21,200

5.8

12,500

2.7

110.74

March 31, 2022

Note: The Company's performance is evaluated on a fiscal year basis. Accordingly, consolidated earnings forecasts for the first six months of fiscal year are not prepared.

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates

a. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRSs:

None

b. Changes in accounting policies other than the above:

None

c. Changes in accounting estimates:

None

  1. Number of issued shares (common stock)

a. Total number of issued shares at end of period (including treasury stock)

As of March 31, 2021

116,881,106 shares

As of March 31, 2020

116,881,106 shares

b. Number of treasury stock at end of period

As of March 31, 2021

4,000,323 shares

As of March 31, 2020

4,000,584 shares

c. Average number of outstanding shares during period

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

112,880,739 shares

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

112,879,973 shares

  • Note on financial results

Total trading transactions decreased year on year due to the impact resulting from declining sales prices linked to a fall in crude oil prices and the decrease in sales volumes of domestic petroleum products.

  • Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special notes (Caution regarding forward-looking statements and others)
    The forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual business and other results may significantly differ from these forecasts due to various factors.
    Please refer to "1. Overview of Operating Results and Others, (1) Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021" on page 2 of the attached materials for matters relating to earnings forecasts.

Contents of Attached Materials

1. Overview of Operating Results and Others..............................................................................................

2

(1)

Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 ....................................

2

(2)

Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 ....................................

7

(3)

Profit Distribution Policy and Dividends for the Fiscal Years Ended March 31, 2021 and

Ending March 31, 2022 ........................................................................................................................

9

2. Basic Concepts Underlying Selection of Accounting Standards ...........................................................

10

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto......................................................

11

(1)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position..................................................................................

11

(2)

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ........................................................................

13

(3)

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity.................................................................................

15

(4)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.............................................................................................

16

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ....................................................................................

18

Notes on Uncertainties of Entity's Ability to Continue as Going Concern....................................

18

Segment Information..........................................................................................................................

18

Earnings per Share .............................................................................................................................

21

Significant Events after the Reporting Period .................................................................................

21

- 1 -

1. Overview of Operating Results and Others

  1. Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
  1. Results of operations

During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the environment in the Japanese economy remained extremely difficult, with a sharp drop in consumer spending due to voluntary stay-at-home directives, as well as requests by local authorities to refrain from business activities, following two declarations of states of emergency to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), resulting in a significant slowdown in economic activity. As of 2021, the future outlook remains extremely uncertain.

The Group has established the "emergency headquarters for tackling the coronavirus pandemic," headed by the President, to carry out appropriate company-wide management by deciding on and executing company-wide policies and necessary measures, and by continuously collecting and spreading information internally and externally. In addition, with "employee safety" and "infection prevention" as the Company's top priorities, we are working to reduce the risk of infection through telecommuting, working at staggered hours and thorough disinfection of business sites, as well as to increase operational efficiency by improving the communication network environment necessary for the execution of business.

In terms of business, we promoted our business in accordance with our two-yearmedium-term business plan "Moving 2020 Horizons" announced in April 2019.

Overview of medium-term business plan

1. Name of the plan: Moving 2020 Horizons

2. Period:

Two years (FY2019 to FY2020)

3. Basic policy: Promotion of Growth Strategies

  1. Maintaining and deepening the revenue base: Create Group synergy and further cultivate customer base.
  2. Making inroads overseas and in peripheral fields: Proactively invest in overseas businesses and promote M&A of peripheral businesses.
  3. Creating new businesses: Promote environmental businesses and so on.

Evolution of the Organizational Base

  1. Strengthening Group management: Advance consolidated management and construct effective governance management structures.
  2. Human resource strategies for growth: Promote diversity and nurture global human resources.
  3. Promoting innovation: Pursue more efficient operations in existing business and promote digital solutions.

4. Quantitative plan (FY2020)*1:

  1. Net profit attributable to Itochu Enex's shareholders: ¥11.0 billion
  2. Dividend payout ratio: 40% or above
  3. Real operating cash flow*2: ¥20.0 billion or above
  4. Planned investment (2-year total): ¥43.0 billion

*1 The aforementioned quantitative plan has been reviewed on May 15, 2020 to take into account the impact of COVID-19.

*2 Real operating cash flow excludes working capital, etc. from cash flows from operating activities.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itochu Enex Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 09:30:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
