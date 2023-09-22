Translation

September 21, 2023 Company ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation name: Representative: Ichiro Tsuge, President & CEO (Securities Code: 4739, TSE Prime Market) Inquiries: Hiromu Tsujii, General Manager, Planning Department (+81-3-6403-6000)

(Correction) Partial Correction of the "Announcement of Results of the Tender Offer for the Company Shares by Digital Value Chain Partners, GK, a Subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation, the Parent Company and a Change in the Status of Major Shareholders"

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that it has partially corrected the contents of the "Announcement of Results of the Tender Offer for the Company Shares by Digital Value Chain Partners, GK, a Subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation, the Parent Company and a Change in the Status of Major Shareholders" announced on September 15, 2023 (the "Press Release"), as follows.

1. Reason for corrections

The Company disclosed in the Press Release that Digital Value Chain Partners, GK's status will change as a major shareholder of the Company. However, since Digital Value Chain Partners, GK is not only a major shareholder but also one of the Company's other affiliates, the Company has made corrections to the effect that there will be a change in the status of other affiliates.

2. Details of corrections The corrected parts are underlined.

Before correction