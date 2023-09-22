Translation
September 21, 2023
Company
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation
name:
Representative:
Ichiro Tsuge, President & CEO
(Securities Code: 4739, TSE Prime Market)
Inquiries:
Hiromu Tsujii, General Manager, Planning
Department
(+81-3-6403-6000)
(Correction) Partial Correction of the "Announcement of Results of the Tender Offer for the Company Shares by Digital Value Chain Partners, GK, a Subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation, the Parent Company and a Change in the Status of Major Shareholders"
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that it has partially corrected the contents of the "Announcement of Results of the Tender Offer for the Company Shares by Digital Value Chain Partners, GK, a Subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation, the Parent Company and a Change in the Status of Major Shareholders" announced on September 15, 2023 (the "Press Release"), as follows.
1. Reason for corrections
The Company disclosed in the Press Release that Digital Value Chain Partners, GK's status will change as a major shareholder of the Company. However, since Digital Value Chain Partners, GK is not only a major shareholder but also one of the Company's other affiliates, the Company has made corrections to the effect that there will be a change in the status of other affiliates.
2. Details of corrections The corrected parts are underlined.
Before correction
1
Title
Announcement of Results of the Tender Offer for the Company Shares by Digital Value Chain Partners, GK, a Subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation, the Parent Company and a Change in the Status of Major Shareholders
Preamble (Omitted)
The Company also announces that as a result of the Tender Offer, there will be a change in the status of major shareholders of the Company as of September 22, 2023 (the commencement date of the settlement of the Tender Offer) as follows.
- Change in the status of major shareholders
1. Background of the change
(Omitted)
As such, the Company has recognized that there will be a change in the status of major shareholders of the Company.
2. Outline of the shareholder whose status has changed
(1)
Name
Digital Value Chain Partners, GK
(2)
Location
2-5-1,Kita-Aoyama,Minato-ku, Tokyo
(3)
Name and title of
Person acting in its capacity: Tatsushi Shingu
representative
(4)
Description of business
1.
Consulting for the development of
information processing services business
2.
Investments and loans for information
processing services business
3.
All functions incidental to the foregoing
(5)
Capital
10,000 yen (as of August 2, 2023)
(6)
Date of incorporation
July 18, 2023
3. Number of voting rights held by the shareholder (number of shares held) before and after the change, and the ratio of the voting rights to those held by all shareholders of the Company
2
Number of voting
Ratio of the
Rank among
rights
voting rights to
large
(number of shares
those held by all
shareholders
held)
shareholders
Before the change
0 voting rights
0%
-
(as of June 30, 2023)
(0 shares)
570,991 voting
After the change
rights
24.69 %
Second
(57,099,146 shares)
(Note) The ratio of the voting rights to those held by all shareholders of the Company means the percentage (rounded up or down to the nearest two decimal places) calculated on the basis of 2,312,273 voting rights held by all shareholders pertaining to 231,227,366 shares, which is the difference of the total number of issued shares as of June 30, 2023 (240,000,000 shares) less the number of treasury shares (8,772,634 shares).
After correction
Title
Announcement of Results of the Tender Offer for the Company Shares by Digital Value Chain Partners, GK, a Subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation, the Parent Company, and a Change in the Status of Major Shareholders and Other Affiliates
Preamble (Omitted)
The Company also announces that as a result of the Tender Offer, there will be a change in the status of major shareholders and other affiliatesof the Company as of September 22, 2023 (the commencement date of the settlement of the Tender Offer) as follows.
- Change in the status of major shareholders and other affiliates
1. Background of the change
(Omitted)
As such, the Company has recognized that there will be a change in the status of major shareholders and other affiliates of the Company.
3
2. Outline of the shareholder whose status has changed
(1)
Name
Digital Value Chain Partners, GK
(2)
Location
2-5-1,Kita-Aoyama,Minato-ku, Tokyo
(3)
Name and title of
Person acting in its capacity: Tatsushi Shingu
representative
(4)
Description of
1. Consulting for the development of information processing
business
services business
2.
Investments and loans for information processing services
business
3.
All functions incidental to the foregoing
(5)
Capital
10,000 yen (as of August 2, 2023)
(6)
Date of
July 18, 2023
incorporation
(7)
Net assets
- (Note 1)
(8)
Total assets
- (Note 1)
(9)
Major shareholders
and shareholding
ratios
ITOCHU Corporation
100%
(as of August 2,
2023)
(10)
Relationship between the Company and the shareholder
None.
Capital relationship
However, ITOCHU, which is the parent company of the
shareholder, holds 141,601,600 Company Shares (Ownership
Ratio (Note 2): 61.24%) and has made the Company its
subsidiary.
None.
However, three out of seven directors of the Company are from
ITOCHU or currently related to ITOCHU, which is the parent
Personnel
company of the shareholder.
Further, one out of four Audit &
relationship
Supervisory Board Members of the Company is from ITOCHU.
In addition to the foregoing, as of August 2, 2023, 14 employees
of the Company have been seconded to ITOCHU, and 10
employees of ITOCHU have been seconded to the Company.
4
None.
Business relationship
However, the Company Group (Note 3) engages in transactions
related to the purchase and sale of goods, etc. with ITOCHU.
Since the Company is a subsidiary of ITOCHU, which is the
Status as related
parent company of the shareholder, the shareholder falls under
party
our related party, and ITOCHU and the Company constitute
related parties with respect to each other.
(Note 1) The shareholder is a company established on July 18, 2023 and a fiscal year has not ended since its establishment, so no financial statements have been prepared.
(Note 2) "Ownership Ratio" means the percentage (rounded up or down to the nearest two decimal places) of the difference (231,227,366 shares) of the total number of issued shares of the Company as of June 30, 2023 (240,000,000 shares) stated in the "Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (IFRS)" released on August 2, 2023 by the Company less the number of treasury shares held by the Company as of June 30, 2023 (8,772,634 shares; such treasury shares do not include 145,100 shares held by Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (re-trustee: Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.), which has been delegated by the Company, pursuant to the "Board Benefit Trust," which is a performance-based stock incentive plan for Directors and Managing Executive Officers of the Company (excluding part-time directors, outside directors, and non-residents of Japan)).
(Note 3) "Company Group" means the corporate group comprising the Company, 17 subsidiaries, and 13 affiliates, with a total of 31 companies (as of August 2, 2023).
3. Number of voting rights held by the shareholder (number of shares held) before and after the change, and the ratio of the voting rights to those held by all shareholders of the Company
Number of voting rights
(ratio of the voting rights to those held by
all shareholders of the Company and
Rank
Attributes
number of shares held)
among large
Directly held
Voting
shareholders
rights to
Total
voting rights
be added
Before
-
0 voting
-
0 voting
-
the
rights
rights
5
