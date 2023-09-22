Translation

September 21, 2023

Company

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

name:

Representative:

Ichiro Tsuge, President & CEO

(Securities Code: 4739, TSE Prime Market)

Inquiries:

Hiromu Tsujii, General Manager, Planning

Department

(+81-3-6403-6000)

(Correction) Partial Correction of the "Announcement of Results of the Tender Offer for the Company Shares by Digital Value Chain Partners, GK, a Subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation, the Parent Company and a Change in the Status of Major Shareholders"

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that it has partially corrected the contents of the "Announcement of Results of the Tender Offer for the Company Shares by Digital Value Chain Partners, GK, a Subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation, the Parent Company and a Change in the Status of Major Shareholders" announced on September 15, 2023 (the "Press Release"), as follows.

1. Reason for corrections

The Company disclosed in the Press Release that Digital Value Chain Partners, GK's status will change as a major shareholder of the Company. However, since Digital Value Chain Partners, GK is not only a major shareholder but also one of the Company's other affiliates, the Company has made corrections to the effect that there will be a change in the status of other affiliates.

2. Details of corrections The corrected parts are underlined.

Before correction

1

Title

Announcement of Results of the Tender Offer for the Company Shares by Digital Value Chain Partners, GK, a Subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation, the Parent Company and a Change in the Status of Major Shareholders

Preamble (Omitted)

The Company also announces that as a result of the Tender Offer, there will be a change in the status of major shareholders of the Company as of September 22, 2023 (the commencement date of the settlement of the Tender Offer) as follows.

  1. Change in the status of major shareholders

1. Background of the change

(Omitted)

As such, the Company has recognized that there will be a change in the status of major shareholders of the Company.

2. Outline of the shareholder whose status has changed

(1)

Name

Digital Value Chain Partners, GK

(2)

Location

2-5-1,Kita-Aoyama,Minato-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Name and title of

Person acting in its capacity: Tatsushi Shingu

representative

(4)

Description of business

1.

Consulting for the development of

information processing services business

2.

Investments and loans for information

processing services business

3.

All functions incidental to the foregoing

(5)

Capital

10,000 yen (as of August 2, 2023)

(6)

Date of incorporation

July 18, 2023

3. Number of voting rights held by the shareholder (number of shares held) before and after the change, and the ratio of the voting rights to those held by all shareholders of the Company

2

Number of voting

Ratio of the

Rank among

rights

voting rights to

large

(number of shares

those held by all

shareholders

held)

shareholders

Before the change

0 voting rights

0%

-

(as of June 30, 2023)

(0 shares)

570,991 voting

After the change

rights

24.69 %

Second

(57,099,146 shares)

(Note) The ratio of the voting rights to those held by all shareholders of the Company means the percentage (rounded up or down to the nearest two decimal places) calculated on the basis of 2,312,273 voting rights held by all shareholders pertaining to 231,227,366 shares, which is the difference of the total number of issued shares as of June 30, 2023 (240,000,000 shares) less the number of treasury shares (8,772,634 shares).

After correction

Title

Announcement of Results of the Tender Offer for the Company Shares by Digital Value Chain Partners, GK, a Subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation, the Parent Company, and a Change in the Status of Major Shareholders and Other Affiliates

Preamble (Omitted)

The Company also announces that as a result of the Tender Offer, there will be a change in the status of major shareholders and other affiliatesof the Company as of September 22, 2023 (the commencement date of the settlement of the Tender Offer) as follows.

  1. Change in the status of major shareholders and other affiliates

1. Background of the change

(Omitted)

As such, the Company has recognized that there will be a change in the status of major shareholders and other affiliates of the Company.

3

2. Outline of the shareholder whose status has changed

(1)

Name

Digital Value Chain Partners, GK

(2)

Location

2-5-1,Kita-Aoyama,Minato-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Name and title of

Person acting in its capacity: Tatsushi Shingu

representative

(4)

Description of

1. Consulting for the development of information processing

business

services business

2.

Investments and loans for information processing services

business

3.

All functions incidental to the foregoing

(5)

Capital

10,000 yen (as of August 2, 2023)

(6)

Date of

July 18, 2023

incorporation

(7)

Net assets

- (Note 1)

(8)

Total assets

- (Note 1)

(9)

Major shareholders

and shareholding

ratios

ITOCHU Corporation

100%

(as of August 2,

2023)

(10)

Relationship between the Company and the shareholder

None.

Capital relationship

However, ITOCHU, which is the parent company of the

shareholder, holds 141,601,600 Company Shares (Ownership

Ratio (Note 2): 61.24%) and has made the Company its

subsidiary.

None.

However, three out of seven directors of the Company are from

ITOCHU or currently related to ITOCHU, which is the parent

Personnel

company of the shareholder.

Further, one out of four Audit &

relationship

Supervisory Board Members of the Company is from ITOCHU.

In addition to the foregoing, as of August 2, 2023, 14 employees

of the Company have been seconded to ITOCHU, and 10

employees of ITOCHU have been seconded to the Company.

4

None.

Business relationship

However, the Company Group (Note 3) engages in transactions

related to the purchase and sale of goods, etc. with ITOCHU.

Since the Company is a subsidiary of ITOCHU, which is the

Status as related

parent company of the shareholder, the shareholder falls under

party

our related party, and ITOCHU and the Company constitute

related parties with respect to each other.

(Note 1) The shareholder is a company established on July 18, 2023 and a fiscal year has not ended since its establishment, so no financial statements have been prepared.

(Note 2) "Ownership Ratio" means the percentage (rounded up or down to the nearest two decimal places) of the difference (231,227,366 shares) of the total number of issued shares of the Company as of June 30, 2023 (240,000,000 shares) stated in the "Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (IFRS)" released on August 2, 2023 by the Company less the number of treasury shares held by the Company as of June 30, 2023 (8,772,634 shares; such treasury shares do not include 145,100 shares held by Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (re-trustee: Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.), which has been delegated by the Company, pursuant to the "Board Benefit Trust," which is a performance-based stock incentive plan for Directors and Managing Executive Officers of the Company (excluding part-time directors, outside directors, and non-residents of Japan)).

(Note 3) "Company Group" means the corporate group comprising the Company, 17 subsidiaries, and 13 affiliates, with a total of 31 companies (as of August 2, 2023).

3. Number of voting rights held by the shareholder (number of shares held) before and after the change, and the ratio of the voting rights to those held by all shareholders of the Company

Number of voting rights

(ratio of the voting rights to those held by

all shareholders of the Company and

Rank

Attributes

number of shares held)

among large

Directly held

Voting

shareholders

rights to

Total

voting rights

be added

Before

-

0 voting

-

0 voting

-

the

rights

rights

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Itochu Techno-Solutions Corporation published this content on 22 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2023 05:37:03 UTC.