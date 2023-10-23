Price on the grounds that the Tender Offer Price was not reached the price that the Company can support the Tender Offer based on the result of valuation of the Company Shares by the financial advisors of the Company and the Special Committee, and the current level of stock price. After that, upon the Company's request, the Company received a revised proposal on July 27, 2023 from ITOCHU to set the Tender Offer Price at 4,090 yen (a premium of 14.41% on the share price of 3,575 yen, the closing price of the Company shares on the TSE as of the previous business day). However, on that day, the Company requested again to raise the Tender Offer Price on the grounds that the Tender Offer Price was not reached the price that the Company can support the Tender Offer based on the result of valuation of the Company Shares by the financial advisors of the Company and the Special Committee, and the current level of stock price. Subsequently, upon receiving the Company's request, ITOCHU notified the Company once again on the same day that it would be difficult to raise the Tender Offer Price to 4,200 yen or above, however, on August 1, 2023, the Company again received a proposal from ITOCHU to set the Tender Offer Price at 4,325 yen per share (a premium of 20.07% on the share price of 3,602 yen, the closing price of the Company Shares on the TSE Prime Market as of the previous business day), and on the same day, the Company sent a response to ITOCHU indicating its acceptance of the proposal and reached agreement to set the Tender Offer Price at 4,325 yen.

During the above deliberation and negotiation processes, when consulting and negotiating with ITOCHU regarding the Tender Offer Price, the Company conducted the deliberations, taking into account the opinions of the Special Committee and advice received from Daiwa Securities and Mori Hamada & Matsumoto. At that time, the Special Committee received advice from Plutus and Shibata, Suzuki & Nakada, advisors of the Special Committee, from time to time, exchanged opinions with the Company and advisors of the Company, and carried out confirmation and approval as appropriate. Specifically, to start with, the Special Committee confirmed and approved in advance the reasonableness of the details, material assumptions, the preparation process, and the like of the Company's business plan that the Company presented to ITOCHU and constitutes the basis for the calculation of the value of the Company Shares by Daiwa Securities and Plutus. Also, Daiwa Securities, the financial advisor of the Company, handled the negotiations with ITOCHU in accordance with the policy for negotiation that was determined in advance upon deliberations at the Special Committee, and whenever it received a proposal on the Tender Offer Price from ITOCHU it immediately made a report to the Special Committee, and received opinions, instructions and requests, etc. on matters, such as the negotiation policy with ITOCHU, from the Special Committee and took measures in accordance with such opinions, instructions and requests, etc.

The Company received a written report (the "Report") from the Special Committee on August 1, 2023 stating that the Special Committee believes that (i) it would be appropriate for the board of directors of the Company to resolve to express an opinion in support of the Tender Offer and to recommend that the Company's shareholders tender their shares in the Tender Offer, and (ii) the decisions on the Transaction by the board of directors of the Company (in other words, (a) a decision to express an opinion in support of the Tender Offer and recommend that the Company's shareholders tender their shares in the Tender Offer and (b) a decision on the privatization procedures through the demand for share cash-out or the share consolidation which will be conducted after the Tender Offer as part of the Transaction (the "Squeeze-OutProcedures")) would not be disadvantageous to the minority shareholders of the Company (for details of the Report, please refer to "C. Establishment of an Independent Special Committee at the Company and Obtainment of a Report from the Special Committee" in "(4) Measures to Ensure the Fairness of the Transaction and Measures to Avoid Conflicts of Interest" in "3. Matters Concerning Appropriateness of the Terms of the Ratio of the Share Consolidation" below). In addition to the Report, the Company also received from the Special Committee a share valuation report pertaining to the Company Shares that was submitted to the Special