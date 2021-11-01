[Summary] Consolidated Financial Results

Atsushi Mori, General Manager, General Accounting & Financial Control Department
Scheduled date to submit the annual securities report (Shihanki Hokokusho):
November 12, 2021
Scheduled date of dividend payment:
December 3, 2021
Supplementary documents for financial results:
Yes
Financial results briefing:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Rounded to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Business Results for the six months ended September 30, 2021
(April 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Total
Net profit
comprehensive
Revenue
Operating
Profit before tax
Net Profit
attributable to
income
income
CTC's
attributable to
shareholders
CTC's
shareholders
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Three months ended 9/21
233,463
8.6
19,588
47.2
20,541
53.7
14,172
52.4
14,054
52.3
17,653
53.1
Three months ended 9/20
215,050
2.2
13,310
(9.3)
13,360
(8.8)
9,301
(7.2)
9,229
(6.7)
11,531
17.8
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
attributable to CTC's
share attributable to
shareholders
CTC's shareholders
Yen
Yen
Three months ended 9/21
60.82
60.82
Three months ended 9/20
39.94
39.94
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Total equity
Total shareholders' equity
Ratio of shareholders'
equity to total assets
Millions
of yen
Millions
of yen
Millions
of yen
%
September 30, 2021
460,622
272,586
264,753
57.5
March 31, 2021
462,749
262,609
254,800
55.1
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
End of first
End of second
End of third
Year end
Annual
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended 3/21
－
31.50
－
32.50
64.00
Year ending 3/22
－
35.00
Year ending 3/22
－
35.00
70.00
(forecast)
(Note) Revision of the dividend forecast in the latest announcement: None
3. Forecast for Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)
(Percentages represent changes from the same period of previous fiscal year)
Net profit
Basic earnings per
Revenue
Operating
Profit before tax
Net Profit
attributable to
share attributable
income
CTC's
to CTC's
shareholders
shareholders
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Full year
520,000
8.4
48,500
11.2
49,000
11.5
33,500
8.6
33,000
8.2
142.82
(Notes) Revision of earnings forecast in the latest announcement: None
* Notes
Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies and changes of accounting estimates
(i)
Changes in accounting principles required by IFRS:
Not applicable
(ii)
Changes in accounting principles other than (i):
Not applicable
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates:
Not applicable
Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury shares):
Three months ended 9/21:
240,000,000 shares
Year ended 3/21:
240,000,000 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of period:
Three months ended 9/21: 8,925,702 shares Year ended 3/21:8,950,202 shares (iii) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative figure for consolidated quarterly accounting period):
Three months ended 9/21:
231,059,437 shares
Three months ended 9/20:
231,039,712 shares
This document is an English translation of a statement written initially in Japanese as a guide for non-Japanese investors. The Japanese original document should be considered as the primary version.
Disclosure regarding audit procedures
This quarterly financial results report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by independent auditors under the Financial Institutions and Exchange Act. At the time of disclosure of this report, review procedures for quarterly financial statements had not been completed.
* Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
These materials contain forward-looking statements and statements of this nature based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the Company as of the announcement date of the summary. These statements are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially from forecasts due to a variety of factors.
* Rounding change
Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen from "Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (IFRS)". They were rounded down to the nearest million yen previously. The comparison information is also rounded off due to this change.
* "CTC" is the abbreviation for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation.
