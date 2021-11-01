Log in
    4739   JP3143900003

ITOCHU TECHNO-SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

(4739)
  Report
[Summary] Consolidated Financial Results

11/01/2021 | 12:17am EDT
[Summary] Consolidated Financial Results

for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022

(IFRS)

November 1, 2021

Listed Company Name: ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

Listing Exchanges:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code:

4739

URL: https://www.ctc-g.co.jp/en/index.html

Representative:

Ichiro Tsuge, President & CEO

Contact:

Atsushi Mori, General Manager, General Accounting & Financial Control Department

Phone: +81-3-6403-6000

Scheduled date to submit the annual securities report (Shihanki Hokokusho):

November 12, 2021

Scheduled date of dividend payment:

December 3, 2021

Supplementary documents for financial results:

Yes

Financial results briefing:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Rounded to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Business Results for the six months ended September 30, 2021

(April 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Total

Net profit

comprehensive

Revenue

Operating

Profit before tax

Net Profit

attributable to

income

income

CTC's

attributable to

shareholders

CTC's

shareholders

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Three months ended 9/21

233,463

8.6

19,588

47.2

20,541

53.7

14,172

52.4

14,054

52.3

17,653

53.1

Three months ended 9/20

215,050

2.2

13,310

(9.3)

13,360

(8.8)

9,301

(7.2)

9,229

(6.7)

11,531

17.8

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

attributable to CTC's

share attributable to

shareholders

CTC's shareholders

Yen

Yen

Three months ended 9/21

60.82

60.82

Three months ended 9/20

39.94

39.94

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Total equity

Total shareholders' equity

Ratio of shareholders'

equity to total assets

Millions

of yen

Millions

of yen

Millions

of yen

%

September 30, 2021

460,622

272,586

264,753

57.5

March 31, 2021

462,749

262,609

254,800

55.1

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

End of first

End of second

End of third

Year end

Annual

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended 3/21

31.50

32.50

64.00

Year ending 3/22

35.00

Year ending 3/22

35.00

70.00

(forecast)

(Note) Revision of the dividend forecast in the latest announcement: None

3. Forecast for Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

(Percentages represent changes from the same period of previous fiscal year)

Net profit

Basic earnings per

Revenue

Operating

Profit before tax

Net Profit

attributable to

share attributable

income

CTC's

to CTC's

shareholders

shareholders

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Full year

520,000

8.4

48,500

11.2

49,000

11.5

33,500

8.6

33,000

8.2

142.82

(Notes) Revision of earnings forecast in the latest announcement: None

* Notes

  1. Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes of accounting estimates

(i)

Changes in accounting principles required by IFRS:

Not applicable

(ii)

Changes in accounting principles other than (i):

Not applicable

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates:

Not applicable

  1. Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury shares):

Three months ended 9/21:

240,000,000 shares

Year ended 3/21:

240,000,000 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of period:

Three months ended 9/21: 8,925,702 shares Year ended 3/21:8,950,202 shares (iii) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative figure for consolidated quarterly accounting period):

Three months ended 9/21:

231,059,437 shares

Three months ended 9/20:

231,039,712 shares

  • This document is an English translation of a statement written initially in Japanese as a guide for non-Japanese investors. The Japanese original document should be considered as the primary version.
  • Disclosure regarding audit procedures
  • This quarterly financial results report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by independent auditors under the Financial Institutions and Exchange Act. At the time of disclosure of this report, review procedures for quarterly financial statements had not been completed.

* Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

  • These materials contain forward-looking statements and statements of this nature based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the Company as of the announcement date of the summary. These statements are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially from forecasts due to a variety of factors.

* Rounding change

  • Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen from "Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (IFRS)". They were rounded down to the nearest million yen previously. The comparison information is also rounded off due to this change.

* "CTC" is the abbreviation for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation.

4. Summary Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Summary quarterly consolidated statement of financial position

Previous consolidated fiscal year

Consolidated fiscal year

under review

(As of March 31, 2021)

(As of September 30, 2021)

Items

Amount (millions of yen)

Amount (millions of yen)

(Assets)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

80,945

67,194

Trade and other receivables

140,171

119,606

Inventories

41,198

53,647

Current tax assets

250

2,188

Other current financial assets

24,822

24,260

Other current assets

66,292

78,788

Total current assets

353,678

345,684

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

45,009

50,187

Goodwill

11,702

11,808

Intangible assets

7,319

6,309

Investments accounted for using the equity

6,378

6,508

method

Other non-current financial assets

21,379

27,227

Deferred tax assets

13,777

9,666

Other non-current assets

3,507

3,233

Total non-current assets

109,071

114,938

Total assets

462,749

460,622

Previous consolidated fiscal year

Consolidated fiscal year

under review

(As of March 31, 2021)

(As of September 30, 2021)

Items

Amount (millions of yen)

Amount (millions of yen)

(Liabilities and Equity)

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

55,983

43,137

Other current financial liabilities

12,859

13,856

Income taxes payable

11,296

3,628

Liabilities for employee benefits

22,305

18,944

Provisions

4,837

2,436

Other current liabilities

65,524

79,372

Total current liabilities

172,805

161,373

Non-current liabilities

Non-current financial liabilities

22,169

19,996

Liabilities for employee benefits

3,794

3,816

Provisions

993

2,567

Deferred tax liabilities

378

286

Total non-current liabilities

27,335

26,664

Total liabilities

200,139

188,037

Equity

Common stock

21,764

21,764

Capital surplus

32,048

31,955

Treasury stock

(9,582)

(9,534)

Retained earnings

205,403

211,942

Other components of equity

5,167

8,627

Total shareholders' equity

254,800

264,753

Non-controlling interests

7,810

7,833

Total equity

262,609

272,586

Total liabilities and equity

462,749

460,622

  1. Summary quarterly consolidated income statement and summary quarterly consolidated comprehensive income statement

Summary quarterly consolidated income statement

Previous consolidated fiscal year

Consolidated fiscal year

under review

(From April 1, 2020

(From April 1, 2021

to September 30, 2020)

to September 30, 2021)

Items

Amount (millions of yen)

Amount (millions of yen)

Revenue

215,050

233,463

Cost of sales

(163,676)

(174,347)

Gross profit

51,373

59,116

Other income and expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(38,373)

(39,731)

Other income

481

290

Other expenses

(172)

(87)

Total other income and expenses

(38,064)

(39,528)

Operating income

13,310

19,588

Financial income

176

935

Financial costs

(325)

(263)

Share of profit of associates accounted for using the

158

280

equity method

Gains on disposal and remeasurement of

42

investments in subsidiaries and associates

Profit before tax

13,360

20,541

Income tax expense

(4,059)

(6,369)

Net profit

9,301

14,172

Profit attributable to:

CTC's shareholders

9,229

14,054

Non-controlling interests

72

118

Earnings per share

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Attribution to CTC's shareholders):

Basic earnings per share

39.94

60.82

Diluted earnings per share

39.94

60.82

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itochu Techno-Solutions Corporation published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 04:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
