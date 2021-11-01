[Summary] Consolidated Financial Results

(Note) Revision of the dividend forecast in the latest announcement: None

1. Consolidated Business Results for the six months ended September 30, 2021

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022

3. Forecast for Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

(Percentages represent changes from the same period of previous fiscal year)

Net profit Basic earnings per Revenue Operating Profit before tax Net Profit attributable to share attributable income CTC's to CTC's shareholders shareholders Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % Yen of yen of yen of yen of yen of yen Full year 520,000 8.4 48,500 11.2 49,000 11.5 33,500 8.6 33,000 8.2 142.82

(Notes) Revision of earnings forecast in the latest announcement: None

* Notes

Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting policies and changes of accounting estimates

(i) Changes in accounting principles required by IFRS: Not applicable (ii) Changes in accounting principles other than (i): Not applicable (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable

Number of outstanding shares (common shares) Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury shares):

Three months ended 9/21: 240,000,000 shares Year ended 3/21: 240,000,000 shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of period:

Three months ended 9/21: 8,925,702 shares Year ended 3/21:8,950,202 shares (iii) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative figure for consolidated quarterly accounting period):

Three months ended 9/21: 231,059,437 shares Three months ended 9/20: 231,039,712 shares

This document is an English translation of a statement written initially in Japanese as a guide for non-Japanese investors. The Japanese original document should be considered as the primary version.

Disclosure regarding audit procedures

This quarterly financial results report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by independent auditors under the Financial Institutions and Exchange Act. At the time of disclosure of this report, review procedures for quarterly financial statements had not been completed.

* Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

These materials contain forward-looking statements and statements of this nature based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the Company as of the announcement date of the summary. These statements are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially from forecasts due to a variety of factors.

* Rounding change

Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen from "Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (IFRS)". They were rounded down to the nearest million yen previously. The comparison information is also rounded off due to this change.

* "CTC" is the abbreviation for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation.

