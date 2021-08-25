Itoham Yonekyu : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Q1 FY 2021)

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc.

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29 issued on March 31, 2020; hereinafter the "Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard"), etc. has been applied since the beginning of the first three months of the consolidated fiscal year under review. As a result, the accounting treatment of revenue differs from that of the first three months of the previous fiscal year. Therefore, the explanation is provided without stating the amount of change or the year-on-year comparison (%) in the following (1) Description of operating results. For the amount of change corrected to the same accounting standards and the comparison with the same quarter of the previous year, please refer to the supplementary materials for quarterly operating results.

(1) Description of operating results

During the first three months of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy continued to face a challenging situation given the restrictions imposed on socioeconomic activities by the impact of COVID-19. The outlook is also likely to remain uncertain until the impact of COVID-19 is contained by vaccination and other means.

In the industry where Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") operate, consumer needs and values are rapidly changing and diversifying with changes in their purchasing behavior and the acceleration of digitalization in society, reflecting the impact of COVID-19 as well as growing interest in ESG and SDGs. To fulfill its supply responsibilities as a food manufacturer, the Group operated based on a system that allows each employee to practice a variety of work styles in a safe and secure manner. It did so by commencing vaccinations at the workplace, in addition to continuing thorough countermeasures against COVID-19, and by working to strengthen its foundations to adapt to changes in the environment and demonstrate its strengths.

In this environment, the Group has developed the Medium-Term Management Plan 2023 for the period of three years starting from fiscal 2021. Setting the Group philosophy "We will contribute to achieving a sound and affluent society through business" and the vision of becoming "a leading food company that emphasizes the spirit of fairness, rises to the challenge of transformation and achieves sustainable growth with its employees," the Group will increase its competitiveness and growth potential by taking on challenges such as strengthening its management base, strengthening its earnings base, pursuing initiatives for new businesses and markets and taking initiatives for sustainability. In doing so, it will aim to achieve new breakthroughs and growth by defying stereotypes and reaffirming its strengths. Focusing on return on invested capital (ROIC) as a quantitative indicator, the Group aims to improve it to 6.8% during the applicable period. The Group has also decided to implement shareholder return policies in consideration of financial soundness and capital efficiency and has a dividend policy of increasing dividends steadily, with the payout ratio ranging from 30% to 50%, aiming for a payout ratio of around 40%.

As a result of improving production efficiency and responding to changes in consumer needs linked to the impact of COVID-19 based on the policies above, the Group recorded net sales of 202,607 million yen and operating income of 7,554 million yen in its financial results for the first three months under review. Ordinary income stood at 8,425 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent was 5,908 million yen.

The operating results by reportable segment are as outlined below.

With regard to hams and sausages, net sales declined mainly due to the impact of reviewing unprofitable products to improve profitability, although sales of the main products such as The Grand Alt Bayern, Asano Fresh Series and Pork Bits remained firm due to the launch of TV commercials and implementation of consumer campaigns.

In cooked and processed food, net sales increased due to growth in products that responded to consumer preferences for convenience and health consciousness, such as Salad Chicken and Umazutsumi Volume Rich Hamburg, in addition to the solid performance of Pizza products such as La Pizza and Pizza Garden.

As a result, the processed food business recorded net sales of 72,525 million yen and operating income of 3,614 million yen as a consequence of working to improve production efficiency.