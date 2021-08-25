Itoham Yonekyu : Consolidated Results First Quarter Year Ending March 31, 2022
Consolidated Results
First Quarter
Year Ending March 31, 2022
08/06/2021 Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc.
Table of Contents
■ Consolidated Results First Quarter Year Ending March 31, 2022 Profit/Loss
Itemized Sales
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses・
Non-Operating G/L・Extraordinary G/L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow Statement
Segment Information
■ Segment Information First Quarter Year Ending March 31, 2022 Processed Food Division Results
Meat Division Results
■ Forecast Year Ending March 31, 2022
Forecast Year Ending March 31, 2022 Processed Food Division Forecast Year Ending March 31, 2022 Meat Division Forecast Year Ending March 31, 2022 Segment Information Forecast Year Ending March 31, 2022 Profit/Loss
Forecast Year Ending March 31, 2022 Itemized Sales
■ Appendix (Market Data)
Overseas Market Prices
CPI
Ham Sausage Data
Domestic Production/Imports
Meat Data
Marketed Volume/Ending Inventory (Beef)
Marketed Volume/Ending Inventory (Pork)
Marketed Volume/Ending Inventory (Chicken)
Consolidated Results
First Quarter
Year Ending March 31, 2022
From the beginning of the current fiscal year, "Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition" (Corporate Accounting Standard No. 29), etc. have been applied.
Since less than 100 million yen is rounded down, the sum and difference of the indicated values may not match the total.
Profit/Loss
Quarterly Actual
100Million Yen, %
*After applying revenue recognition
*Previous year
(Our estimated value)
published figures
2021/03
2022/03
2021/03
1Q
1Q
Change
1Q
Sales
1,989
2,026
36
2,049
COGS
1,686
1,691
4
1,728
Gross Profit
303
334
31
321
(% of sales)
15.3
16.5
1.3
15.7
Selling, General and
255
259
4
271
Administrative Expenses
(% of sales)
12.8
12.8
▲0.0
13.2
Operating Income
48
75
26
50
(% of sales)
2.4
3.7
1.3
2.5
Non-operating Gain/Loss
4
8
3
4
Ordinary Income
53
84
30
55
(% of sales)
2.7
4.2
1.5
2.7
Extra-ordinary Gain/Loss
0
0
0
0
Income Before Taxes
53
84
31
54
Net Income
34
59
24
36
(% of sales)
1.8
2.9
1.2
1.8
※Round down less than 100 million yen
Sales
(Processed Food Division)
Sales of commercial products are on a recovery trend
Sales of household products are at the same high level as last year
(Meat Division)
Demand for imported products for restaurant businessis on a recovery trend
Gross profit
(Processed food business)
Improvement of unit price of household and commercial products
Increased profits due to strong sales of cooked foods (Meat business)
Increased profits due to improved sales environment for imported chicken
Improved profit unit price of imported beef
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Increase in shipping and delivery costs and handling charges (+100 million yen) (Impact due to increased handling volume)
* ( ) denotes change vs June 30, 2021 figures
Itemized Sales
Itemized Sales
100Million Yen
*After applying revenue recognition
*Previous year
(Our estimated value)
published figures
2021/03
2022/03
2021/03
1Q
1Q
Change
1Q
Sales
1,989
2,026
36
2,049
Ham/Sausage
420
417
-2
428
Processed Food
346
353
7
352
Meat
1,186
1,210
23
1,231
Others
36
44
7
36
※Round down less than 100 million yen
Year on Year Changes
%
2022/03
1Q
Volume
Amount
Ham/Sausage
-1.9
-0.7
Processed Food
0.3
2.2
Meat
4.1
2.0
Beef
-2.1
6.4
Pork
1.3
-10.1
Chicken
14.4
15.4
Others
10.4
10.1
Comparison of our estimated values after applying the revenue recognition standard
For reference
Year on year changes excluding ANZCO
%
2022/03
1Q
Volume
Amount
Ham/Sausage
-2.0
-1.0
Processed Food
0.1
2.0
Meat
4.6
1.1
Beef
-1.8
7.1
Pork
1.3
-10.1
Chicken
14.4
15.4
Others
1.0
7.1
Comparison of our estimated values after applying the revenue recognition standard
