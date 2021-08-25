Log in
Itoham Yonekyu : Consolidated Results First Quarter Year Ending March 31, 2022

08/25/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Consolidated Results

First Quarter

Year Ending March 31, 2022

08/06/2021 Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc.

-1-

ITOHAM YONEKYU HOLDINGS INC. 2021

Table of Contents

Consolidated Results First Quarter Year Ending March 31, 2022 Profit/Loss

Itemized Sales

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Non-Operating G/LExtraordinary G/L

Balance Sheet

Cash Flow Statement

Segment Information

Segment Information First Quarter Year Ending March 31, 2022 Processed Food Division Results

Meat Division Results

Forecast Year Ending March 31, 2022

Forecast Year Ending March 31, 2022 Processed Food Division Forecast Year Ending March 31, 2022 Meat Division Forecast Year Ending March 31, 2022 Segment Information Forecast Year Ending March 31, 2022 Profit/Loss

Forecast Year Ending March 31, 2022 Itemized Sales

Appendix (Market Data)

Overseas Market Prices

CPI

Ham Sausage Data

Domestic Production/Imports

Meat Data

Marketed Volume/Ending Inventory (Beef)

Marketed Volume/Ending Inventory (Pork)

Marketed Volume/Ending Inventory (Chicken)

-2-

ITOHAM YONEKYU HOLDINGS INC. 2021

Consolidated Results

First Quarter

Year Ending March 31, 2022

  • From the beginning of the current fiscal year, "Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition" (Corporate Accounting Standard No. 29), etc. have been applied.
  • Since less than 100 million yen is rounded down, the sum and difference of the indicated values may not match the total.

-3-

ITOHAM YONEKYU HOLDINGS INC. 2021

Profit/Loss

Quarterly Actual

100Million Yen, %

*After applying revenue recognition

*Previous year

(Our estimated value)

published figures

2021/03

2022/03

2021/03

1Q

1Q

Change

1Q

Sales

1,989

2,026

36

2,049

COGS

1,686

1,691

4

1,728

Gross Profit

303

334

31

321

(% of sales)

15.3

16.5

1.3

15.7

Selling, General and

255

259

4

271

Administrative Expenses

(% of sales)

12.8

12.8

0.0

13.2

Operating Income

48

75

26

50

(% of sales)

2.4

3.7

1.3

2.5

Non-operating Gain/Loss

4

8

3

4

Ordinary Income

53

84

30

55

(% of sales)

2.7

4.2

1.5

2.7

Extra-ordinary Gain/Loss

0

0

0

0

Income Before Taxes

53

84

31

54

Net Income

34

59

24

36

(% of sales)

1.8

2.9

1.2

1.8

Round down less than 100 million yen

Sales

(Processed Food Division)

  • Sales of commercial products are on a recovery trend
  • Sales of household products are at the same high level as last year

(Meat Division)

  • Demand for imported products for restaurant businessis on a recovery trend

Gross profit

(Processed food business)

  • Improvement of unit price of household and commercial products
  • Increased profits due to strong sales of cooked foods (Meat business)
  • Increased profits due to improved sales environment for imported chicken
  • Improved profit unit price of imported beef

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Increase in shipping and delivery costs and handling charges (+100 million yen) (Impact due to increased handling volume)

* ( ) denotes change vs June 30, 2021 figures

-4-

ITOHAM YONEKYU HOLDINGS INC. 2021

Itemized Sales

Itemized Sales

100Million Yen

*After applying revenue recognition

*Previous year

(Our estimated value)

published figures

2021/03

2022/03

2021/03

1Q

1Q

Change

1Q

Sales

1,989

2,026

36

2,049

Ham/Sausage

420

417

-2

428

Processed Food

346

353

7

352

Meat

1,186

1,210

23

1,231

Others

36

44

7

36

Round down less than 100 million yen

Year on Year Changes

%

2022/03

1Q

Volume

Amount

Ham/Sausage

-1.9

-0.7

Processed Food

0.3

2.2

Meat

4.1

2.0

Beef

-2.1

6.4

Pork

1.3

-10.1

Chicken

14.4

15.4

Others

10.4

10.1

Comparison of our estimated values after applying the revenue recognition standard

  • For reference
    Year on year changes excluding ANZCO

%

2022/03

1Q

Volume

Amount

Ham/Sausage

-2.0

-1.0

Processed Food

0.1

2.0

Meat

4.6

1.1

Beef

-1.8

7.1

Pork

1.3

-10.1

Chicken

14.4

15.4

Others

1.0

7.1

Comparison of our estimated values after applying the revenue recognition standard

-5-

ITOHAM YONEKYU HOLDINGS INC. 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 06:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
