Itoham Yonekyu : Notice Regarding Changes in Directors and Executive Officers

March 18, 2022 ITOHAM YONEKYU HOLDINGS INC. President and Chief Executive officer: Isao Miyashita (Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities Code: 2296) Contact: Kenji Uchiyama, Investor Relations Section, Corporate Strategy Planning Office Tel: +81-3-5723-6885 Notice Regarding Changes in Directors and Executive Officers ITOHAM YONEKYU HOLDINGS INC. (the Company) hereby announces that the Board of Directors has resolved at a meeting held today to make the following changes in directors and executive officers. The details are as follows. This notice is a revision from the "Notice Regarding Changes in Organization, Representative Director, Directors and Executives Officers" announced on January 21, 2022. 1. Effective April 1, 2022 Name New Current Hajime Ogawa Managing Executive Officer ― Chief Financial Officer In charge of Compliance Director, Itoham Foods Inc. Director, Yonekyu Corp. Katsuhiro Ito Director Director Managing Executive Officer . In charge of Corporate (Accounting & Finance / General Affairs / Human Resource Dept.) In charge of Compliance Senior Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer, Itoham Foods Inc. 2. Late June 2022 (Subject to resolution at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ITOHAM YONEKYU HOLDINGS INC.) Name New Current Hajime Ogawa Director Managing Executive Officer Managing Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Chief Financial Officer In charge of Compliance In charge of Compliance Director, Itoham Foods Inc. Director, Itoham Foods Inc. Director, Yonekyu Corp. Director, Yonekyu Corp. Katsuhiro Ito ―. Director 1 3. Name and Brief Profile of Candidate for New Director Name Career background (Date of Birth) April 1994: Joined Mitsubishi Corporation July 1999: Corporate Accounting Dept., Mitsubishi Corporation Hajime Ogawa December 2007: Mitsubishi Corporation (Shanghai) Ltd. (temporary transfer) (September 22, 1970) December 2009: Controller office, Mitsubishi Corporation February 2016: Administration Sect., Living Essentials Group, Mitsubishi Corporation April 2019: Corporate Staff Sect., Mitsubishi Corporation (Current) 4. List of Directors and Executive Officers Please refer to the attached list of directors and executive officers of ITOHAM YONEKYU HOLDINGS INC., Itoham Foods Inc, and YONEKYU CORPORATION. 2 Attachment List of ITOHAM YONEKYU HOLDINGS INC. Directors and Executive Officers April 1, 2022 Position Name Title President and Chief Isao Miyashita Executive officer Executive Vice President Ikurou Shibayama Director Managing Takamasa Chief Operating Officer, Meat Business Div. Executive Officer Wakaki Director Katsuhiro Ito Director(Outside) Aya Ito Director(Outside) Yukie Osaka Standing Auditor Yoshiro Matsuzaki Standing Auditor Shin Takahashi Auditor(Outsaide) Ichiro Ichikawa Auditor(Outsaide) Kei Umebayashi Managing Executive Koichi Ito Chief Operating Officer, Processed Foods Business Div. Officer (Chief Executive Officer, Itoham Foods Inc.) Managing Executive Akihisa (Chief Executive Officer, Yonekyu Corp.) Officer Horiuchi Managing Executive Kazuhiko (Executive Chairman, ANZCO FOODS LTD.) Officer Misonou Managing Executive Masayuki Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Processed Foods Business Div. Officer Yoneda Managing Executive Hajime Ogawa* Chief Financial Officer / In charge of Compliance Officer Senior Executive Officer Takeshi Koyama General Manager, CEO Office / General Manager, Corporate Strategy Planning Office / In charge of Group Logistics Senior Executive Officer Tsuyoshi Asian Best Chicken Co., Ltd. (temporary transfer) Fukunishi Yoshiyuki Senior General Manager-Production Div., Processed Foods Business Senior Executive Officer Div. / In charge of Purchasing Dept. / In charge of Central Research Ishimatsu Institute Senior Executive Officer Tomoyuki Senior General Manager-Sales Div., Processed Foods Business Div. Ushimaru (Chief Executive Officer, Itoham Sales Inc.) Executive Officer Sadaki Iwama General Manager, Quality Assurance Dept. Executive Officer Kouki Haruna Senior General Manager-Business Strategy Div., Processed Foods Business Div. Executive Officer Akira Maeda* General Manager, Accounting & Finance Dept., Administration Div. Executive Officer Shinyo Tou Senior General Manager- Domestic Meat Div., Meat Business Div. Executive Officer Humihiro Senior General Manager- Meat Process & Farm Div., Meat Business Kanamori Div. Executive Officer Katsumi Deputy Senior General Manager, Administrative Div. / General Nozawa Manager, PMI Office Executive Officer Shinji Horiuchi (Chief Executive Officer, Yonekyu Kagayaki Co., Ltd.) Executive Officer Hiroyuki Tamai General Manager, New Business Development Office Executive Officer Hirohiko Senior General Manager-Imported Meat Div., Meat Business Div. Yoshino Executive Officer Takuya General Manager, IT Management Office, Administration Div. Hashimoto * New appointment 3 Attachment List of ITOHAM YONEKYU HOLDINGS INC. Directors and Executive OfficersJune 2022 (Following the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders) Position Name Title President and Chief Isao Miyashita Executive officer Director Managing Takamasa Chief Operating Officer, Meat Business Div. Executive Officer Wakaki Director Managing Koichi Ito* Chief Operating Officer, Processed Foods Business Div. Executive Officer (Chief Executive Officer, Itoham Foods Inc.) Director Managing Hajime Ogawa* Chief Financial Officer / In charge of Compliance Executive Officer Director(Outside) Aya Ito Director(Outside) Yukie Osaka Standing Auditor Yoshiro Matsuzaki Standing Auditor Shin Takahashi Auditor(Outsaide) Ichiro Ichikawa Auditor(Outsaide) Kei Umebayashi Managing Executive Akihisa (Chief Executive Officer, Yonekyu Corp.) Officer Horiuchi Managing Executive Kazuhiko (Executive Chairman, ANZCO FOODS LTD.) Officer Misonou Managing Executive Masayuki Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Processed Foods Business Div. Officer Yoneda Senior Executive Officer Takeshi Koyama General Manager, CEO Office / General Manager, Corporate Strategy Planning Office / In charge of Group Logistics Senior Executive Officer Tsuyoshi Asian Best Chicken Co., Ltd. (temporary transfer) Fukunishi Yoshiyuki Senior General Manager-Production Div., Processed Foods Business Senior Executive Officer Div. / In charge of Purchasing Dept. / In charge of Central Research Ishimatsu Institute Senior Executive Officer Tomoyuki Senior General Manager-Sales Div., Processed Foods Business Div. Ushimaru (Chief Executive Officer, Itoham Sales Inc.) Executive Officer Sadaki Iwama General Manager, Quality Assurance Dept. Executive Officer Kouki Haruna Senior General Manager-Business Strategy Div., Processed Foods Business Div. Executive Officer Akira Maeda General Manager, Accounting & Finance Dept., Administration Div. Executive Officer Shinyo Tou Senior General Manager- Domestic Meat Div., Meat Business Div. Executive Officer Humihiro Senior General Manager- Meat Process & Farm Div., Meat Business Kanamori Div. Executive Officer Katsumi Deputy Senior General Manager, Administrative Div. / General Nozawa Manager, PMI Office Executive Officer Shinji Horiuchi (Chief Executive Officer, Yonekyu Kagayaki Co., Ltd.) Executive Officer Hiroyuki Tamai General Manager, New Business Development Office Executive Officer Hirohiko Senior General Manager-Imported Meat Div., Meat Business Div. Yoshino Executive Officer Takuya General Manager, IT Management Office, Administration Div. Hashimoto * New appointment 4 Attachment List of Itoham Foods Inc. Directors April 1, 2022 Position Name Title Chief Executive Officer Koichi Ito* Senior Managing Kazuhiko Director Misonou Executive Director Takamasa Wakaki Executive Director Masayuki Yoneda Director Isao Miyashita Director Hajime Ogawa* Auditor Yoshiro Matsuzaki Auditor Shin Takahashi * New appointment List of Itoham Foods Inc. Directors June 2022 (Following the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders) Position Name Title Chief Executive Officer Koichi Ito Senior Managing Kazuhiko Director Misonou Executive Director Takamasa Wakaki Executive Director Masayuki Yoneda Director Isao Miyashita Director Hajime Ogawa Auditor Yoshiro Matsuzaki Auditor Shin Takahashi 5

