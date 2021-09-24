Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2296   JP3144500000

ITOHAM YONEKYU HOLDINGS INC.

(2296)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itoham Yonekyu : Notice of Revisions to the Forecast of Business Results

09/24/2021 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Translated)

September 24, 2021

To whom it may concern

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc.

President and Representative Director: Isao Miyashita

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities Code: 2296)

Inquiries: Kenji Uchiyama

Investor Relations Section, Corporate Strategy Planning Department

Tel: +81-3-5723-6885

Notice of Revisions to the Forecast of Business Results

In light of recent business result trends, Itoham Yonekyu Holdings today announced revisions to its forecasts of business results.

1. Revisions to the forecast for the six months ending September 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021-September 30, 2021)

Sales

Operating

Ordinary

Net Income

Net Income

Income

Income

per Share

(Million Yen)

(Million Yen)

(Million Yen)

(Million Yen)

(Yen)

Previous forecasts (A)

410,000

12,000

12,500

8,500

29.04

Curent forecasts (B)

410,000

15,000

16,500

11,500

39.28

Change (B-A)

3,000

4,000

3,000

Change (%)

25.0

32.0

35.3

Previous Year

414,623

12,625

13,544

10,946

37.15

(September 30, 2020)

2. Revisions to the forecast for the year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021-March 31, 2022)

Sales

Operating

Ordinary

Net Income

Net Income

Income

Income

per Share

(Million Yen)

(Million Yen)

(Million Yen)

(Million Yen)

(Yen)

Previous forecasts (A)

820,000

23,000

25,000

16,000

54.66

Curent forecasts (B)

820,000

24,000

26,000

16,500

56.36

Change (B-A)

1,000

1,000

500

Change (%)

4.3

4.0

3.1

Previous Year

842,675

24,018

27,000

20,204

68.61

(March 31, 2021)

3. Reason for Revisions

For the six months ending September 30, 2021, we will expect that the earnings for the each sections will be exceeded from the previous forecast due to following reasons,

  • The firm demands for home-consumption remains stable.
  • The partial recovery of the demands for the food services.
  • Efforts to improve production efficiency and cost reduction.
  • The improvement of the operation efficiency for the overseas business.

We also revised the full year forecast of this fiscal year, based upon the performance until the second quarter of this year, and the uptrend market situation of pork meat which is the main raw material of the products.

1

Note 1 : The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29 ), etc. has been applied since the beginning of the first three months of the consolidated fiscal year under review.

Note 2 : The above forecasts are management's current views and beliefs in accordance with date currently available, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

2

Disclaimer

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 04:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITOHAM YONEKYU HOLDINGS INC.
12:02aITOHAM YONEKYU : Notice of Revisions to the Forecast of Business Results
PU
08/26Itoham Yonekyu Holdings' Attributable Profit Rises Nearly 6% in Fiscal Q1
MT
08/26ITOHAM YONEKYU : Supplementary Explanation to Financial Results First Quarter Year Ending ..
PU
08/25ITOHAM YONEKYU : Consolidated Results First Quarter Year Ending March 31, 2022
PU
08/25ITOHAM YONEKYU : Supplementary Explanation to Financial Results First Quarter Year Ending ..
PU
08/25ITOHAM YONEKYU : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the Th..
PU
08/25Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc. Announces Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First Hal..
CI
08/25Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc. Announces Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, ..
CI
08/25Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc. Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Three Mont..
CI
05/10Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 1,000,000 shares, represen..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 822 B 7 445 M 7 445 M
Net income 2022 16 450 M 149 M 149 M
Net cash 2022 23 350 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 219 B 1 985 M 1 981 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 8 313
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart ITOHAM YONEKYU HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOHAM YONEKYU HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 747,00 JPY
Average target price 735,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -1,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Miyashita President & Representative Director
Satoshi Maeda Manager-Finance & Accounting
Hiromichi Ogawa Chairman
Ikurou Shibayama Representative Director, VP, Head-R&D
Katsuhiro Ito Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITOHAM YONEKYU HOLDINGS INC.11.00%1 996
TYSON FOODS, INC.18.11%27 537
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-12.83%22 158
JBS S.A.43.15%15 752
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-45.10%13 634
WH GROUP LIMITED-14.77%9 146