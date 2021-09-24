Itoham Yonekyu : Notice of Revisions to the Forecast of Business Results
09/24/2021 | 12:02am EDT
(Translated)
September 24, 2021
To whom it may concern
Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc.
President and Representative Director: Isao Miyashita
(Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities Code: 2296)
Inquiries: Kenji Uchiyama
Investor Relations Section, Corporate Strategy Planning Department
Tel: +81-3-5723-6885
Notice of Revisions to the Forecast of Business Results
In light of recent business result trends, Itoham Yonekyu Holdings today announced revisions to its forecasts of business results.
1. Revisions to the forecast for the six months ending September 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021-September 30, 2021)
Sales
Operating
Ordinary
Net Income
Net Income
Income
Income
per Share
(Million Yen)
(Million Yen)
(Million Yen)
(Million Yen)
(Yen)
Previous forecasts (A)
410,000
12,000
12,500
8,500
29.04
Curent forecasts (B)
410,000
15,000
16,500
11,500
39.28
Change (B-A)
‐
3,000
4,000
3,000
Change (%)
‐
25.0
32.0
35.3
Previous Year
414,623
12,625
13,544
10,946
37.15
(September 30, 2020)
2. Revisions to the forecast for the year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021-March 31, 2022)
Sales
Operating
Ordinary
Net Income
Net Income
Income
Income
per Share
(Million Yen)
(Million Yen)
(Million Yen)
(Million Yen)
(Yen)
Previous forecasts (A)
820,000
23,000
25,000
16,000
54.66
Curent forecasts (B)
820,000
24,000
26,000
16,500
56.36
Change (B-A)
‐
1,000
1,000
500
Change (%)
‐
4.3
4.0
3.1
Previous Year
842,675
24,018
27,000
20,204
68.61
(March 31, 2021)
3. Reason for Revisions
For the six months ending September 30, 2021, we will expect that the earnings for the each sections will be exceeded from the previous forecast due to following reasons,
The firm demands for home-consumption remains stable.
The partial recovery of the demands for the food services.
Efforts to improve production efficiency and cost reduction.
The improvement of the operation efficiency for the overseas business.
We also revised the full year forecast of this fiscal year, based upon the performance until the second quarter of this year, and the uptrend market situation of pork meat which is the main raw material of the products.
1
Note 1 : The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29 ), etc. has been applied since the beginning of the first three months of the consolidated fiscal year under review.
Note 2 : The above forecasts are management's current views and beliefs in accordance with date currently available, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.
