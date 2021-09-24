Itoham Yonekyu : Notice of Revisions to the Forecast of Business Results

(Translated)

September 24, 2021

Notice of Revisions to the Forecast of Business Results

In light of recent business result trends, Itoham Yonekyu Holdings today announced revisions to its forecasts of business results.

1. Revisions to the forecast for the six months ending September 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021-September 30, 2021)

Sales Operating Ordinary Net Income Net Income Income Income per Share (Million Yen) (Million Yen) (Million Yen) (Million Yen) (Yen) Previous forecasts (A) 410,000 12,000 12,500 8,500 29.04 Curent forecasts (B) 410,000 15,000 16,500 11,500 39.28 Change (B-A) ‐ 3,000 4,000 3,000 Change (%) ‐ 25.0 32.0 35.3 Previous Year 414,623 12,625 13,544 10,946 37.15 (September 30, 2020)

2. Revisions to the forecast for the year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021-March 31, 2022)

Sales Operating Ordinary Net Income Net Income Income Income per Share (Million Yen) (Million Yen) (Million Yen) (Million Yen) (Yen) Previous forecasts (A) 820,000 23,000 25,000 16,000 54.66 Curent forecasts (B) 820,000 24,000 26,000 16,500 56.36 Change (B-A) ‐ 1,000 1,000 500 Change (%) ‐ 4.3 4.0 3.1 Previous Year 842,675 24,018 27,000 20,204 68.61 (March 31, 2021)

3. Reason for Revisions

For the six months ending September 30, 2021, we will expect that the earnings for the each sections will be exceeded from the previous forecast due to following reasons,

The firm demands for home-consumption remains stable.

home-consumption remains stable. The partial recovery of the demands for the food services.

Efforts to improve production efficiency and cost reduction.

The improvement of the operation efficiency for the overseas business.

We also revised the full year forecast of this fiscal year, based upon the performance until the second quarter of this year, and the uptrend market situation of pork meat which is the main raw material of the products.

