Itoham Yonekyu : Notice regarding Acquisition Status of Own Share

(Translated)

June 3, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company: ITOHAM YONEKYU HOLDINGS Inc.

Representative: Isao Miyashita, President and Representative Director

(Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market, Securities Code: 2296)

Inquiries: Masaru Kato,

General Manager, Public &Investor Relations Office

Tel: +81-3-5723-6889

Notice regarding Acquisition Status of Own Share

(Purchase of own stock based on the Articles of Incorporation, pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc. acquired Own shares in accordance with the resolution of the meeting of Board of Directors held on May 9, 2022. based on the provisions stipulated in Article 156 of the Companies Act, as modified and applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Act. Details are as follows.

1. Type of shares: The Company's common stock 2. Total number of shares acquired: 409,300 shares 3. Total value of the shares acquired: ¥269,405,400 4. Acquisition period: May 10, 2022 to May 31, 2022 (Contract base) 5. Acquisition method: Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the meeting of Board of Directors resolution held on May 9, 2022

(1) Type of shares: The Company's common stock (2) Total number of shares acquisition: Up to 10,000,000 shares Representing 3.43% of total number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock) (3) Total value of the shares acquisition: Up to ¥5,000 million (4) Acquisition period: May 10, 2022 to March 31, 2023

2. Total number of own shares acquired based on the resolution of the meeting of Board of Directors (As of May 31, 2022)