SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itoham Yonekyu : Supplementary Explanation to Financial Results First Quarter Year Ending March 31, 2022

08/25/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc.

Supplementary Explanation to Financial Results

First Quarter Year Ending March 31, 2022

1 / 7

1) Summary of Financial Results

(Million Yen, %)

After applying revenue recognition (Our estimated value)

Actual 2021 % of Sales Actual 2020 % of Sales

Change

Sales

202,607

198,998

3,609

1.8

Gross Profit

33,493

16.5

30,376

15.3

3,117

10.3

S, G & A Expenses

25,939

12.8

25,509

12.8

430

1.7

Operating Income

7,554

3.7

4,867

2.4

2,687

55.2

Non-operating Income

692

505

187

Non-operating Expenses

- 269

- 260

- 9

Equity Method Gain/Loss

447

242

205

Net Non-operating Gain/Loss

870

487

383

Ordinary Income

8,425

4.2

5,354

2.7

3,071

57.3

Extra-ordinary Gain

83

11

72

Extra-ordinary Loss

- 40

- 58

18

Net Extra-ordinary Gain/Loss

42

- 47

89

Income Before Taxes

8,467

4.2

5,307

2.7

3,160

59.5

Net Income

5,908

2.9

3,496

1.8

2,412

69.0

(Million Yen)

8,000

[CELLRANGE][CELLRANGE]

[CELLRANGE]7,554

7,500

[CELLRANGE]

7,000

[CELLRANGE]

6,500

[CELLRANGE]

[CELLRANGE]

[CELLRANGE]

6,000

[CELLRANGE]

[CELLRANGE]

[CELLRANGE]

5,500

[CELLRANGE]

5,000

4,867

[CELLRANGE]

4,500

4,000

OP Year Previous Income

volume Sales

A & SG / profit Gross

Utility / material Raw

impact cost Logistics

Reduction Cost

Others

volume Sales

A & SG / profit Gross

impact cost Logistics

Operation Overseas

Production Animal

Others

Other/Adjustments

OP Year Current Income

Processed Foods Division

Meat Division

Others

+1,034

+1,582

+71

(Million Yen, %)

*Previous year published figures

Actual 2020 % of Sales

204,992

32,166

15.7

27,137

13.2

5,028

2.5

505

- 260

242

487

5,516

2.7

11

- 58

- 47

5,468

2.7

3,657

1.8

(Note) From the beginning of the fiscal year, the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Corporate Accounting Standard No. 29) has been applied to the business forecast for the current fiscal year.

In the fiscal year ending March 2021, the Company's estimated values after the application of the relevant accounting standards are used for comparison with the current fiscal year.

2 / 7

2) Segment Information

(1) Operating Segment Information

(Million Yen, %)

After applying revenue recognition

*Previous year

(Our estimated value)

published figures

Actual 2021

Actual 2020

Change

Actual 2020

Processed Foods Division

Sales

72,525

72,080

445

0.6

73,488

OP Margin

3,614

2,580

1,034

40.1

2,737

% of Sales

5.0

3.6

1.4

3.7

Meat Division

Sales

129,016

125,922

3,094

2.5

130,508

OP Margin

4,384

2,802

1,582

56.5

2,806

% of Sales

3.4

2.2

1.2

2.2

Others/Adjustments

Sales

1,066

995

71

995

OP Margin

- 444

- 515

71

- 515

Consolidated

Sales

202,607

198,998

3,609

1.8

204,992

OP Margin

7,554

4,867

2,687

55.2

5,028

% of Sales

3.7

2.4

1.3

2.5

Operating Income Factors

Processed Foods Division

(Million Yen)

Change

Sales volume

0

Gross profit / SG & A

450

Raw material / Utility

350

Logistics cost impact

200

Cost Reduction

100

Others

- 66

Total

1,034

Meat Division

(Million Yen)

Change

Sales volume

200

Gross profit / SG & A

400

Logistics cost impact

0

Overseas Operation

1,100

Animal Production

0

Others

- 118

Total

1,582

(2) Sales by Market

(Million Yen)

(Million Yen)

After applying revenue recognition

*Previous year

(Our estimated value)

published figures

Actual 2021

Actual 2020

Change

Actual 2020

Japan

176,620

176,189

431

182,183

Asia

9,826

7,104

2,722

7,104

North America

6,503

6,018

485

6,018

Oceania

6,294

5,157

1,137

5,157

Europe

2,939

3,504

- 565

3,504

Others

423

1,022

- 599

1,022

Overseas Sales Total

25,987

22,808

3,179

22,808

All Total

202,607

198,998

3,609

204,992

Overseas Sales (%)

12.8

11.5

1.4

11.1

(Note) From the beginning of the fiscal year, the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition"

(Corporate Accounting Standard No. 29) has been applied to the business forecast for the current fiscal year. In the fiscal year ending March 2021, the Company's estimated values after the application of the relevant accounting standards are used for comparison with the current fiscal year.

3 / 7

3) Financial Data

Sales

(Million Yen, %)

(Million Yen)

After applying revenue recognition

*Previous year

(Our estimated value)

published figures

Impact of fluctuations

Actual 2021

Actual 2020

Change

in foreign exchange

Actual 2020

rates related to

ANZCO

Ham/Sausage

41,783

42,069

- 286

- 0.7

53

42,827

Processed Foods

35,377

34,631

746

2.2

195

35,281

Meat

121,012

118,613

2,399

2.0

2,271

123,198

Others

4,436

3,685

751

20.4

249

3,685

Total

202,607

198,998

3,609

1.8

2,770

204,992

SG & A Expenses

(Million Yen, %)

(Million Yen)

After applying revenue recognition

*Previous year

(Our estimated value)

published figures

Actual 2021

Actual 2020

Change

Actual 2020

Labor Expenses

8,753

8,779

- 26

- 0.3

8,779

Shipping / Handling

9,274

9,111

163

1.8

9,251

Advertisement

1,051

1,002

49

4.9

1,495

Sales Fees

14

18

- 4

- 22.2

790

Packing

768

750

18

2.4

750

Depreciation

447

464

- 17

- 3.7

464

Other Expenses

5,629

5,382

247

4.6

5,604

Total

25,939

25,510

429

1.7

27,137

Non-Operational G/L

(Million Yen, %)

Actual 2021

Actual 2020

Change

Equity Method

447

242

204

84.7

Financing

77

10

66

670.0

Others

345

234

111

47.4

Total

870

487

382

78.6

*Major G/L( Equity in earnings of affiliates)

Actual 2021 Actual 2020

Change

IPC (USA)

462

228

234

MIY (JPN)

- 1

- 1

- 0

ABC (THA)

- 91

- 42

- 49

Extra-ordinary Gain/Loss

(Million Yen, %)

Actual 2021

Actual 2020

Change

Sales of Investment Securities

55

- 2

57

Others

- 12

- 46

34

Total

42

- 47

89

(Note) From the beginning of the fiscal year, the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition"

(Corporate Accounting Standard No. 29) has been applied to the business forecast for the current fiscal year. In the fiscal year ending March 2021, the Company's estimated values after the application of the relevant accounting standards are used for comparison with the current fiscal year.

4 / 7

  1. Forecast of Business Results and Dividends
    Business Results Forecast

(Million Yen)

First Half

Second Half

Year

2021 F'cast

Change

2021 F'cast

Change

2021 F'cast

Change

Sales

410,000

9,588

410,000

- 1,126

820,000

8,462

Operating Income

12,000

- 241

11,000

- 777

23,000

- 1,018

Non-operating G/L

500

- 418

1,500

- 564

2,000

- 982

Ordinary Income

12,500

- 1,044

12,500

- 956

25,000

- 2,000

Extra-ordinary G/L

- 100

- 2,566

- 1,500

- 1,147

- 1,600

- 3,713

Income Before Taxes

12,400

- 3,610

11,000

- 2,103

23,400

- 5,713

Net Income

8,500

- 2,446

7,500

- 1,758

16,000

- 4,204

Dividends Forecasts

End of Year

EPS F'cast

Payout Ratio

Yen

Yen

2020 Actual

21.00

68.61

30.6

2021 Forecast

22.00

54.66

40.3

Operating Segment Information Forecast

(Million Yen, %)

First Half

Second Half

Year

2020 F'cast

Change

2020 F'cast

Change

2020 F'cast

Change

Processed Foods Division

Sales

148,000

1,071

148,000

- 4,435

296,000

- 3,364

OP Margin

5,800

353

5,100

- 1,850

10,900

- 1,497

% of Sales

3.9

0.2

3.4

- 1.1

3.7

- 0.5

Meat Division

Sales

260,000

8,510

260,000

3,368

520,000

11,878

OP Margin

7,000

- 637

6,700

894

13,700

257

% of Sales

2.7

- 0.3

2.6

0.3

2.6

- 0.0

Others/Adjustments

Sales

2,000

8

2,000

- 60

4,000

- 52

OP Margin

- 800

43

- 800

179

- 1,600

222

Consolidated

Sales

410,000

9,588

410,000

- 1,126

820,000

8,462

OP Margin

12,000

- 241

11,000

- 777

23,000

- 1,018

% of Sales

2.9

- 0.1

2.7

- 0.2

2.8

- 0.2

(Note) From the beginning of the fiscal year, the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Corporate Accounting Standard No. 29) has been applied to the business forecast for the current fiscal year.

In the fiscal year ending March 2021, the Company's estimated values after the application of the relevant accounting standards are used for comparison with the current fiscal year.

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 06:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
