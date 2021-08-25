Itoham Yonekyu : Supplementary Explanation to Financial Results First Quarter Year Ending March 31, 2022
08/25/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc.
Supplementary Explanation to Financial Results
First Quarter Year Ending March 31, 2022
1) Summary of Financial Results
(Million Yen, %)
After applying revenue recognition (Our estimated value)
Actual 2021 % of Sales Actual 2020 % of Sales
Change
Sales
202,607
198,998
3,609
1.8
Gross Profit
33,493
16.5
30,376
15.3
3,117
10.3
S, G & A Expenses
25,939
12.8
25,509
12.8
430
1.7
Operating Income
7,554
3.7
4,867
2.4
2,687
55.2
Non-operating Income
692
505
187
Non-operating Expenses
- 269
- 260
- 9
Equity Method Gain/Loss
447
242
205
Net Non-operating Gain/Loss
870
487
383
Ordinary Income
8,425
4.2
5,354
2.7
3,071
57.3
Extra-ordinary Gain
83
11
72
Extra-ordinary Loss
- 40
- 58
18
Net Extra-ordinary Gain/Loss
42
- 47
89
Income Before Taxes
8,467
4.2
5,307
2.7
3,160
59.5
Net Income
5,908
2.9
3,496
1.8
2,412
69.0
(Million Yen)
8,000
+1,582
+71
(Million Yen, %)
*Previous year published figures
Actual 2020 % of Sales
204,992
32,166
15.7
27,137
13.2
5,028
2.5
505
- 260
242
487
5,516
2.7
11
- 58
- 47
5,468
2.7
3,657
1.8
(Note) From the beginning of the fiscal year, the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Corporate Accounting Standard No. 29) has been applied to the business forecast for the current fiscal year.
In the fiscal year ending March 2021, the Company's estimated values after the application of the relevant accounting standards are used for comparison with the current fiscal year.
2) Segment Information
(1) Operating Segment Information
(Million Yen, %)
After applying revenue recognition
*Previous year
(Our estimated value)
published figures
Actual 2021
Actual 2020
Change
Actual 2020
Processed Foods Division
Sales
72,525
72,080
445
0.6
73,488
OP Margin
3,614
2,580
1,034
40.1
2,737
% of Sales
5.0
3.6
1.4
3.7
Meat Division
Sales
129,016
125,922
3,094
2.5
130,508
OP Margin
4,384
2,802
1,582
56.5
2,806
% of Sales
3.4
2.2
1.2
2.2
Others/Adjustments
Sales
1,066
995
71
995
OP Margin
- 444
- 515
71
- 515
Consolidated
Sales
202,607
198,998
3,609
1.8
204,992
OP Margin
7,554
4,867
2,687
55.2
5,028
% of Sales
3.7
2.4
1.3
2.5
Operating Income Factors
Processed Foods Division
(Million Yen)
Change
Sales volume
0
Gross profit / SG & A
450
Raw material / Utility
350
Logistics cost impact
200
Cost Reduction
100
Others
- 66
Total
1,034
Meat Division
(Million Yen)
Change
Sales volume
200
Gross profit / SG & A
400
Logistics cost impact
0
Overseas Operation
1,100
Animal Production
0
Others
- 118
Total
1,582
(2) Sales by Market
(Million Yen)
(Million Yen)
After applying revenue recognition
*Previous year
(Our estimated value)
published figures
Actual 2021
Actual 2020
Change
Actual 2020
Japan
176,620
176,189
431
182,183
Asia
9,826
7,104
2,722
7,104
North America
6,503
6,018
485
6,018
Oceania
6,294
5,157
1,137
5,157
Europe
2,939
3,504
- 565
3,504
Others
423
1,022
- 599
1,022
Overseas Sales Total
25,987
22,808
3,179
22,808
All Total
202,607
198,998
3,609
204,992
Overseas Sales (%)
12.8
11.5
1.4
11.1
(Note) From the beginning of the fiscal year, the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition"
3) Financial Data
Sales
(Million Yen, %)
(Million Yen)
After applying revenue recognition
*Previous year
(Our estimated value)
published figures
Impact of fluctuations
Actual 2021
Actual 2020
Change
in foreign exchange
Actual 2020
rates related to
ANZCO
Ham/Sausage
41,783
42,069
- 286
- 0.7
53
42,827
Processed Foods
35,377
34,631
746
2.2
195
35,281
Meat
121,012
118,613
2,399
2.0
2,271
123,198
Others
4,436
3,685
751
20.4
249
3,685
Total
202,607
198,998
3,609
1.8
2,770
204,992
SG & A Expenses
(Million Yen, %)
(Million Yen)
After applying revenue recognition
*Previous year
(Our estimated value)
published figures
Actual 2021
Actual 2020
Change
Actual 2020
Labor Expenses
8,753
8,779
- 26
- 0.3
8,779
Shipping / Handling
9,274
9,111
163
1.8
9,251
Advertisement
1,051
1,002
49
4.9
1,495
Sales Fees
14
18
- 4
- 22.2
790
Packing
768
750
18
2.4
750
Depreciation
447
464
- 17
- 3.7
464
Other Expenses
5,629
5,382
247
4.6
5,604
Total
25,939
25,510
429
1.7
27,137
Non-Operational G/L
(Million Yen, %)
Actual 2021
Actual 2020
Change
Equity Method
447
242
204
84.7
Financing
77
10
66
670.0
Others
345
234
111
47.4
Total
870
487
382
78.6
*Major G/L( Equity in earnings of affiliates)
Actual 2021 Actual 2020
Change
IPC (USA)
462
228
234
MIY (JPN)
- 1
- 1
- 0
ABC (THA)
- 91
- 42
- 49
Extra-ordinary Gain/Loss
(Million Yen, %)
Actual 2021
Actual 2020
Change
Sales of Investment Securities
55
- 2
57
Others
- 12
- 46
34
Total
42
- 47
89
(Note) From the beginning of the fiscal year, the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition"
Forecast of Business Results and Dividends
Business Results Forecast
(Million Yen)
First Half
Second Half
Year
2021 F'cast
Change
2021 F'cast
Change
2021 F'cast
Change
Sales
410,000
9,588
410,000
- 1,126
820,000
8,462
Operating Income
12,000
- 241
11,000
- 777
23,000
- 1,018
Non-operating G/L
500
- 418
1,500
- 564
2,000
- 982
Ordinary Income
12,500
- 1,044
12,500
- 956
25,000
- 2,000
Extra-ordinary G/L
- 100
- 2,566
- 1,500
- 1,147
- 1,600
- 3,713
Income Before Taxes
12,400
- 3,610
11,000
- 2,103
23,400
- 5,713
Net Income
8,500
- 2,446
7,500
- 1,758
16,000
- 4,204
Dividends Forecasts
End of Year
EPS F'cast
Payout Ratio
Yen
Yen
％
2020 Actual
21.00
68.61
30.6
2021 Forecast
22.00
54.66
40.3
Operating Segment Information Forecast
(Million Yen, %)
First Half
Second Half
Year
2020 F'cast
Change
2020 F'cast
Change
2020 F'cast
Change
Processed Foods Division
Sales
148,000
1,071
148,000
- 4,435
296,000
- 3,364
OP Margin
5,800
353
5,100
- 1,850
10,900
- 1,497
% of Sales
3.9
0.2
3.4
- 1.1
3.7
- 0.5
Meat Division
Sales
260,000
8,510
260,000
3,368
520,000
11,878
OP Margin
7,000
- 637
6,700
894
13,700
257
% of Sales
2.7
- 0.3
2.6
0.3
2.6
- 0.0
Others/Adjustments
Sales
2,000
8
2,000
- 60
4,000
- 52
OP Margin
- 800
43
- 800
179
- 1,600
222
Consolidated
Sales
410,000
9,588
410,000
- 1,126
820,000
8,462
OP Margin
12,000
- 241
11,000
- 777
23,000
- 1,018
% of Sales
2.9
- 0.1
2.7
- 0.2
2.8
- 0.2
(Note) From the beginning of the fiscal year, the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Corporate Accounting Standard No. 29) has been applied to the business forecast for the current fiscal year.
In the fiscal year ending March 2021, the Company's estimated values after the application of the relevant accounting standards are used for comparison with the current fiscal year.
