August 8, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022

Company name: ITOKI CORPORATION Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 7972 URL: https://www.itoki.jp/ Representative: Koji Minato, President Inquiries: Yoshiaki Moriya, Director, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Administrative Division TEL: +81-3-6910-3910 (from overseas)

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 8, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting: Yes (for analysts)

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated performance for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December

31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Six months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % June 30, 2022 63,756 3.4 4,371 47.0 4,416 56.0 3,676 60.5 June 30, 2021 61,635 (4.7) 2,973 13.0 2,830 12.9 2,290 90.3 Note: Comprehensive income For the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022: 3,664 million yen [47.0%] For the first six months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021: 2,492 million yen [168.5%] Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Six months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2022 81.27 - June 30, 2021 50.72 50.32 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen June 30, 2022 111,492 48,333 43.2 1,064.63 December 31, 2021 103,898 45,076 43.2 992.89 Reference: Equity As of June 30, 2022: 48,209 million yen As of December 31, 2021: 44,885 million yen

