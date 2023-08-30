Itoki Corporation

TSE Prime Market Code: 7972

August 30, 2023

Notice on our report updated by Omega Investment Co., Ltd

We would like to notify you that our report has been recently updated by Omega Investment Co., Ltd.

While promoting our medium-term management plan, which ends in fiscal 2023, we are implementing various structural reforms and working hard to realize them. We will continue to strive to improve our corporate value, and we appreciate your continued support and encouragement.

Updated date: August 22, 2023

Websitehttps://omega-inv.com/2023/08/22/7972cn2q/(PDF)

Contact Information

PR/IR Division Itoki Corporation

Koba

Phone: +81 (0)3-6910-3910

E-mail:itk-ir@itoki.jp

