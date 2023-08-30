Itoki Corporation
TSE Prime Market Code: 7972
August 30, 2023
Notice on our report updated by Omega Investment Co., Ltd
We would like to notify you that our report has been recently updated by Omega Investment Co., Ltd.
While promoting our medium-term management plan, which ends in fiscal 2023, we are implementing various structural reforms and working hard to realize them. We will continue to strive to improve our corporate value, and we appreciate your continued support and encouragement.
Updated date: August 22, 2023
Website：https://omega-inv.com/2023/08/22/7972cn2q/(PDF)
