Itoki Corporation Transcript of Financial Results Briefing for the first six months of FY ending December 31, 2023 This is a transcript of the financial results briefing of Itoki Corporation for the first six months of FY ending December 31, 2023. 【Speakers】 Mr. Koji Minato, President & Representative Director, Itoki Corporation Mr. Yoshiaki Moriya, Director, Managing Executive Officer, and Head of Administrative Dept., Itoki Corporation

Mr. Yoshiaki Moriya: Thank you very much for joining us today. I'm Moriya serving as head of Administrative Department of Itoki Corporation. I'll report the financial results for the second quarter of the term ending December 2023, which were disclosed on August 7. In summary, sales and profit grew considerably thanks to the continuous efforts to enhance the earning capacity and the favorable market environment. As a result, PBR improved to 1. This slide shows the graphs of net sales and operating profit. As the V-shaped recovery continued, not only net sales and operating profit shown here, but also ordinary and net profits, etc. hit a record high in the first half.

I'll describe the results. Net sales were healthy and profit margin improved, so profit was better than expected. As every segment performed well, net sales grew 7% year on year to 68.1 billion yen. In addition, the revision to selling prices turned out to be effective, and gross profit margin improved to 39.6%. Regarding SG&A expenses, there were expenses for marketing, but distribution costs were curtailed and the augmentation rate of SG&A expenses was less than sales growth rate. As a result, operating profit and operating profit margin improved to 7 billion yen and 10.3%, respectively. Operating profit rose considerably by about 60% from 2022. Profit attributable to owners of parent was 4.7 billion yen. Despite the recoil from the posting of extraordinary profit in 2022, net profit rose about 28% year on year, marking a record high.

I'll describe assets and cash flows. Total assets decreased 3.6 billion yen. This is mainly because cash decreased through the payment of other accounts payable. Net assets increased 3.5 billion, exceeding 50 billion yen, because a profit was posted. Capital-to-asset ratio was 47.7%. Some cash was required for paying tax, which augmented due to the profit growth, strategic expenditure for operating assets, and increasing the dividend amount, but we have secured sufficient assets.