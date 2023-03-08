Advanced search
    ITRI   US4657411066

ITRON, INC.

(ITRI)
03-07-2023
53.69 USD   -2.68%
Duquesne Light Company to Improve Operational Efficiency with Itron's Smart Street Lighting Solution

03/08/2023 | 08:47am EST
Pennsylvania Utility to Take Advantage of Itron’s IIoT Street Lighting Canopy to Modernize its Infrastructure and Enable Smart City Applications

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced it has signed a contract with Duquesne Light Company (DLC) to improve operational efficiency, modernize its infrastructure and enable smart city applications with Itron’s smart street lighting solution.

A provider of safe, reliable and resilient electricity to more than 600,000 customers in Allegheny and Beaver counties located in southwestern Pennsylvania, DLC will deploy approximately 60,000 Itron mesh-enabled streetlight nodes to provide secure two-way monitoring and control for outdoor street and area lighting. DLC will also utilize Itron’s leading smart cities central management software, Streetlight.Vision (SLV), along with SLV:GO integrated field operations platform. This will equip the utility to improve energy efficiencies and optimize streetlight performance with advanced asset management, analytics and control capabilities. With this solution, the utility will be able to enhance the customer experience and improve operations by proactively alerting DLC of lamp failures, location changes and power supply failures. In addition, the smart streetlights will provide a multi-application industrial IoT (IIoT) canopy capable of supporting additional smart city and smart utility sensors and applications.

“As part of DLC’s vision of a clean energy future for all, we are committed to investing in new technologies that benefit our communities and customers and ensure a more sustainable, equitable future,” said Yvonne Phillips, director of meter operations at DLC. “We look forward to modernizing our lighting infrastructure with Itron’s smart street lighting solution, which will improve asset maintenance and enhance operational efficiency while also enabling additional smart city applications as the need arises in the future.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with DLC to deploy a smart lighting solution that will proactively meet the needs of tomorrow, today,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “With our solution, DLC will be able to save energy and improve asset management with real-time visibility into every streetlight while simultaneously laying a foundation for future IIoT and smart city use cases.”

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

About Duquesne Light Company

Duquesne Light Company (DLC) is committed to more than keeping the lights on; we power the moments in our customers’ lives. As a next-generation energy company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, DLC’s 1,700-plus employees are dedicated to providing safe, reliable, resilient and affordable power to more than 600,000 customers across southwestern Pennsylvania, including the city of Pittsburgh. To learn more, visit DuquesneLight.com.


© Business Wire 2023
