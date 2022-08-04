Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Itron, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITRI   US4657411066

ITRON, INC.

(ITRI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
58.62 USD   +2.36%
08:38aITRON : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updated Full-Year 2022 Guidance - Form 8-K
PU
08:38aITRON, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:33aItron Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updated Full-Year 2022 Guidance
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itron : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updated Full-Year 2022 Guidance - Form 8-K

08/04/2022 | 08:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Itron Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updated Full-Year 2022 Guidance

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 4, 2022--Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) announced today financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Key results for the quarter include (compared with the second quarter of 2021):

  • Revenue of $432 million, compared with $489 million;
  • Gross margin of 29.2%; compared with 30.6%;
  • GAAP net loss of $(37) million, compared with $(33) million;
  • GAAP loss per share (EPS) of $(0.82), compared with $(0.73);
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.07, compared with $0.28;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $17 million, compared with $36 million;
  • Free cash flow of $10 million, compared with $64 million; and
  • Total backlog of $4.1 billion, compared with $3.5 billion.

"In the second quarter of 2022, we continued to be impacted operationally by supply constraints and manufacturing inefficiencies. Meanwhile demand for our solutions remained strong with a healthy book-to-bill ratio and another record set for total ending backlog as well as 12-month backlog," said Tom Deitrich, Itron's president and chief executive officer.

Summary of Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Results
 (All comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue
 Total second quarter revenue decreased 12% to $432 million, or 8%, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The decrease was due to the continued impact of component constraints limiting our ability to meet customer demand.

Device Solutions revenue declined 36%, Networked Solutions revenue increased 2%, and Outcomes revenue decreased 6%.

Gross Margin
 Consolidated company gross margin of 29.2% decreased 140 basis points from the prior year, primarily due to inflationary pressures and inefficiencies driven by component shortages.

Operating Expenses and Operating Income (Loss)
 GAAP operating expenses of $160 million increased $3 million from the prior year. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $117 million decreased $6 million from the prior year primarily due to lower product development expenses.

GAAP operating loss of $(34) million was $27 million higher than the prior year. GAAP operating loss includes goodwill impairment of $38.5 million related to our Device Solutions segment. Non-GAAP operating income of $9 million was $18 million lower than last year. The decreases were primarily due to lower gross profit.

Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) per Share
 Net loss attributable to Itron, Inc. for the quarter was $(37) million, or $(0.82) per share, compared with $(33) million, or $(0.73) per share in 2021. The greater net loss was driven by a larger GAAP operating loss, partially offset by lower interest expense.

Non-GAAP net income, which excludes certain charges including amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, debt extinguishment, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiatives, acquisition and integration, goodwill impairment, and the income tax effect of those adjustments, was $3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared with $13 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in 2021. The lower year-over-year results were due to lower non-GAAP operating income and a higher effective tax rate.

Cash Flow
 Net cash provided by operating activities was $15 million in the second quarter compared with $73 million in the same quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was $10 million in the second quarter compared with $64 million in the prior year. The year-over-year decrease in cash flow was driven by reduced non-GAAP EBITDA and timing of working capital.

Other Measures
 Total backlog was $4.1 billion and 12-month backlog was $1.7 billion, compared with $3.5 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively, in the prior year. Bookings in the quarter totaled $612 million.

Financial Guidance Update
 Itron's guidance for the full year 2022 has been updated as follows:

  • Revenue between $1.85 to $1.9 billion vs. previous guidance of $2.0 to $2.1 billion
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $0.70 to $0.90 vs. previous guidance of $1.25 to $1.75

The guidance assumes a Euro to U.S. dollar foreign currency exchange rate of 1.06 on average in the second half of 2022, average fully diluted shares outstanding of approximately 45.3 million for the full year, non-GAAP effective tax rate for the full year of approximately 30%.

A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP diluted EPS to the GAAP diluted EPS has not been provided because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the potential amount or timing of restructuring and acquisition and integration-related expenses and their related tax effects without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP results for the guidance period.

Earnings Conference Call
 Itron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and guidance contained in this release at 10 a.m. EDT on Aug. 4, 2022. The call will be webcast in a listen-only mode. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available 10 minutes before the start of the call and will be accessible on Itron's website at http://investors.itron.com/events.cfm. A replay of the audio webcast will be made available at http://investors.itron.com/events.cfm. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EDT. To access the telephone replay, dial 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and enter passcode 5692928.

About Itron
 Itron® enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
 This release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical factors nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based on our expectations about, among others, revenues, operations, financial performance, earnings, liquidity, earnings per share, cash flows and restructuring activities including headcount reductions and other cost savings initiatives. This document reflects our current strategy, plans and expectations and is based on information currently available as of the date of this release. When we use words such as "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "goal", "seek", "project", "estimate", "future", "strategy", "objective", "may", "likely", "should", "will", "will continue", and similar expressions, including related to future periods, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates. Although we believe the estimates and assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these estimates or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these estimates and assumptions could be incorrect. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that we believe could affect our results include our ability to execute on our restructuring plans, our ability to achieve estimated cost savings, the rate and timing of customer demand for our products, rescheduling of current customer orders, changes in estimated liabilities for product warranties, adverse impacts of litigation, changes in laws and regulations, our dependence on new product development and intellectual property, future acquisitions, changes in estimates for stock-based and bonus compensation, increasing volatility in foreign exchange rates, international business risks, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation those resulting from extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors that are more fully described in Part I, Item 1A: Risk Factors included in our 2021 Annual Report and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral.

Non-GAAP Financial Information
 To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we use certain adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, constant currency, and free cash flow. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude certain costs in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from those reported by other companies.

ITRON, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues

Product revenues

$

359,898

$

411,719

$

759,708

$

854,523

Service revenues

71,984

77,693

147,505

154,463

Total revenues

431,882

489,412

907,213

1,008,986

Cost of revenues

Product cost of revenues

265,278

295,064

560,098

602,755

Service cost of revenues

40,499

44,473

85,786

89,312

Total cost of revenues

305,777

339,537

645,884

692,067

Gross profit

126,105

149,875

261,329

316,919

Operating expenses

Sales, general and administrative

72,877

74,144

149,278

150,136

Research and development

45,055

48,763

94,651

100,490

Amortization of intangible assets

6,485

8,997

13,038

17,970

Restructuring

(3,459

)

192

(9,825

)

(1,788

)

Loss on sale of business

194

24,711

2,415

26,103

Goodwill impairment

38,480

-

38,480

-

Total operating expenses

159,632

156,807

288,037

292,911

Operating income (loss)

(33,527

)

(6,932

)

(26,708

)

24,008

Other income (expense)

Interest income

349

432

566

974

Interest expense

(1,660

)

(14,004

)

(3,252

)

(24,479

)

Other income (expense), net

(1,386

)

(12,157

)

(2,075

)

(14,923

)

Total other income (expense)

(2,697

)

(25,729

)

(4,761

)

(38,428

)

Loss before income taxes

(36,224

)

(32,661

)

(31,469

)

(14,420

)

Income tax benefit (provision)

(641

)

216

(4,500

)

(4,445

)

Net loss

(36,865

)

(32,445

)

(35,969

)

(18,865

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

102

678

92

1,655

Net loss attributable to Itron, Inc.

$

(36,967

)

$

(33,123

)

$

(36,061

)

$

(20,520

)

Net loss per common share - Basic

$

(0.82

)

$

(0.73

)

$

(0.80

)

$

(0.47

)

Net loss per common share - Diluted

$

(0.82

)

$

(0.73

)

$

(0.80

)

$

(0.47

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic

45,066

45,142

45,042

43,344

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted

45,066

45,142

45,042

43,344

ITRON, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Product revenues

Device Solutions

$

103,433

$

160,647

$

241,319

$

330,978

Networked Solutions

241,592

235,167

490,860

493,870

Outcomes

14,873

15,905

27,529

29,675

Total Company

$

359,898

$

411,719

$

759,708

$

854,523

Service revenues

Device Solutions

$

1,377

$

2,320

$

3,056

$

4,770

Networked Solutions

27,870

29,891

57,422

59,502

Outcomes

42,737

45,482

87,027

90,191

Total Company

$

71,984

$

77,693

$

147,505

$

154,463

Total revenues

Device Solutions

$

104,810

$

162,967

$

244,375

$

335,748

Networked Solutions

269,462

265,058

548,282

553,372

Outcomes

57,610

61,387

114,556

119,866

Total Company

$

431,882

$

489,412

$

907,213

$

1,008,986

Gross profit

Device Solutions

$

13,878

$

30,452

$

35,684

$

62,748

Networked Solutions

89,909

95,953

181,260

208,712

Outcomes

22,318

23,470

44,385

45,459

Total Company

$

126,105

$

149,875

$

261,329

$

316,919

Operating income (loss)

Device Solutions

$

5,459

$

19,988

$

17,037

$

41,689

Networked Solutions

62,282

64,630

123,289

143,921

Outcomes

9,109

12,537

17,450

22,873

Corporate unallocated

(110,377

)

(104,087

)

(184,484

)

(184,475

)

Total Company

$

(33,527

)

$

(6,932

)

$

(26,708

)

$

24,008

ITRON, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

208,500

$

162,579

Accounts receivable, net

259,657

298,459

Inventories

174,522

165,799

Other current assets

113,409

123,092

Total current assets

756,088

749,929

Property, plant, and equipment, net

150,663

163,184

Deferred tax assets, net

187,178

181,472

Other long-term assets

41,395

42,178

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

58,083

65,523

Intangible assets, net

78,030

92,529

Goodwill

1,036,160

1,098,975

Total assets

$

2,307,597

$

2,393,790

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

169,368

$

193,129

Other current liabilities

52,102

81,253

Wages and benefits payable

88,933

113,532

Taxes payable

13,371

12,208

Current portion of warranty

17,378

18,406

Unearned revenue

120,038

82,816

Total current liabilities

461,190

501,344

Long-term debt, net

451,369

450,228

Long-term warranty

11,331

13,616

Pension benefit obligation

77,396

87,863

Deferred tax liabilities, net

1,849

2,000

Operating lease liabilities

50,082

57,314

Other long-term obligations

121,280

138,666

Total liabilities

1,174,497

1,251,031

Equity

Common stock

1,777,476

1,779,775

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(115,705

)

(148,098

)

Accumulated deficit

(551,661

)

(515,600

)

Total Itron, Inc. shareholders' equity

1,110,110

1,116,077

Noncontrolling interests

22,990

26,682

Total equity

1,133,100

1,142,759

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,307,597

$

2,393,790

ITRON, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Operating activities

Net loss

$

(35,969

)

$

(18,865

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

33,251

42,919

Non-cash operating lease expense

8,234

8,647

Stock-based compensation

12,532

12,586

Amortization of prepaid debt fees

1,720

4,315

Deferred taxes, net

(4,061

)

(2,942

)

Loss on sale of business

2,415

26,103

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

-

10,000

Goodwill impairment

38,480

-

Restructuring, non-cash

(817

)

878

Other adjustments, net

194

13,913

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and sale of business:

Accounts receivable

28,924

29,549

Inventories

(13,592

)

70

Other current assets

(10,688

)

22,164

Other long-term assets

(3,134

)

6,207

Accounts payable, other current liabilities, and taxes payable

(24,604

)

(43,115

)

Wages and benefits payable

(22,264

)

17,815

Unearned revenue

36,093

17,106

Warranty

(2,501

)

(4,744

)

Other operating, net

(21,557

)

(19,926

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

22,656

122,680

Investing activities

Net proceeds related to the sale of business

55,933

3,142

Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment

(10,663

)

(20,476

)

Business acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired

23

-

Other investing, net

1,722

2,819

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

47,015

(14,515

)

Financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings

-

460,000

Payments on debt

-

(915,000

)

Issuance of common stock

1,797

3,255

Proceeds from common stock offering

-

389,419

Proceeds from sale of warrants

-

45,349

Purchases of convertible note hedge contracts

-

(84,139

)

Repurchase of common stock

(16,972

)

-

Prepaid debt fees

(695

)

(12,021

)

Other financing, net

(4,206

)

4,993

Net cash used in financing activities

(20,076

)

(108,144

)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(3,674

)

177

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

45,921

198

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

162,579

206,933

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

208,500

$

207,131

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define such measures differently. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable financial measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the table captioned Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and/or as a means for determining executive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and ability to service debt by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance, as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. Our executive compensation plans exclude non-cash charges related to amortization of intangibles and certain discrete cash and non-cash charges, such as acquisition and integration related expenses, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, goodwill impairment, or restructuring charges. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and because they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to analyze the health of our business.

Non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income - We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding certain expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative, goodwill impairment, and acquisition and integration. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding the expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative, goodwill impairment, and acquisition and integration. Acquisition and integration related expenses include costs, which are incurred to affect and integrate business combinations, such as professional fees, certain employee retention and salaries related to integration, severances, contract terminations, travel costs related to knowledge transfer, system conversion costs, and asset impairment charges. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of expenses that are related to acquisitions and restructuring projects. By excluding these expenses, we believe that it is easier for management and investors to compare our financial results over multiple periods and analyze trends in our operations. For example, in certain periods, expenses related to amortization of intangible assets may decrease, which would improve GAAP operating margins, yet the improvement in GAAP operating margins due to this lower expense is not necessarily reflective of an improvement in our core business. There are some limitations related to the use of non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income versus operating expenses and operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information about the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income and evaluating non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income together with GAAP operating expense and operating income.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS - We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc. excluding the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, debt extinguishment, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative, acquisition and integration, goodwill impairment, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding during the period calculated on a GAAP basis and then reduced to reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the convertible note hedge transaction entered into in connection with the 0% Convertible Notes due 2026 issued in March 2021. We consider these financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors for the same reasons that we use non-GAAP operating income. The same limitations described above regarding our use of non-GAAP operating income apply to our use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS together with GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. and GAAP diluted EPS.

For interim periods the budgeted annual effective tax rate (AETR) is used, adjusted for any discrete items, as defined in Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 740 - Income Taxes. The budgeted AETR is determined at the beginning of the fiscal year. The AETR is revised throughout the year based on changes to our full-year forecast. If the revised AETR increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the budgeted AETR due to changes in the full-year forecast during the year, the revised AETR is used in place of the budgeted AETR beginning with the quarter the 200 basis point threshold is exceeded and going forward for all subsequent interim quarters in the year. We continue to assess the AETR based on latest forecast throughout the year and use the most recent AETR anytime it increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the prior interim period.

Adjusted EBITDA - We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) (a) minus interest income, (b) plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, debt extinguishment, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative, goodwill impairment, acquisition and integration, and (c) excluding income tax provision or benefit. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure for executive compensation. A limitation to using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period and the measure includes some non-cash items and excludes other non-cash items. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the items that our peer companies exclude when they report their results. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP net income (loss).

Free cash flow - We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our operations and repay our debt. The same limitations described above regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA apply to our use of free cash flow. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts and reconciling to free cash flow.

Constant currency - We refer to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in our discussions of financial results, which references the differences between the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate operating results from the entity's functional currency into U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. We also use the term "constant currency", which represents financial results adjusted to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates as compared with the rates in the comparable prior year period. We calculate the constant currency change as the difference between the current period results and the comparable prior period's results restated using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

ITRON, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

GAAP operating expenses

$

159,632

$

156,807

$

288,037

$

292,911

Amortization of intangible assets

(6,485

)

(8,997

)

(13,038

)

(17,970

)

Restructuring

3,459

(192

)

9,825

1,788

Loss on sale of business

(194

)

(24,711

)

(2,415

)

(26,103

)

Strategic initiative

(710

)

-

(710

)

-

Goodwill impairment

(38,480

)

-

(38,480

)

-

Acquisition and integration

(154

)

109

(216

)

486

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

117,068

$

123,016

$

243,003

$

251,112

NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

GAAP operating income (loss)

$

(33,527

)

$

(6,932

)

$

(26,708

)

$

24,008

Amortization of intangible assets

6,485

8,997

13,038

17,970

Restructuring

(3,459

)

192

(9,825

)

(1,788

)

Loss on sale of business

194

24,711

2,415

26,103

Strategic initiative

710

-

710

-

Goodwill impairment

38,480

-

38,480

-

Acquisition and integration

154

(109

)

216

(486

)

Non-GAAP operating income

$

9,037

$

26,859

$

18,326

$

65,807

NON-GAAP NET INCOME & DILUTED EPS

GAAP net loss attributable to Itron, Inc.

$

(36,967

)

$

(33,123

)

$

(36,061

)

$

(20,520

)

Amortization of intangible assets

6,485

8,997

13,038

17,970

Amortization of debt placement fees

836

12,695

1,632

15,347

Debt extinguishment

-

10,000

-

11,681

Restructuring

(3,459

)

192

(9,825

)

(1,788

)

Loss on sale of business

194

24,711

2,415

26,103

Strategic initiative

710

-

710

-

Acquisition and integration

154

(109

)

216

(486

)

Goodwill impairment

38,480

-

38,480

-

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(3,300

)

(10,719

)

(2,301

)

(13,716

)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc.

$

3,133

$

12,644

$

8,304

$

34,591

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

0.07

$

0.28

$

0.18

$

0.79

Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted

45,228

45,478

45,234

43,731

ADJUSTED EBITDA

GAAP net loss attributable to Itron, Inc.

$

(36,967

)

$

(33,123

)

$

(36,061

)

$

(20,520

)

Interest income

(349

)

(432

)

(566

)

(974

)

Interest expense

1,660

14,004

3,252

24,479

Income tax provision (benefit)

641

(216

)

4,500

4,445

Debt extinguishment

-

10,000

-

11,681

Depreciation and amortization

16,414

21,109

33,251

42,919

Restructuring

(3,459

)

192

(9,825

)

(1,788

)

Loss on sale of business

194

24,711

2,415

26,103

Strategic initiative

710

-

710

-

Goodwill impairment

38,480

-

38,480

-

Acquisition and integration

154

(109

)

216

(486

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

17,478

$

36,136

$

36,372

$

85,859

FREE CASH FLOW

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

15,065

$

72,725

$

22,656

$

122,680

Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment

(5,294

)

(9,064

)

(10,663

)

(20,476

)

Free Cash Flow

$

9,771

$

63,661

$

11,993

$

102,204

Contacts

Itron, Inc.
Kenneth P. Gianella
Vice President, Investor Relations
(669) 770-4643

David Means
Director, Investor Relations
(737) 242-8448

Disclaimer

Itron Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 12:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITRON, INC.
08:38aITRON : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updated Full-Year 2022 Guidanc..
PU
08:38aITRON, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
08:33aItron Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updated Full-Year 2022 Guidan..
BU
08:31aEarnings Flash (ITRI) ITRON Reports Q2 Revenue $431.9M
MT
08:31aEarnings Flash (ITRI) ITRON Reports Q2 EPS $0.07
MT
07/27Itron Accepting Nominations for Fourth Annual Itron Innovator Award
BU
07/22ITRON : Overcoming Obstacles with Cutting-Edge Solutions in the Asia-Pacific Region
PU
07/20JPMorgan Raises Itron's Price Target to $73 From $71, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
07/20Itron Expands Sales Channel Partner Program to Asia Pacific
MT
07/19Itron Launches New Sales Channel Partner Program for Asia-Pacific Region
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITRON, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 017 M - -
Net income 2022 36,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 74,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 642 M 2 642 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 5 635
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ITRON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Itron, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITRON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 58,62 $
Average target price 65,56 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas L. Deitrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joan Schweikart Hooper Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lynda L. Ziegler Chairman
Richard Christensen Senior VP-Global Research & Development
Gary E. Pruitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITRON, INC.-14.45%2 642
KEYENCE CORPORATION-25.07%97 841
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-22.49%75 224
EATON CORPORATION PLC-15.29%59 227
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-3.39%53 344
NIDEC CORPORATION-29.34%40 930