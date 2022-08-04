Itron : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updated Full-Year 2022 Guidance - Form 8-K
08/04/2022 | 08:38am EDT
Itron Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updated Full-Year 2022 Guidance
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 4, 2022--Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) announced today financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Key results for the quarter include (compared with the second quarter of 2021):
Revenue of $432 million, compared with $489 million;
Gross margin of 29.2%; compared with 30.6%;
GAAP net loss of $(37) million, compared with $(33) million;
GAAP loss per share (EPS) of $(0.82), compared with $(0.73);
Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.07, compared with $0.28;
Adjusted EBITDA of $17 million, compared with $36 million;
Free cash flow of $10 million, compared with $64 million; and
Total backlog of $4.1 billion, compared with $3.5 billion.
"In the second quarter of 2022, we continued to be impacted operationally by supply constraints and manufacturing inefficiencies. Meanwhile demand for our solutions remained strong with a healthy book-to-bill ratio and another record set for total ending backlog as well as 12-month backlog," said Tom Deitrich, Itron's president and chief executive officer.
Summary of Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Results (All comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted)
Revenue Total second quarter revenue decreased 12% to $432 million, or 8%, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The decrease was due to the continued impact of component constraints limiting our ability to meet customer demand.
Gross Margin Consolidated company gross margin of 29.2% decreased 140 basis points from the prior year, primarily due to inflationary pressures and inefficiencies driven by component shortages.
Operating Expenses and Operating Income (Loss) GAAP operating expenses of $160 million increased $3 million from the prior year. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $117 million decreased $6 million from the prior year primarily due to lower product development expenses.
GAAP operating loss of $(34) million was $27 million higher than the prior year. GAAP operating loss includes goodwill impairment of $38.5 million related to our Device Solutions segment. Non-GAAP operating income of $9 million was $18 million lower than last year. The decreases were primarily due to lower gross profit.
Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) per Share Net loss attributable to Itron, Inc. for the quarter was $(37) million, or $(0.82) per share, compared with $(33) million, or $(0.73) per share in 2021. The greater net loss was driven by a larger GAAP operating loss, partially offset by lower interest expense.
Non-GAAP net income, which excludes certain charges including amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, debt extinguishment, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiatives, acquisition and integration, goodwill impairment, and the income tax effect of those adjustments, was $3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared with $13 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in 2021. The lower year-over-year results were due to lower non-GAAP operating income and a higher effective tax rate.
Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities was $15 million in the second quarter compared with $73 million in the same quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was $10 million in the second quarter compared with $64 million in the prior year. The year-over-year decrease in cash flow was driven by reduced non-GAAP EBITDA and timing of working capital.
Other Measures Total backlog was $4.1 billion and 12-month backlog was $1.7 billion, compared with $3.5 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively, in the prior year. Bookings in the quarter totaled $612 million.
Financial Guidance Update Itron's guidance for the full year 2022 has been updated as follows:
Revenue between $1.85 to $1.9 billion vs. previous guidance of $2.0 to $2.1 billion
Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $0.70 to $0.90 vs. previous guidance of $1.25 to $1.75
The guidance assumes a Euro to U.S. dollar foreign currency exchange rate of 1.06 on average in the second half of 2022, average fully diluted shares outstanding of approximately 45.3 million for the full year, non-GAAP effective tax rate for the full year of approximately 30%.
A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP diluted EPS to the GAAP diluted EPS has not been provided because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the potential amount or timing of restructuring and acquisition and integration-related expenses and their related tax effects without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP results for the guidance period.
ITRON, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Product revenues
$
359,898
$
411,719
$
759,708
$
854,523
Service revenues
71,984
77,693
147,505
154,463
Total revenues
431,882
489,412
907,213
1,008,986
Cost of revenues
Product cost of revenues
265,278
295,064
560,098
602,755
Service cost of revenues
40,499
44,473
85,786
89,312
Total cost of revenues
305,777
339,537
645,884
692,067
Gross profit
126,105
149,875
261,329
316,919
Operating expenses
Sales, general and administrative
72,877
74,144
149,278
150,136
Research and development
45,055
48,763
94,651
100,490
Amortization of intangible assets
6,485
8,997
13,038
17,970
Restructuring
(3,459
)
192
(9,825
)
(1,788
)
Loss on sale of business
194
24,711
2,415
26,103
Goodwill impairment
38,480
-
38,480
-
Total operating expenses
159,632
156,807
288,037
292,911
Operating income (loss)
(33,527
)
(6,932
)
(26,708
)
24,008
Other income (expense)
Interest income
349
432
566
974
Interest expense
(1,660
)
(14,004
)
(3,252
)
(24,479
)
Other income (expense), net
(1,386
)
(12,157
)
(2,075
)
(14,923
)
Total other income (expense)
(2,697
)
(25,729
)
(4,761
)
(38,428
)
Loss before income taxes
(36,224
)
(32,661
)
(31,469
)
(14,420
)
Income tax benefit (provision)
(641
)
216
(4,500
)
(4,445
)
Net loss
(36,865
)
(32,445
)
(35,969
)
(18,865
)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
102
678
92
1,655
Net loss attributable to Itron, Inc.
$
(36,967
)
$
(33,123
)
$
(36,061
)
$
(20,520
)
Net loss per common share - Basic
$
(0.82
)
$
(0.73
)
$
(0.80
)
$
(0.47
)
Net loss per common share - Diluted
$
(0.82
)
$
(0.73
)
$
(0.80
)
$
(0.47
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic
45,066
45,142
45,042
43,344
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
45,066
45,142
45,042
43,344
ITRON, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Product revenues
Device Solutions
$
103,433
$
160,647
$
241,319
$
330,978
Networked Solutions
241,592
235,167
490,860
493,870
Outcomes
14,873
15,905
27,529
29,675
Total Company
$
359,898
$
411,719
$
759,708
$
854,523
Service revenues
Device Solutions
$
1,377
$
2,320
$
3,056
$
4,770
Networked Solutions
27,870
29,891
57,422
59,502
Outcomes
42,737
45,482
87,027
90,191
Total Company
$
71,984
$
77,693
$
147,505
$
154,463
Total revenues
Device Solutions
$
104,810
$
162,967
$
244,375
$
335,748
Networked Solutions
269,462
265,058
548,282
553,372
Outcomes
57,610
61,387
114,556
119,866
Total Company
$
431,882
$
489,412
$
907,213
$
1,008,986
Gross profit
Device Solutions
$
13,878
$
30,452
$
35,684
$
62,748
Networked Solutions
89,909
95,953
181,260
208,712
Outcomes
22,318
23,470
44,385
45,459
Total Company
$
126,105
$
149,875
$
261,329
$
316,919
Operating income (loss)
Device Solutions
$
5,459
$
19,988
$
17,037
$
41,689
Networked Solutions
62,282
64,630
123,289
143,921
Outcomes
9,109
12,537
17,450
22,873
Corporate unallocated
(110,377
)
(104,087
)
(184,484
)
(184,475
)
Total Company
$
(33,527
)
$
(6,932
)
$
(26,708
)
$
24,008
ITRON, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
208,500
$
162,579
Accounts receivable, net
259,657
298,459
Inventories
174,522
165,799
Other current assets
113,409
123,092
Total current assets
756,088
749,929
Property, plant, and equipment, net
150,663
163,184
Deferred tax assets, net
187,178
181,472
Other long-term assets
41,395
42,178
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
58,083
65,523
Intangible assets, net
78,030
92,529
Goodwill
1,036,160
1,098,975
Total assets
$
2,307,597
$
2,393,790
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
169,368
$
193,129
Other current liabilities
52,102
81,253
Wages and benefits payable
88,933
113,532
Taxes payable
13,371
12,208
Current portion of warranty
17,378
18,406
Unearned revenue
120,038
82,816
Total current liabilities
461,190
501,344
Long-term debt, net
451,369
450,228
Long-term warranty
11,331
13,616
Pension benefit obligation
77,396
87,863
Deferred tax liabilities, net
1,849
2,000
Operating lease liabilities
50,082
57,314
Other long-term obligations
121,280
138,666
Total liabilities
1,174,497
1,251,031
Equity
Common stock
1,777,476
1,779,775
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(115,705
)
(148,098
)
Accumulated deficit
(551,661
)
(515,600
)
Total Itron, Inc. shareholders' equity
1,110,110
1,116,077
Noncontrolling interests
22,990
26,682
Total equity
1,133,100
1,142,759
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,307,597
$
2,393,790
ITRON, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(35,969
)
$
(18,865
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
33,251
42,919
Non-cash operating lease expense
8,234
8,647
Stock-based compensation
12,532
12,586
Amortization of prepaid debt fees
1,720
4,315
Deferred taxes, net
(4,061
)
(2,942
)
Loss on sale of business
2,415
26,103
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
-
10,000
Goodwill impairment
38,480
-
Restructuring, non-cash
(817
)
878
Other adjustments, net
194
13,913
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and sale of business:
Accounts receivable
28,924
29,549
Inventories
(13,592
)
70
Other current assets
(10,688
)
22,164
Other long-term assets
(3,134
)
6,207
Accounts payable, other current liabilities, and taxes payable
(24,604
)
(43,115
)
Wages and benefits payable
(22,264
)
17,815
Unearned revenue
36,093
17,106
Warranty
(2,501
)
(4,744
)
Other operating, net
(21,557
)
(19,926
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
22,656
122,680
Investing activities
Net proceeds related to the sale of business
55,933
3,142
Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment
(10,663
)
(20,476
)
Business acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired
23
-
Other investing, net
1,722
2,819
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
47,015
(14,515
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings
-
460,000
Payments on debt
-
(915,000
)
Issuance of common stock
1,797
3,255
Proceeds from common stock offering
-
389,419
Proceeds from sale of warrants
-
45,349
Purchases of convertible note hedge contracts
-
(84,139
)
Repurchase of common stock
(16,972
)
-
Prepaid debt fees
(695
)
(12,021
)
Other financing, net
(4,206
)
4,993
Net cash used in financing activities
(20,076
)
(108,144
)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(3,674
)
177
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
45,921
198
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
162,579
206,933
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
208,500
$
207,131
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define such measures differently. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable financial measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the table captioned Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and/or as a means for determining executive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and ability to service debt by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance, as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. Our executive compensation plans exclude non-cash charges related to amortization of intangibles and certain discrete cash and non-cash charges, such as acquisition and integration related expenses, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, goodwill impairment, or restructuring charges. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and because they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to analyze the health of our business.
Non-GAAP operating expensesand non-GAAP operating income - We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding certain expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative, goodwill impairment, and acquisition and integration. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding the expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative, goodwill impairment, and acquisition and integration. Acquisition and integration related expenses include costs, which are incurred to affect and integrate business combinations, such as professional fees, certain employee retention and salaries related to integration, severances, contract terminations, travel costs related to knowledge transfer, system conversion costs, and asset impairment charges. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of expenses that are related to acquisitions and restructuring projects. By excluding these expenses, we believe that it is easier for management and investors to compare our financial results over multiple periods and analyze trends in our operations. For example, in certain periods, expenses related to amortization of intangible assets may decrease, which would improve GAAP operating margins, yet the improvement in GAAP operating margins due to this lower expense is not necessarily reflective of an improvement in our core business. There are some limitations related to the use of non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income versus operating expenses and operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information about the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income and evaluating non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income together with GAAP operating expense and operating income.
Non-GAAP net incomeand non-GAAP diluted EPS - We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc. excluding the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, debt extinguishment, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative, acquisition and integration, goodwill impairment, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding during the period calculated on a GAAP basis and then reduced to reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the convertible note hedge transaction entered into in connection with the 0% Convertible Notes due 2026 issued in March 2021. We consider these financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors for the same reasons that we use non-GAAP operating income. The same limitations described above regarding our use of non-GAAP operating income apply to our use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS together with GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. and GAAP diluted EPS.
For interim periods the budgeted annual effective tax rate (AETR) is used, adjusted for any discrete items, as defined in Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 740 - Income Taxes. The budgeted AETR is determined at the beginning of the fiscal year. The AETR is revised throughout the year based on changes to our full-year forecast. If the revised AETR increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the budgeted AETR due to changes in the full-year forecast during the year, the revised AETR is used in place of the budgeted AETR beginning with the quarter the 200 basis point threshold is exceeded and going forward for all subsequent interim quarters in the year. We continue to assess the AETR based on latest forecast throughout the year and use the most recent AETR anytime it increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the prior interim period.
Adjusted EBITDA - We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) (a) minus interest income, (b) plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, debt extinguishment, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative, goodwill impairment, acquisition and integration, and (c) excluding income tax provision or benefit. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure for executive compensation. A limitation to using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period and the measure includes some non-cash items and excludes other non-cash items. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the items that our peer companies exclude when they report their results. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP net income (loss).
Free cash flow - We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our operations and repay our debt. The same limitations described above regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA apply to our use of free cash flow. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts and reconciling to free cash flow.
Constant currency - We refer to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in our discussions of financial results, which references the differences between the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate operating results from the entity's functional currency into U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. We also use the term "constant currency", which represents financial results adjusted to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates as compared with the rates in the comparable prior year period. We calculate the constant currency change as the difference between the current period results and the comparable prior period's results restated using current period foreign currency exchange rates.
The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
ITRON, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
GAAP operating expenses
$
159,632
$
156,807
$
288,037
$
292,911
Amortization of intangible assets
(6,485
)
(8,997
)
(13,038
)
(17,970
)
Restructuring
3,459
(192
)
9,825
1,788
Loss on sale of business
(194
)
(24,711
)
(2,415
)
(26,103
)
Strategic initiative
(710
)
-
(710
)
-
Goodwill impairment
(38,480
)
-
(38,480
)
-
Acquisition and integration
(154
)
109
(216
)
486
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
117,068
$
123,016
$
243,003
$
251,112
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
GAAP operating income (loss)
$
(33,527
)
$
(6,932
)
$
(26,708
)
$
24,008
Amortization of intangible assets
6,485
8,997
13,038
17,970
Restructuring
(3,459
)
192
(9,825
)
(1,788
)
Loss on sale of business
194
24,711
2,415
26,103
Strategic initiative
710
-
710
-
Goodwill impairment
38,480
-
38,480
-
Acquisition and integration
154
(109
)
216
(486
)
Non-GAAP operating income
$
9,037
$
26,859
$
18,326
$
65,807
NON-GAAP NET INCOME & DILUTED EPS
GAAP net loss attributable to Itron, Inc.
$
(36,967
)
$
(33,123
)
$
(36,061
)
$
(20,520
)
Amortization of intangible assets
6,485
8,997
13,038
17,970
Amortization of debt placement fees
836
12,695
1,632
15,347
Debt extinguishment
-
10,000
-
11,681
Restructuring
(3,459
)
192
(9,825
)
(1,788
)
Loss on sale of business
194
24,711
2,415
26,103
Strategic initiative
710
-
710
-
Acquisition and integration
154
(109
)
216
(486
)
Goodwill impairment
38,480
-
38,480
-
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(3,300
)
(10,719
)
(2,301
)
(13,716
)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc.
$
3,133
$
12,644
$
8,304
$
34,591
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
$
0.07
$
0.28
$
0.18
$
0.79
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
45,228
45,478
45,234
43,731
ADJUSTED EBITDA
GAAP net loss attributable to Itron, Inc.
$
(36,967
)
$
(33,123
)
$
(36,061
)
$
(20,520
)
Interest income
(349
)
(432
)
(566
)
(974
)
Interest expense
1,660
14,004
3,252
24,479
Income tax provision (benefit)
641
(216
)
4,500
4,445
Debt extinguishment
-
10,000
-
11,681
Depreciation and amortization
16,414
21,109
33,251
42,919
Restructuring
(3,459
)
192
(9,825
)
(1,788
)
Loss on sale of business
194
24,711
2,415
26,103
Strategic initiative
710
-
710
-
Goodwill impairment
38,480
-
38,480
-
Acquisition and integration
154
(109
)
216
(486
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
17,478
$
36,136
$
36,372
$
85,859
FREE CASH FLOW
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
15,065
$
72,725
$
22,656
$
122,680
Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment
(5,294
)
(9,064
)
(10,663
)
(20,476
)
Free Cash Flow
$
9,771
$
63,661
$
11,993
$
102,204
