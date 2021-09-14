Itron : Annual Energy Survey Report Results

Itron's Forecasting group has conducted webinars on a variety of forecasting and load research-based topics for many years and continues to host new webinars every quarter. Past webinars were recorded and available in aYouTube library.

To watch more recent recordings, you must be registered for the current year's webinars. Our third brown bag of 2021 is next week on Tuesday, September 21 and we will review the results of the Annual Energy Survey to assess industry growth expectations and forecast accuracy for electricity and natural gas. Survey participants receive the full report but this is your opportunity to hear about the results. To register for this brown bag session, go towww.itron.com/forecastingworkhops.

Participation is free, but prior registration is required. Each seminar lasts approximately one hour, allowing 45 minutes for the presentation and 15 minutes for questions. Seminars start at noon Pacific-Time. If you can't attend a seminar or missed one, don't worry! Your registration ensures that a link to the recording will be sent to you automatically.

Register Now!