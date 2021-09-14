Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Itron, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITRI   US4657411066

ITRON, INC.

(ITRI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/14 12:49:33 pm
80.75 USD   +1.74%
12:32pITRON : Annual Energy Survey Report Results
PU
09/08INNOVATION PROJECTS : How to Determine Progress
PU
08/26ITRON : to Host Virtual Investor Day 2021
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itron : Annual Energy Survey Report Results

09/14/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Itron's Forecasting group has conducted webinars on a variety of forecasting and load research-based topics for many years and continues to host new webinars every quarter. Past webinars were recorded and available in aYouTube library.

To watch more recent recordings, you must be registered for the current year's webinars. Our third brown bag of 2021 is next week on Tuesday, September 21 and we will review the results of the Annual Energy Survey to assess industry growth expectations and forecast accuracy for electricity and natural gas. Survey participants receive the full report but this is your opportunity to hear about the results. To register for this brown bag session, go towww.itron.com/forecastingworkhops.

Participation is free, but prior registration is required. Each seminar lasts approximately one hour, allowing 45 minutes for the presentation and 15 minutes for questions. Seminars start at noon Pacific-Time. If you can't attend a seminar or missed one, don't worry! Your registration ensures that a link to the recording will be sent to you automatically.

Register Now!

Disclaimer

Itron Inc. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 16:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITRON, INC.
12:32pITRON : Annual Energy Survey Report Results
PU
09/08INNOVATION PROJECTS : How to Determine Progress
PU
08/26ITRON : to Host Virtual Investor Day 2021
BU
08/23ITRON : Inspire – We're Going Virtual
PU
08/23ITRON : Inspire 2021 Now Virtual Only, Conference Schedule Available
BU
08/11ITRON : How Electric Vehicles are Shaping Tomorrow's Smart Grid
PU
08/06ITRON : Oppenheimer Adjusts Itron PT to $88 From $105, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
08/06ITRON : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Itron's Price Target to $75 from $90, Keeps Equal..
MT
08/06ITRON : JPMorgan Adjusts Itron's Price Target to $97 from $120, Keeps Overweight..
MT
08/06ITRON : Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Itron's Price Target to $87 from $126, Keeps B..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITRON, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 085 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -282x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 590 M 3 590 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 6 153
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ITRON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Itron, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITRON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 79,37 $
Average target price 94,30 $
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas L. Deitrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joan Schweikart Hooper Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lynda L. Ziegler Chairman
Richard Christensen Senior VP-Global Research & Development
Greg Richards Senior Vice President-Technology & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITRON, INC.-17.24%3 590
KEYENCE CORPORATION31.00%166 523
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE29.72%100 789
NIDEC CORPORATION5.01%70 506
EATON CORPORATION PLC33.50%63 086
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.24.54%59 278