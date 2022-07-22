Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Itron, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITRI   US4657411066

ITRON, INC.

(ITRI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
53.57 USD   -1.53%
07/20JPMorgan Raises Itron's Price Target to $73 From $71, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
07/20Itron Expands Sales Channel Partner Program to Asia Pacific
MT
07/19Itron Launches New Sales Channel Partner Program for Asia-Pacific Region
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itron : Overcoming Obstacles with Cutting-Edge Solutions in the Asia-Pacific Region

07/22/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
We couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to host our second annual Itron Inspire APAC! Taking place virtually on July 26 and 27, this year's event is focused on equipping utilities, cities and municipalities with the tools and solutions they need to solve their most pressing challenges. The virtual event will address current realities for utilities and cities in the Asia-Pacific region, including the increased strain on the power grid, the realities of climate change, the need for more visibility at the grid edge and elevated consumer expectations, just to name a few.

We look forward to joining our partners, customers and prospects to go deeper into the following industry trends and opportunities at Itron Inspire APAC.

Responding to the Energy Crisis
For the first time in many years, Australians were told to switch off their lights to conserve energy. With the cost of fossil fuels rapidly increasing and supply challenges remaining unpredictable, utilities and municipalities are faced with the possibility of load shedding that translates to potential blackouts. Australia is not alone in this challenge, as India is also facing consumer demand outstripping supply. Utilities across the APAC region must adapt to the rapidly rising cost of fossil fuel resources by seeking other sources of energy to ensure they can continue serving their customers.

Prioritizing Decarbonization
With Japan, China and India experiencing heatwaves with record high temperatures, and extreme weather impacting utilities in APAC and around the world, decarbonization of our energy supply has become a key area of focus. This is driving transformational thinking about energy infrastructure. Utilities have the opportunity to utilize greener and more sustainable sources of energy that help to mitigate climate change rather than accelerate it.

Adopting Distributed Energy Resources
As the need to work toward decarbonization continues to grow, so does the integration of renewable and distributed energy resources (DERs). For example, Australia is forecast to generate 50% of electricity from renewables by 2025 and 69% by 2030 - the vast majority from roof top solar. The increase in renewable energy sources presents additional challenges for utilities and cities to effectively maintain power quality, balance supply and demand and ensure adequate distribution capacity. Flexible connectivity, cyber security and real-time analytics are needed to ensure DER operations and grid conditions remain efficient, optimized and able to respond to the growing influx.

Additionally, utilities will need to prepare for an increased adoption of EVs. McKinsey forecast that globally total power consumption will triple by 2050 primarily due to EV adoption and increased standards of living. At the same time, renewables are forecast to account for 85% of base load.

Preserving our Most Precious Resource
From India to Indonesia and Australia, utilities are tasked with reducing water loss and enhancing conservation programs as weather patterns of droughts and soaring temperatures ultimately lead to water scarcity. In addition, on average, more than a third of water pumped through distribution systems is lost to water leakage. Now more than ever before, it is critical for utilities and cities to ensure leak detection and analytics solutions are in place to make every drop count.

Reimagining Smart Cities
As utilities and cities navigate unprecedented challenges, they must continue working to improve services and meet sustainability goals for a more connected future. This is where smart cities come into play. By laying the foundation with industrial IoT solutions, smart cities can ease traffic congestion, mitigate crime, enhance outage detection, accelerate energy response and disaster restoration and more.

Deploying Intelligent Connectivity
Although all of these challenges are different, they have one thing in common: the need for more visibility. New technologies and digital solutions can provide revolutionary transparency at the grid edge, allowing utilities and cities to anticipate conditions in the future and respond to them quickly in real time. This also equips utilities with the insights they need to communicate to their customers for more informed energy usage.

To keep up with live updates throughout the conference, follow Itron and #ItronInspireAPAC22 on social media. There is no charge to attend and event registration is open. For more information, visit Itron Inspire | APAC.

Disclaimer

Itron Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITRON, INC.
07/20JPMorgan Raises Itron's Price Target to $73 From $71, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
07/20Itron Expands Sales Channel Partner Program to Asia Pacific
MT
07/19Itron Launches New Sales Channel Partner Program for Asia-Pacific Region
BU
07/19Itron, Inc. Launches New Sales Channel Partner Program for Asia-Pacific Region
CI
07/19WHERE ARE THEY NOW : City of North Miami Beach
PU
07/19Piper Sandler Trims Itron's Price Target to $50 From $51, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
07/14Itron to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on Aug. 4, 2022
BU
07/12Raymond James Reduces Itron's Price Target to $68 From $72, Keeps Strong Buy Rating
MT
07/12Itron, United Systems & Software and Sevier County Utility District to Optimize Natural..
BU
07/12Itron, United Systems & Software and Sevier County Utility District to Optimize Natural..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITRON, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 017 M - -
Net income 2022 36,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 69,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 451 M 2 451 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 5 635
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ITRON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Itron, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITRON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 54,40 $
Average target price 65,56 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas L. Deitrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joan Schweikart Hooper Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lynda L. Ziegler Chairman
Richard Christensen Senior VP-Global Research & Development
Greg Richards Senior Vice President-Technology & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITRON, INC.-23.22%2 451
KEYENCE CORPORATION-24.56%95 793
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-27.29%70 917
EATON CORPORATION PLC-22.55%54 799
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-11.12%49 709
NIDEC CORPORATION-30.16%39 409