Itron Women Creating a More Resourceful the World: Spotlight on Menaka Rangaswamy

Staying curious and pursuing passions
This month, we are spotlighting women at Itron in celebration of International Women's Day
and Women's History Month
. These strong, talented women are working every day to drive customer success and advance Itron's vision of creating a more resourceful world. This week, we caught up with Menaka Rangaswamy, manager of firmware product development, located in India. If you missed the other interviews in our series, be sure to check them out: Manuela Benz
; Ana Carlson
; Shakeela Pouncy
.
What is your role at Itron and what was your pathway to that position?
I'm a research and development manager in Itron's Firmware DevOps organization currently leading a team of 11 engineers. We are responsible for the overall quality of the network protocol. I started out as a principal firmware engineer and worked my way up.
What made you pursue a career in the tech/energy/utility field and what is the path you followed?
I have always been fascinated by how technology works and has brought this world together. "Communication Network" has been my favorite subject since my undergraduate days. This passion led me to pursue a career in this industry. I'm fortunate to be a part of a marquee networking brand.
What has been your experience as a woman in a male-dominated field?
Like many women, I have had to be more assertive and resilient to be heard. I've had great mentors who have supported and encouraged me to stand my ground in the face of adversity.
How have things changed - or not - since you began your career?
I have witnessed an increased awareness to overcome pre-existing biases. Initiatives like providing equal opportunities, empowering women, creating inclusive and diverse work environment have helped the cause. We still have a long way to go.
What should we do to help more women get a seat at the management table?
Women tend to prioritize family over professional life. We need to recognize this pressure and build mechanisms that will enable women to achieve the balance they seek. To have more women at the management table, in addition to empowering women to be leaders, we need to encourage men to be their allies.
What advice would you offer aspiring women interested in tech?
"You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them" - Maya Angelou. Go out there and give your best. One small step for you is a giant leap for women kind.
