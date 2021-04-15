Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Itron, Inc.    ITRI

ITRON, INC.

(ITRI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/15 11:19:41 am
88.275 USD   -1.35%
11:08aITRON  : Demystifying Residential Miscellaneous Usage
PU
04/14ITRON  : Addressing Infrastructure Pressures in Asia-Pacific
PU
04/14ITRON  : EPIcenter Names Don Reeves Chair of Board
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itron : Demystifying Residential Miscellaneous Usage

04/15/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the residential Statistically Adjusted End-Use (SAE) model framework, the miscellaneous end-use is the single largest long-term driver of residential average electricity usage. Depending on the part of the country, it accounts for 20-30% of residential usage. Compounding its significance, miscellaneous is also the only end use showing significant growth. The graph below shows U.S. miscellaneous average use per household.

So, what is included in miscellaneous? To begin with, the miscellaneous end use consists of a set of specific end uses that include:

  • Rechargeable equipment
  • Ceiling fans
  • Coffee makers
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Microwave ovens
  • Pool heaters
  • Security systems
  • Spas
  • Wine coolers
  • PC and their peripherals

In addition to the above, a major component of the miscellaneous is what we call Electric Other (Other). The graph below compares the above list of specifically identified end-uses (Specific) and Other.

Other is by far the largest part of miscellaneous electric use and contributes virtually all the growth in residential use per customer.

Household items that are included in Other are things like aquariums, electric toothbrushes, electric can openers, heated driveways and anything else you can think of that does not fall into the specific category. It is effectively the residual: Other = total residential usage - identified end-uses.

There is no denying miscellaneous other use exists, but is it having too much impact on residential average use forecast? Do we need it in our forecast, or can we make do without it?

During the fifth presentation of the upcoming 2021 Energy Forecasting Virtual Meetings on April 21-23, there will be a discussion on the latest updates to the Statistically Adjusted End-Use (SAE) model framework and the miscellaneous end-use category.Register today to learn more!

Forecast Analyst- Itron
At Itron, Mr. Moskatov is responsible for providing forecasting support to clients in the electric, natural gas, and water utility industry. This includes conducting research, developing client-focused statistical analyses used for forecasting long-term sales and peaks, and writing supporting documentation. This also includes providing on-site support and software/forecasting training. Mr. Moskatov also works with the Energy Information Administration (EIA) to provide annual updates to the Statistically Adjusted End-Use (SAE) electric and natural gas end-use indices for the residential sector.

As a graduate student at Suffolk University, Mr. Moskatov focused on the development of financial markets in Central/Eastern Europe and conducted research for the IPO aftermarket study.
Related
Add comment Cancel reply

Comment

Name *

Email *

Website

Notify me of follow-up comments by email.

Notify me of new posts by email.

Current ye@r *
Leave this field empty

Disclaimer

Itron Inc. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 15:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITRON, INC.
11:08aITRON  : Demystifying Residential Miscellaneous Usage
PU
04/14ITRON  : Addressing Infrastructure Pressures in Asia-Pacific
PU
04/14ITRON  : EPIcenter Names Don Reeves Chair of Board
PU
04/13ITRON  : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 3, 2021
BU
04/07ITRON  : Increasing Citizen Engagement in Smart City Planning
PU
04/05ITRON  : Named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IoT Connectivi..
PU
04/01ITRON  : Real-time AMI Data Helps Utilities Anticipate Power Needs
PU
03/31ITRON  : and Con Edison Achieve Utility Network Milestone
BU
03/31ITRON  : Morgan Stanley Starts Itron at Equal-Weight With $90 Price Target
MT
03/30ITRON  : Named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Co..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 275 M - -
Net income 2021 63,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 037 M 4 037 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 6 153
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart ITRON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Itron, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITRON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 118,50 $
Last Close Price 89,48 $
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas L. Deitrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joan Schweikart Hooper Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lynda L. Ziegler Chairman
Richard Christensen Senior VP-Global Research & Development
Greg Richards Senior Vice President-Technology & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITRON, INC.-6.69%4 037
KEYENCE CORPORATION-10.79%115 157
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE12.27%88 153
NIDEC CORPORATION4.93%73 212
EATON CORPORATION PLC16.73%55 866
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.13.90%54 927
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ