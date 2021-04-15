Itron : Demystifying Residential Miscellaneous Usage

In the residential Statistically Adjusted End-Use (SAE) model framework, the miscellaneous end-use is the single largest long-term driver of residential average electricity usage. Depending on the part of the country, it accounts for 20-30% of residential usage. Compounding its significance, miscellaneous is also the only end use showing significant growth. The graph below shows U.S. miscellaneous average use per household.

So, what is included in miscellaneous? To begin with, the miscellaneous end use consists of a set of specific end uses that include:

Rechargeable equipment

Ceiling fans

Coffee makers

Dehumidifiers

Microwave ovens

Pool heaters

Security systems

Spas

Wine coolers

PC and their peripherals

In addition to the above, a major component of the miscellaneous is what we call Electric Other (Other). The graph below compares the above list of specifically identified end-uses (Specific) and Other.

Other is by far the largest part of miscellaneous electric use and contributes virtually all the growth in residential use per customer.

Household items that are included in Other are things like aquariums, electric toothbrushes, electric can openers, heated driveways and anything else you can think of that does not fall into the specific category. It is effectively the residual: Other = total residential usage - identified end-uses.

There is no denying miscellaneous other use exists, but is it having too much impact on residential average use forecast? Do we need it in our forecast, or can we make do without it?

Oleg Moskatov Forecast Analyst - Itron At Itron, Mr. Moskatov is responsible for providing forecasting support to clients in the electric, natural gas, and water utility industry. This includes conducting research, developing client-focused statistical analyses used for forecasting long-term sales and peaks, and writing supporting documentation. This also includes providing on-site support and software/forecasting training. Mr. Moskatov also works with the Energy Information Administration (EIA) to provide annual updates to the Statistically Adjusted End-Use (SAE) electric and natural gas end-use indices for the residential sector.



As a graduate student at Suffolk University, Mr. Moskatov focused on the development of financial markets in Central/Eastern Europe and conducted research for the IPO aftermarket study.

