Itron : It's Time to Get Inspired

I am excited to share that Itron Inspire (formerly Itron Utility Week), our premier, customer-focused event, will take place both in person at the JW Marriot Desert Springs in Palm Desert, CA and virtually in a hybrid format. This hybrid approach will allow us to bring our signature event to more customers than ever before! Whether you choose to join us in person or online, I look forward to sharing perspectives and best practices to drive the industry forward.

To keep pace with the evolving nature of our industry, Itron Utility Week has been renamed to Itron Inspire. At Itron Inspire, we'll explore the possibilities for a better connected, sustainable and resourceful future. By gathering leaders from across energy, water, IIoT and smart communities, we'll explore technology and services to drive business transformation, reimagine customer engagement and ignite innovation.

The in-person event will feature insightful keynotes, two big picture sessions, more than 50 breakout sessions, multiple trainings and opportunities to network with colleagues and peers. Select sessions, including keynotes and big picture sessions will be livestreamed to our virtual audience.

Itron Inspire will also feature two award presentations. In partnership with Frost & Sullivan, the 2021 Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards recognizes utilities and municipalities who are committed to the sustainable use of energy and water. Don't forget to submit your nominations by July 31! In addition, the third annual Itron Innovator Award will recognize an Itron customer for driving excellence in innovation by taking advantage of Itron's partner enablement programs to deliver value for smart utilities and smart communities. Do you know a customer who's pushing the envelope of what's possible with Itron technology? Submit a nomination for a deserving Itron customer and their project by August 13.

After over a year of virtual meetings and conferences, we look forward to safely gathering in person in Palm Desert in October 2021 as we launch Itron Inspire. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more information on how to register. To learn more about the event, visit www.itron.com/inspire.