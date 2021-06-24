Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Itron, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITRI   US4657411066

ITRON, INC.

(ITRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itron : It's Time to Get Inspired

06/24/2021 | 12:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I am excited to share that Itron Inspire (formerly Itron Utility Week), our premier, customer-focused event, will take place both in person at the JW Marriot Desert Springs in Palm Desert, CA and virtually in a hybrid format. This hybrid approach will allow us to bring our signature event to more customers than ever before! Whether you choose to join us in person or online, I look forward to sharing perspectives and best practices to drive the industry forward.

To keep pace with the evolving nature of our industry, Itron Utility Week has been renamed to Itron Inspire. At Itron Inspire, we'll explore the possibilities for a better connected, sustainable and resourceful future. By gathering leaders from across energy, water, IIoT and smart communities, we'll explore technology and services to drive business transformation, reimagine customer engagement and ignite innovation.

The in-person event will feature insightful keynotes, two big picture sessions, more than 50 breakout sessions, multiple trainings and opportunities to network with colleagues and peers. Select sessions, including keynotes and big picture sessions will be livestreamed to our virtual audience.

Itron Inspire will also feature two award presentations. In partnership with Frost & Sullivan, the 2021 Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards recognizes utilities and municipalities who are committed to the sustainable use of energy and water. Don't forget to submit your nominations by July 31! In addition, the third annual Itron Innovator Award will recognize an Itron customer for driving excellence in innovation by taking advantage of Itron's partner enablement programs to deliver value for smart utilities and smart communities. Do you know a customer who's pushing the envelope of what's possible with Itron technology? Submit a nomination for a deserving Itron customer and their project by August 13.

After over a year of virtual meetings and conferences, we look forward to safely gathering in person in Palm Desert in October 2021 as we launch Itron Inspire. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more information on how to register. To learn more about the event, visit www.itron.com/inspire.

Disclaimer

Itron Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 16:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITRON, INC.
12:45pITRON  : It's Time to Get Inspired
PU
08:46aITRON  : Accepting Nominations for Third Annual Itron Innovator Award
BU
06/23ITRON  : Supports Energy Savings in Colorado with Grid-interactive Water Heater ..
BU
06/22ITRON  : The Magical Trinary
PU
06/22ITRON  : Inspire 2021 to Gather Industry Leaders for Hybrid Conference
BU
06/18ITRON  : Piper Sandler Adjusts Itron's Price Target to $110 From $120, Maintains..
MT
06/17INSIDER TRENDS : Itron Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
06/16ITRON  : Virtual Instructor-led Training Opportunities
PU
06/16ITRON  : Edition™ Meter Data Management System Again Achieves SAP® Certifi..
BU
06/14ITRON  : 2020 Environmental Social Governance Report Highlights Industry Infrast..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 261 M - -
Net income 2021 73,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 57,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 377 M 4 377 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 6 153
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ITRON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Itron, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITRON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 96,99 $
Average target price 111,55 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas L. Deitrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joan Schweikart Hooper Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lynda L. Ziegler Chairman
Richard Christensen Senior VP-Global Research & Development
Greg Richards Senior Vice President-Technology & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITRON, INC.1.14%4 377
KEYENCE CORPORATION-4.24%124 229
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE13.66%89 029
NIDEC CORPORATION-1.66%67 352
EATON CORPORATION PLC18.89%57 547
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.17.93%56 672