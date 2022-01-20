Log in
    ITRI   US4657411066

ITRON, INC.

(ITRI)
Itron's Intelis 250 Smart Gas Meter Receives Approval from Measurement Canada

01/20/2022 | 08:46am EST
Intelis Smart Gas Meter Brings Enhanced Safety and Operational Savings for the Delivery of Natural Gas in Canada

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that its Intelis residential ultrasonic gas meter has received type approval from Measurement Canada, which confirms that it complies with PS-G-06 provisional specification for ultrasonic meters in Canada. As this is the first ultrasonic gas meter with an internal shutoff value to be approved by Measurement Canada, utilities can take advantage of Itron’s solution to transform how gas is delivered safely and efficiently.

With Itron’s Intelis smart gas meter, utilities can extend intelligence to the edge of the gas communications network. Utilities and cities can now take advantage of the smart capabilities of the Intelis gas meter, including a built-in automatic shutoff valve, to enhance customer and employee safety and improve operational savings.

With millions of Intelis gas meters contracted in North America, this proven meter is the most compact and lightweight 250 class gas meter on the market and offers self-monitoring shutoff capabilities benefiting both the homeowner and utility. The meter can be configured to shutoff automatically in the event of a high flow or high temperature incident, using local intelligence to minimize the risk of a gas explosion. Alarms can be brought back to the utility through network or mobile meter reading. Independent of reading topology, the smart meter can shut itself off without utility intervention.

“Open fuel lines caused from natural disasters, human error or malicious intent pose a threat to utility infrastructure. To prepare for the unexpected, utilities and cities can benefit from the enhanced gas safety measures found in Itron’s Intelis gas meter,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “With Measurement Canada approval, utilities can now deploy and rely upon the Intelis gas meter to automatically shutoff within seconds of incident detection, regardless of utility involvement or network connectivity. Additionally, utilities operating under a network have the added benefit of being able to remotely shutoff the valve in the event of an emergency. We are thrilled that the Intelis gas meter is the first residential ultrasonic meter with a shutoff valve to be approved by Measurement Canada.”

To learn more about Itron’s Intelis gas meter and its safe and efficient capabilities, click here.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 001 M - -
Net income 2021 -35,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -75,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 705 M 2 705 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 6 153
Free-Float -
Chart ITRON, INC.
Itron, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ITRON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 59,76 $
Average target price 87,11 $
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas L. Deitrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joan Schweikart Hooper Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lynda L. Ziegler Chairman
Richard Christensen Senior VP-Global Research & Development
Greg Richards Senior Vice President-Technology & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITRON, INC.-12.77%2 705
KEYENCE CORPORATION-14.15%131 722
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-7.50%100 387
EATON CORPORATION PLC-3.58%65 127
NIDEC CORPORATION-13.65%59 734
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.2.10%56 468