    ITRO   US4657433003

ITRONICS INC.

(ITRO)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:16 2022-07-06 am EDT
0.000300 USD   +200.00%
06:31aITRONICS PROVIDES SIX MONTH UPDATE FOR INVESTORS; GOLD'n GRO FERTILIZER SALES UP 96 PERCENT IN SECOND QUARTER
PR
06/15Itronics Signs Contract for the first Rock Kleen Test with a Major Operationg Gold Company
AQ
06/14Itronics signs contract for the first rock kleen test with a major operating gold company
PR
ITRONICS PROVIDES SIX MONTH UPDATE FOR INVESTORS; GOLD'n GRO FERTILIZER SALES UP 96 PERCENT IN SECOND QUARTER

07/12/2022 | 06:31am EDT
RENO, Nev., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Itronics Inc. (OTC: ITRO)  today reported to its investors on current Company progress through June 2022.

  • GOLD'n GRO fertilizer sales for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022 totaled $1,081,971, an increase of 96 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
  • GOLD'n GRO fertilizer sales for the six months ending June 30, 2022 totaled $1,534,844, an increase of 60 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Supply chain disruptions that affected the Company's GOLD'n GRO fertilizer manufacturing in 2021 were reduced significantly this year, improving manufacturing efficiency and delivery during the second quarter.
  • "The increase in sales reflects our distributor's increasing preference for the GOLD'n GRO fertilizers," said Dr. John Whitney, founder and President. "Our 'Award Winning', environmentally friendly fertilizers improve crop quality and yield which is vital to growers as they focus on maximizing food production during a time of emerging food shortages."
  • Mining company interest in the Company's Rock Kleen tailings processing technology is expanding with one contract for work on two separate projects for an operating gold mining company received late in the second quarter and two more projects with other companies in the proposal stage. Rock Kleen is a revolutionary, emerging technology that recovers residual precious metals, base and ferrous metals, nutrient materials, and industrial minerals from 'sub-ore grade' mine tailings.
  • Itronics reports that work on the audit of its financial statements is progressing. Once Itronics' U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings are current, trading of the stock will resume for the general public.

"We would like to thank our investors for their continued support," said Dr. Whitney. "Our portfolio of 'Zero Waste Energy Saving Technologies' is making the world cleaner and greener, while the Company continues its drive to profitability."


About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Zero Waste Energy Saving Technology" Company that produces GOLD'n GRO multi-nutrient liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass.  The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers are used extensively in agriculture in California.

Follow Itronics on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itronicsinc Follow Itronics on Twitter: https://twitter.com/itronicsinc

VISIT OUR WEB SITE: http://www.itronics.com 
Contact us (775-689-7696), investor@itronics.com.


 ("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates.  The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itronics-provides-six-month-update-for-investors-goldn-gro-fertilizer-sales-up-96-percent-in-second-quarter-301584207.html

SOURCE Itronics Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
