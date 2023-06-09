Advanced search
    ITS   GB00BMXMR838

ITSARM PLC

(ITS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:00:20 2023-06-09 am EDT
0.4300 GBX   +91.11%
06:00aItsarm shares rise after company reveals its winding-up petition date
AN
02:55aE-commerce Group Itsarm Gets Court Date For Liquidation Process
MT
06/05FTSE 100 down as rally for oil majors loses steam
AN
Itsarm shares rise after company reveals its winding-up petition date

06/09/2023 | 06:00am EDT
(Alliance News) - Itsarm PLC said on Friday that a winding-up petition will be heard on July 26, following the announcement on Monday of its proposed compulsory liquidation.

Shares in Itsarm jumped 89% to 0.42 pence in London on Friday.

Itarm - formerly In The Style Group PLC - has been a cash shell since March after selling its only operating subsidiary In The Style Fashion Ltd for GBP1.2 million.

In The Style was a Manchester-based digital fashion brand sold to Baaj Capital, a private family office.

Itsarm said its winding-up petition hearing will be held at the Business & Property Courts of England and Wales.

The decision for compulsory liquidation followed 62% of shareholders voting in favour of voluntary liquidation on May 26, lower than the undefined required majority for the resolution to pass.

On Monday, Itsarm said that creditors of the company would "suffer detriment if the company was not placed into a formal insolvency procedure immediately."

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

