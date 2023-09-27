Itsarm PLC - formerly In The Style Group PLC, a cash shell since March after selling its only operating subsidiary In The Style Fashion Ltd - Confirms shares will be suspended from September 28 after failing to complete a transaction which qualifies as an AIM Rule 14 transaction.

Continues to actively consider several business acquisition opportunities. Of these, there are two opportunities that the board are particularly focused, one of which is a consumer/retail focused business, with the intention of undertaking a qualifying AIM Rule 14, reverse takeover, transaction by March 27 2024. If no such transaction is completed, admission to trading on AIM will be cancelled on March 28 2024.

Further, says after speaking with auditors the company will not be able to publish its financial year 2023 annual report for the year ended March 31, 2023, and accounts by the required date, September 30, 2023.

Current stock price: 0.78 pence

12-month change: down 97%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

