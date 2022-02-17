ITT Aerospace Controls Expands Aircraft Component Offerings with Five New Valves and Actuators for Enhanced Product Reliability

February 17, 2022-- ITT Aerospace Controls, a subsidiary of ITT Inc., (NYSE: ITT), announces its expanded and redesigned aircraft component line with five new valves and actuators, providing customers with market-leading solutions to control fluid handling valves used in fuel, hydraulics, water, and environmental controls systems in the aerospace and defense markets.

While Aerospace Controls’ newest components are manufactured and offered individually, they can also be assembled together for a complete electrically operated valve. The unique combination of these products, designed specifically to improve aircraft operations, provides customers with cost, maintenance, and procurement logistics benefits.

“ITT Aerospace Controls developed these products based on our over 90 years of aerospace industry experience and customer feedback. This industry evolution represents a significant improvement over existing technology in the field,” said Steve Kim, vice president and general manager, ITT Aerospace Controls. “We achieved significant performance and reliability improvements by innovating the seal designs and optical electro-mechanical sensor.”

ITT Aerospace Controls’ newly expanded aircraft component line now features:

