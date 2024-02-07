ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced its participation in two investor conferences on Feb. 22, 2024.

Chief Executive Officer and President Luca Savi and Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Caprais will present at the Citibank Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami from 11:20 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Additionally on Feb. 22, Savi and Caprais will present virtually from 12:15 – 12:50 p.m. ET at the 34th Annual Gabelli Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium, which will be held in New York.

A live audio webcast of both presentations can be accessed at http://investors.itt.com, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentations. Replays of the presentations will be available for 30 days.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

