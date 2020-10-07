Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ITT Inc.    ITT

ITT INC.

(ITT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITT : Declares Fourth-Quarter Dividend of 16.9 Cents Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

The Board of Directors of ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) has declared a fourth-quarter dividend of 16.9 cents per share on the company’s outstanding stock. The cash dividend will be payable on December 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 7, 2020.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2019 revenues of $2.85 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ITT INC.
04:33pITT : Declares Fourth-Quarter Dividend of 16.9 Cents Per Share
BU
09/21ITT : i-ALERT Brand Adds New Best-in-Class Automated Machine Health Diagnostics ..
AQ
09/21ITT : i-ALERT Brand Adds New Best-in-Class Automated Machine Health Diagnostics ..
BU
09/11ITT INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/10ITT INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/12ITT : Declares Third-Quarter Dividend of 16.9 Cents Per Share
BU
07/31ITT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
07/31ITT : Releases Second-Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
07/31ITT INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31ITT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 384 M - -
Net income 2020 237 M - -
Net cash 2020 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
Yield 2020 1,07%
Capitalization 5 267 M 5 267 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 10 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ITT INC.
Duration : Period :
ITT Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 68,25 $
Last Close Price 60,96 $
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca Savi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard P. Lavin Chairman
Emmanuel Caprais Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Orlando D. Ashford Independent Director
Geraud Darnis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITT INC.-17.52%5 267
ATLAS COPCO AB13.38%55 296
FANUC CORPORATION1.60%37 484
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION3.56%27 027
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.0.68%26 644
FORTIVE CORPORATION2.96%26 511
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group