ITT Engineered Valves Brings Advanced Biopharma Valve Solutions for Flow Control and Sensing to INTERPHEX 2024

Thursday, 11 Apr 2024

The brand will highlight its patented EnviZion ®, PfuZion™, and Integrated Sensing Platform and discuss themes including material processing, eco-consciousness, and regulatory compliance



SENECA FALLS, N.Y., April 11, 2024 - ITT Inc.'s (NYSE: ITT) Engineered Valves is heading to New York City April 16-18 to showcase its premier flow control and industrial valve sensing solutions at INTERPHEX 2024.



Exhibiting at booth #3337, Engineered Valves leaders will share the benefits of using its advanced valve technology to improve process reliability, reduce the risk of operational disruption, and extend diaphragm service life. Featured products will include its patented and award winning EnviZion ® Valve, PfuZion™ retrofit bonnet assembly, and ultra-compact Integrated Sensing Platform (ISP), all of which are trusted by leading biopharmaceutical manufacturers to deliver less downtime, longer preventative maintenance cycles and greater production capacity to their plants.



"Our team is looking forward to joining industry peers at INTERPHEX to discuss critical topics impacting the future of global pharmaceutical and biotechnological manufacturing, including material selection and processing, environmental protections, regulatory compliance, and how Engineered Valves continues to innovate for the benefit of customers and the industry," said Dave Loula, Global Product Director at ITT Engineered Valves. "Customers continue to demand improved valve performance to optimize production efficiency without impacting overall drug purity in the process. Our EnviZion ®, PfuZion™ and Integrated Sensing Platform (ISP) solutions featured at this year's show meet those needs while allowing customers to install, operate and maintain valve technology more efficiently."



Attendees can meet with leaders at the show to learn more about Engineered Valves' featured solutions, including:

EnviZion® : The EnviZion® Valve uses innovative, embedded technologies to improve process reliability, streamline installation and maintenance processes, and enhance production capacity for manufacturers. The design ensures constant sealing force to eliminate external leakage and features a breakthrough mount and turn configuration that allows installation and maintenance without tools or fastener re-torquing. This effectively reduces valve maintenance time by up to 90% and saves operators upwards of $78,000 per year in maintenance costs when compared to competitors. The design has gained a considerable reputation for resolving application challenges associated with common 4-bolt valve designs.

PfuZion™ : The patented PfuZion bonnet assembly was created to complement Engineered Valves' Bio-Tek valve body with a field retrofittable bonnet and diaphragm conversion system. The specially engineered design allows for error proof diaphragm installation and significantly reduces diaphragm replacement maintenance time. The integral thermal compensation system adjusts constantly to assure superior seal integrity and reduce the wear and tear associated with thermal cycling.

: The patented PfuZion bonnet assembly was created to complement Engineered Valves' Bio-Tek valve body with a field retrofittable bonnet and diaphragm conversion system. The specially engineered design allows for error proof diaphragm installation and significantly reduces diaphragm replacement maintenance time. The integral thermal compensation system adjusts constantly to assure superior seal integrity and reduce the wear and tear associated with thermal cycling. Integrated Sensing Platform (ISP): The Integrated Sensing Platform (ISP) combines valve design expertise with cutting edge valve sensing technology and network protocols to monitor and communicate valve position. The app-powered device was created to be compact and discrete, with network output options that can be automatically calibrated for operator convenience. The ISP can be installed on the complete line of Engineered Valves diaphragm valves as well as other linear operating hygienic valves.



The Engineered Valves team will share booth #3337 at INTERPHEX with fellow ITT brand Habonim, that will be showcasing its line of Sanitary Ball Valves.



For more information on Engineered Valves, or to contact the team about meeting at the show, please visit www.engvalves.com.



